MLW Fusion Alpha Results 10/13/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Calvin Tankman vs. Lee Moriarty

Moriarty grabs the left leg of Tankman. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tankman denies the drop toe hold. Tankman talks smack to Moriarty. Moriarty dodges a pair of haymakers from Tankman. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Tankman. Moriarty runs into Tankman. Shoulder Block Exchange. Moriarty sweeps out the legs of Tankman. Moriarty with a running boot. Tankman answers with a straight right hand. Moriarty fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Moriarty kicks the left hamstring of Tankman. Moriarty with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Tankman regroups in the corner. Tankman dives over Moriarty. Tankman avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tankman sends Moriarty into the ropes. Tankman delivers The Pounce. Tankman has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Tankman continues to run his mouth.

Tankman with a knife edge chop. Moriarty kicks the left hamstring of Tankman. Tankman kicks Moriarty in the back. Moriarty with three back elbow smashes. Tankman bodyslams Moriarty. Tankman stands on Moriarty’s back. Tankman toys around with Moriarty. Forearm Exchange. Tankman HeadButts Moriarty. Tankman whips Moriarty across the ring. Moriarty holds onto the ropes. Tankman blocks a boot from Moriarty. Moriarty with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Moriarty dives over Tankman. Moriarty with a Running Enzuigiri. Tankman denies The Pump Kick. Moriarty with a Jumping Knee Strike. Moriarty hits The PK for a two count. Moriarty repeatedly stomps on Tankman’s chest. Moriarty applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Moriarty hyperextends the left shoulder of Tankman. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Tankman. Moriarty applies The Octopus Stretch.

Tankman brings Moriarty to the ring apron. Moriarty kicks Tankman in the face. Moriarty applies a front face lock in the ropes. Tankman avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Tankman Powerslams Moriarty on the apron for a two count. Moriarty with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Moriarty delivers his combination offense. Tankman with The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Moriarty dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Moriarty kicks Tankman in the back of the head. Moriarty with a corkscrew uppercut for a two count. Moriarty with The Running Boot for a two count. Tankman responds with The Discus Back Elbow Smash in mid-air. Moriarty denies The Tankman Driver. Moriarty kicks the left hamstring of Tankman. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Tankman. Tankman catches Moriarty in mid-air. Tankman connects with The Tankman Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, King Mo and Alex Kane tries to recruit Tankman to American Top Team. Tankman tells Mo he’ll think about it.

Winner: Calvin Tankman via Pinfall

– Alexander Hammerstone relinquished the MLW National Openweight Championship to Cesar Duran. He’s ready to fight CONTRA inside The War Chamber.

– Next week on MLW Fusion Alpha, The 2021 Opera Cup continues with Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross. Also, Richard Holliday will put The Caribbean Championship on the line against King Muertes.

– Richard Holliday and EJ Nduka joins Team Hammerstone at MLW War Chamber.

– Willow Nightingale tells Alicia Atout that she plants power through the MLW Featherweight Division.

– Injustice gets into a massive parking lot brawl with LAX.

Josef Samael Promo

Mr. Hammerstone, how does it feel to have two belts and only one leg? CONTRA took it’s trophy at Fightland. And while the ticker tape rain down, MLW’s greatest was crying, an ankle mangled, a foot shattered. Fightland wasn’t the end. You cut off one head, two more grow back. The final battle is in sight. CONTRA will take you to our warzone for the almighty reckoning. And that battlefield will be in The War Chamber. HAIL, CONTRA !!!!!

Alicia Atout’s Expose

At Battle Riott III, the league was turned upside down when Cesar Duran arrived and immediately announced himself as the new matchmaker. But who is Cesar Duran? And what do we actually know about MLW’s new shot caller? He’s activities in Los Angeles, California are well documented, but rumors have swirled for years about the true reasons for the demise of his Boyle Heights venture and the subsequent disappearance. Was law enforcement involved? Was there trouble with the cartels? I have obtained exclusive footage of Cesar Duran on his last night in Boyle Heights. Cesar Duran was obviously on the run from someone or something, but who could it have been? And what does Cesaro do between the fall of Boyle Heights and his arrival in MLW?

He was only spoken of in whispers, seen in gritty footage, in Rio De Janeiro, in Mexico City, and in 2020, he returned to the United States as the secretive new “El Jefe” of Promociones Dorado, creating a residence in MLW. All through the fall, his control in MLW has expanded and Court Bauer has seemingly given him this power, unipeded. In almost no time at all, Cesar Duran has taken control of nearly every aspect of the league. What did he spend three years traveling the world and planning for? This exclusive footage of Duran on the phone with an unknown party may give us some idea. A wolf in the henhouse, if that’s how the MLW matchmaker sees the men and women of the league, what does he have in store for us? And could the same thing that pursued him from Boyle Heights follow him here to MLW? I have obtained never before seen security footage from Cesar Duran’s office on the night the temple fell. Could this be the final piece of the puzzle? You be the judge.

