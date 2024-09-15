MLW FIGHTLAND starts NOW!

* Opera Cup Semi-Finals: KENTA def. TJP

– Mads Krule Krugger cuts a promo about the main event and wanting to win the MLW World Title to fulfill the prophecy of CONTRA.

* Opera Cup Semi-Finals: Mistico def. Bad Dude Tito Escondido

– Footage from New York shows Brett Ryan Gosselin, Bobby Fish, CW Anderson, and Brock Anderson bonding.

* Donovan Dijak def. Timothy Thatcher

– MSL says he has a stack of open contracts for Dijak. Dijak says that people like Matt Riddle and Satoshi Kojima are “shit fighters,” and he will fight anyone at any time.

* The Andersons (Brock Anderson & CW Anderson) def. Bomaye Fight Club (Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas)

– The match broke down as interference from Brett Ryan Gosselin and Bobby Fish led to Kevin Knight rushing out to help Bomaye Fight Club. In all of the madness, John Bradshaw Layfield came out and attacked Mr. Thomas, helping the Andersons get the win.

– Brett Ryan Gosselin, Bobby Fish, CW Anderson, and Brock Anderson cut a promo after the match, and they are now known as The Rogue Horsemen.

– Bad Dude Tito and Matthew Justice get into a confrontation backstage and must be separated.

* Okumura def. Adam Priest

– The CONTRA Unit comes out to confront Okumura, and AKIRA takes them out from behind.

– There is a backstage segment where Matt Riddle confronts Satoshi Kojima and wishes him luck against Krugger. They call CONTRA Bitchasses. Mister Saint Laurent and Tom Lawlor come from behind and convince Riddle to put the world championship opportunity that he earned at MLW Battle Riot on the line.

* MLW World Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima (c) def. Mads Krule Krugger by DQ when Krugger threw a fireball.

– Krugger takes the physical championship belt and is then confronted by Matt Riddle and attacked by AKIRA

* Opera Cup Finals: Mistico def. KENTA

