MLW Fightland Results 10/7/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Tajiri vs. Aramis vs. Arez In A Fatal Four Way Match For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Nice display of sportsmanship from Reed and Aramis after the bell rings. Arez applies The Full Nelson Lock. Arez with a deep arm-drag. Rollup Exchange. Tajiri kicks Arez in the gut. Arez dumps Tajiri out of the ring. Aramis SuperKicks Reed. Aramis ducks a clothesline from Arez. Standing Switch Exchange. Arez keeps Aramis grounded. Aramis applies a straight jacket hold. Aramis with a single leg takedown. Aramis lunges over Arez. Arez blocks a stomp from Aramis. Aramis avoids the leg sweep. Headscissors Takeover Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Aramis decks Arez with a back elbow smash. Aramis whips Arez across the ring. Arez catches Aramis in mid-air. Arez with a Fireman’s Carry Hook Kick. Arez with a back heel kick. Arez goes for a Bodyslam, but Aramis lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Arez sends Aramis into the ropes. Reed with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Reed rocks Arez with a forearm smash. Reed with The STO. Reed with The Slingshot Leg Drop. Reed pops back on his feet. Aramis and Arez catches Reed in mid-air. Tajiri with a Spinning Back Kick. Tajiri thrust kicks the midsection of Arez. Tajiri with The Roundhouse Kick.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tajiri applies a side headlock. Aramis whips Tajiri across the ring. Aramis with a shoulder block. Aramis slips over Tajiri’s back. Aramis with a deep arm-drag. Aramis dropkicks Tajiri to the floor. Suicide Dive Exchange. SomerSault Plancha Exchange. All hell is breaking loose during the commercial break. Aramis kicks Tajiri in the face. Reed with The Flying Cutter off the ring apron. Reed rolls Aramis back into the ring. Reed hits The No Cap Splash for a two count. Taijiri kicks Reed in the back of the head. Tajiri drills Reed with The BrainBuster for a two count. Taijiri is throwing haymakers at Arez. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Arez with a Spinning Back Kick. Arez kicks Tajiri in the chest. Tajiri dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Tajiri stomps on Arez’s back. Tajiri applies a waist lock. Arez decks Tajiri with a back elbow smash. Arez with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Aramis with The Reverse Suplex for a two count. Aramis follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Aramis sends Tajiri to the corner. Tajiri kicks Arez in the face. Tajiri applies The Tarantula. Arez unloads a series of Mid-Kicks. Reed kicks Arez in the gut. Reed with the irish whip. Arez applies The Boston Crab on the top turnbuckle.

Tajiri with clubbing mid-kicks. Aramis throws Tajiri out of the ring. Arez dives over Aramis. Aramis ducks a clothesline from Arez. Arez with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Aramis sweeps out the legs of Arez. Aramis kicks the left hand of Arez. Arez denies The Tiger Driver. Arez with The Rolling Elbow. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Aramis responds with The Rolling Elbow. Arez kicks Reed off the apron. Aramis reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Arez with a Roll Through Mule Kick. Arez delivers another Suicide Dive. Aramis with The Corkscrew Pescado. Aramis with The Spanish Fly on the floor. Aramis rolls Arez back into the ring. Aramis dropkicks the left knee of Arez. Arez SuperKicks Aramis. Aramis with The Spinning Heel Kick. Arez with The Half Nelson Driver for a two count. Arez goes for The Flying Splash, but Reed counters with The Cutter. Reed connects with Cap’n Crunch. Tajiri goes for The BrainBuster, but Reed counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Tajiri shoves Reed into the referee. Reed matrix under a clothesline from Tajiri. Tajiri blinds Reed with the green mist. Tajiri with a Handspring Kick to Aramis.Tajiri plants Reed with The Buzzsaw Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Middleweight Champion, Tajiri via Pinfall

MLW Embedded #1

The wonderful Alicia Atout hosted the first edition of MLW Embedded with special guests Dave Meltzer (WON), Raj Giri (WrestlingInc.com), Andreas Hale (Sporting News), Emilio Sparks (Wrasslerap).

First Topic: The potential sale of WWE

Dave Meltzer: I mean, you always hear stories about a potential sale and there’s economical reasons where you could look at it, you know, with Vince’s age and the value of the company where it makes sense. The Peacock deal itself pretty much tells you that they’re looking at the idea of being able to make a lot of money from bigger companies.

Raj Giri: It is interesting because, WWE, back in the day, Vince would always say, we’re not for sale, you know, back when they were feuding with WCW, when they were in the dog fight. Always saying they’re not for sale and their tone has changed completely. Now, we’re open for business and I know first hand that WWE and FOX has had talks in 2017, so the topic has been broached.