*We see dark blurry footage of possibly Catrina surfing through Duran’s office as the segment concludes.

Second Match: Delmi Exo w/Ashley Vox vs. Brittany Blake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blake backs Exo into the turnbuckles. Blake slaps Exo in the face. Exo with a waist lock go-behind. Blake stomps on the right foot of Exo. Exo drops Blake with a shoulder tackle. Exo denies The Hip Toss. Exo slaps Blake in the ribs. Exo rolls Blake over for a one count. Exo with a rolling crucifix for a one count. Exo drives her knee into the midsection of Blake. Exo sends Blake to the corner. Exo with a running elbow smash. Blake hammers down on the back of Exo’s neck. Exo kicks Blake in the gut. Exo with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Exo applies a front face lock. Exo decks Blake with a back elbow smash. Blake side steps Exo into the turnbuckles. Blake with a Draping BackBreaker for a one count. Blake starts choking Exo. Blake wraps her legs around Exo’s shoulders. Blake puts her leg on the back of Exo’s neck.

Blake is choking Exo with her boot. Blake punches Exo in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Blake kicks Exo in the back for a one count. Blake with two haymakers. Blake rolls under a clothesline from Exo. Blake with a Headscissors Takeover. Blake with The Tiger Feint Kick. Blake follows that with The Middle Rope Stunner for a two count. Blake with a Running Crossbody Block. Blake with a Jumping Knee Strike. Exo denies The Running Bulldog. Blake continues to slap Exo in the face. Blake talks smack to Ashley Vox. Exo with three short-arm clotheslines. Blake denies The Exploder Suplex. Exo drops Blake with The Cutter for a two count. Blake fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Blake with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blake hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Blake punches Exo in the back. Exo avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Exo kicks Blake in the gut. Exo connects with The Pedigree to pickup the victory.

Winner: Delmi Exo via Pinfall

Cesar Duran Promo

I have seen the unfortunate, poorly produced hit job masquerade as an expose by the media. I’m afraid I can neither confirm or deny any of those scandals as reputable, absorbed, exciting charges against me. But what does it really matter if I give you the best damn lucha? I am the innovator of Lucha Libre? I am a visionary of violence. I’m the greatest promoter that ever existed. And tonight, I will prove it.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards In A First Round Match In The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament

Lawlor is playing mind games with Richards. Lawlor grabs the left leg of Richards. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lawlor with a single leg takedown. Richards applies The Heel Hook. Lawlor grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Richards applies a wrist lock. Lawlor with a drop toe hold. Lawlor applies an arm-bar. Lawlor goes for a Bodyscissors Hold, but Richards counters with The SurfBoard Stretch. Lawlor grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Richards wraps the left shoulder of Lawlor around the middle rope. Richards kicks the middle rope. Lawlor exits the ring. Richards with a gut punch. Lawlor with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Lawlor has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Forearm Exchange. Richards pulls Lawlor out of the ring. Richards with The Mid-Kick. Lawlor wraps the left shoulder of Richards around the steel ring post. Lawlor slams the left shoulder of Richards on the steel ring steps. Lawlor uses the barricade as a weapon. Lawlor kicks the left elbow of Richards. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Richards HeadButts Lawlor. Lawlor stomps on Richards chest. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor is choking Richards with his boot. Lawlor poses for the crowd. Lawlor drops Richards with a Running Arm-Breaker for a two count. Lawlor applies an arm-bar. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with The Mid-Kicks. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Richards. Lawlor sends Richards to the corner. Richards side steps Lawlor into the turnbuckles.

Richards with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Lawlor avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Richards applies The Indian Death Lock. Lawlor grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards drives his knee into the midsection of Lawlor. Lawlor denies The Vertical Suplex. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Richards transitions into The Ankle Lock. Lawlor dumps Richards out of the ring. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Richards. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Richards with The Back Drop Driver. Richards with a flying forearm smash. Richards lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Richards goes back to The Ankle Lock. Lawlor responds with The Triangle Choke. Lawlor pulls back the left shoulder of Richards. Richards makes Lawlor pass out to The Ankle Lock. After the match, Lawlor throws a massive fit and has to be restrained by Kevin Ku.

Winner: Davey Richards via Referee Stoppage