Andreas Hale: I think this is more about cleaning up the books rather than prepping something for sale. When you sign so much talent, eventually you have to cut the fat.

Emilio Sparks: The wrestling fan in me, no, I wouldn’t want to see them sell off, but the business side of me, I think it might happen. Maybe not so soon, but maybe down the line in 10 years. I think it’s a possibility.

Second Topic: Who’s The Next Big Signing For AEW?

Andreas Hale: Kevin Owens. His contract is supposed to be up. His friends are all in AEW. Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, this makes perfect sense. If he’s on the market, you take him.

Raj Giri: I think Bray Wyatt is an obvious answer. He’s super creative. He brings a lot to the table

The panel wrapped up the segment by talking about the impact of Will Ospreay coming to MLW this Fall.

Second Match: Jacob Fatu (c) w/Josef Samael vs. Alexander Hammerstone (c) In A No Disqualification Winner Takes All Match For The MLW World Heavyweight/Openweight Championships

Hammerstone drives Fatu back first into the turnbuckles. Hammerstone with a shoulder block/chop/forearm combination in the corner. Short-Arm Reversal by Hammerstone. Hammerstone runs Fatu into the turnbuckles. Hammerstone is throwing haymakers at Fatu. Hammerstone repeatedly stomps on Fatu’s chest. Fatu uppercuts Hammerstone. Fatu with a knife edge chop. Fatu HeadButts Hammerstone. Fatu kicks Hammerstone in the gut. Fatu slams Hammerstone’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fatu levels Hammerstone with The Body Avalanche. Fatu tees off on Hammerstone. Short-Arm Reversal by Hammerstone. Hammerstone with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Hammerstone clotheslines Fatu over the top rope. Fatu drives Hammerstone back first into the turnbuckles. Fatu with clubbing shoulder blocks. Fatu unloads two knife edge chops. Fatu kicks Hammerstone in the gut. Fatu repeatedly whips Hammerstone into the turnbuckles. Hammerstone decks Fatu with a back elbow smash. Fatu drops Hammerstone with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Fatu slams Hammerstone’s head on the steel barricade. Fatu with a MoonSault Press off the barricade.

Hammerstone slams Fatu’s head on the ring apron. Hammerstone with a forearm smash. Fatu uppercuts Hammerstone. Hammerstone answers with a knife edge chop. Hammerstone blocks a boot from Fatu. Fatu fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fatu with a toe kick. Fatu hits The PileDriver on the apron. Fatu has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Fatu wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Fatu drives Hammerstone face first into the wedged chair. Fatu stomps on Hammerstone’s chest. Fatu puts a chair in front of Hammerstone’s face. Fatu lands The Coast to Coast Dropkick for a two count. Fatu applies a nerve hold. Hammerstone with elbows into the midsection of Fatu. Hammerstone with a Belly to Back Suplex. Hammerstone repeatedly kicks Fatu in the face. Hammerstone with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Hammerstone with a corner clothesline. Hammerstone follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Hammerstone with a Running Uppercut. Hammerstone with The Single Leg Dropkick for a two count. Hammerstone denies The Samoan Drop. Hammerstone sends Fatu into the ropes. Hammerstone nails Fatu with The Pump Kick. Hammerstone with a Release German Suplex. Hammerstone hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count.

Fatu whips Hammerstone across the ring. Fatu with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Fatu with The Swanton Bomb. Hammerstone wisely rolls himself out of the ring. Fatu lands The Suicide Dive. Fatu rolls Hammerstone back into the ring. Hammerstone with a running forearm smash. Hammerstone with a Slingshot Pescado. Hammerstone rolls Fatu back into the ring. Hammerstone delivers The Missile Dropkick. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Hammerstone with forearm shivers. Hammerstone with clubbing blows to Fatu’s back. Samael trips Hammerstone from the outside. Fatu clotheslines Hammerstone over the top rope. Samael nails Hammerstone with the spike. Fatu brings a table into the ring. Fatu lays Hammerstone flat on the table. Fatu places the CONTRA flag on Hammerstone’s chest. Fatu connects with The MoonSault through the table for a two count. Hammerstone rises back on his feet. Hammerstone with three haymakers. Hammerstone with an Inside Out Lariat. Fatu pops back on his feet. Fatu ducks a clothesline from Hammerstone. Hammerstone Powerslams Fatu. Hammerstone plants Fatu with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Heavyweight Champion, MLW National Openweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

