MLW Fusion Alpha Results 10/20/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– The Caribbean Title Match was slated to open the show, but Richard Holliday got attacked by CONTRA Unit in the backstage area. Alexander Hammerstone made the save.

First Match: Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead w/Dr. Dax

Willow Nightingale joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Holidead backs Savoy into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Savoy with a waist lock go-behind. Holidead with a back elbow smash. Holidead brings Savoy to the corner. Savoy with a wrist lock takedown. Savoy with a bridging top wrist lock. Savoy goes into the cover for a one count. Savoy applies a front face lock. Holidead transitions into a hammerlock. Savoy with an arm-bar takedown. Savoy with a drop toe hold. Savoy sends Holidead into the ropes. Savoy thrust kicks the midsection of Holidead. Holidead reverses out of the irish whip from Savoy. Savoy ducks a clothesline from Holidead. Savoy with Two Hurricanrana’s. Holidead regroups on the outside.

Savoy lands The Suicide Dive. Savoy has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Savoy with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Holidead shoves Savoy. Holidead repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Savoy. Holidead headbutts the left hamstring of Savoy. Holidead applies The SurfBoard Stretch. Savoy grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Holidead with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Holidead sends Savoy to the corner. Savoy kicks Hlidead in the gut. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Double HeadButt. Holidead with a gut punch. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Savoy with Muay Thai Knee Strikes.

Savoy with The Butterfly Suplex. Savoy follows that with a German Suplex. Savoy with The Sliding Forearm Smash for a two count. Savoy applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Savoy dodges The Pump Kick. Savoy with a Roundhouse Kick. Savoy applies a waist lock. Holidead with three sharp elbow strikes. Holidead with a BackBreaker. Holidead hits The Swinging Side Slam for a two count. Savoy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Savoy with The Dragon Suplex for a two count. Holidead rolls Savoy over for a one count. Holidead transitions into a ground and pound attack. Savoy applies The Triangle Choke. Savoy makes Holidead verbally submit to The Omoplata. After the match, Savoy is receiving medical attention. Holidead starts brawling with Nightingale. Holidead connects with The DDT on the ramp way. Holidead viciously attacks Nightingale with a steel chain.

Winner: Nicole Savoy via Submission

– Richard Holliday tells Alicia Atout that he’s medically cleared to compete because when you’re breathing rarified air, you defend your championships.

– Cesar Duran informed Alicia Atout that she will have a front row seat for tonight’s main event following last weeks expose.

Second Match: Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross In A First Round Match In The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament

King Mo joins the commentary team for this match. Cross starts things off with a Pump Kick. Cross with a chop/forearm combination. Tankman reverses out of the irish whip from Cross. Cross dives over Tankman. Cross with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cross with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Cross follows that with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cross lands The Suicide Dive. Cross cartwheels off the top rope. Tankman delivers The Pounce. Cross regroups on the outside. Forearm Exchange. Tankman talks smack to Cross. Tankman with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tankman repeatedly drives his knee into Cross back. Tankman applies a rear chin lock. Cross with elbows into the midsection of Tankman. Second Forearm Exchange. Tankman with a corner clothesline. Tankman bodyslams Cross. Tankman with a Running Splash for a two count.

Cross decks Tankman with a back elbow smash. Cross kicks Tankman in the face. Cross dives over Tankman. Cross with Two Pump Kicks. Cross ducks a clothesline from Tankman. Cross with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Cross with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cross follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Cross kicks Tankman out of the ring. Tankman catches Cross in mid-air. Tankman delivers The Apron PowerBomb for a two count. Tankman toys around with Cross. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Tankman with forearm shivers. Tankman with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Tankman whips Cross across the ring. Cross hits The Rebound Cutter for a two count. Tankman avoids The Shooting Star Press. Tankman with The Pop Up Discus Elbow Smash. Cross tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Cross with a forearm smash. Cross with another Pump Kick. Tankman responds with The Inside Out Lariat. Tankman connects with The Back Fist to pickup the victory.

Winner: Calvin Tankman via Pinfall

Third Match: Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes For The IWA Caribbean Championship

Cesar Duran and Alicia Atout are watching the match in the front row. Quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Holliday with two short-arm lariats. Muertes unloads two knife edge chops. Holliday uppercuts Muertes. Muertes attacks the midsection of Holliday. Muertes sends Holliday into the ropes. Muertes with a straight right hand. Holliday with a running elbow smash. Holliday applies a side headlock. Muertes sends Holliday to the corner. Holliday dives over Muertes. Holliday with a corner clothesline. Muertes rocks Holliday with a forearm smash. Muertes Spears Holliday. Muertes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Muertes drives his knee into the midsection of Holliday. Muertes is picking Holliday apart. Muertes wraps the left shoulder of Holliday around the top rope. Muertes hyperextends the left shoulder of Holliday. Muertes drops Holliday with The DDT. Muertes continues to drive his knee into Holliday’s back. Muertes catapults Holliday throat first into the top rope.

Muertes rakes the eyes of Holliday. Muertes uses the middle rope as a weapon. Holliday kicks Muertes in the gut. Holliday with forearm shivers. Muertes clotheslines Holliday. Muertes has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Muertes puts his knee on Holliday’s back. The Sentai Death Squad are watching the match on the ramp way. CONTRA Unit attacks EJ Nduka in the back in the backstage area. Muertes with a knife edge chop. Muertes whips Holliday across the ring. Holliday holds onto the ropes. Holliday decks Muertes with a back elbow smash. Holliday with a chop/uppercut combination. Holliday kicks Muertes in the gut. Muertes denies The Vertical Suplex. Muertes HeadButts Holliday. Muertes clotheslines Holliday over the top rope. Duran pours his champagne on top of Holliday. Muertes slams Holliday’s head on the ring steps. Muertes rolls Holliday back into the ring. Holliday begs for mercy.

Muertes with a series of corner clotheslines. Muertes uppercuts Holliday. Muertes puts Holliday on the top turnbuckle. Holliday denies The SuperPlex. Holliday with Three HeadButts. Holliday sends Muertes crashing into the canvas. Holliday with a Flying Clothesline. Muertes shrugs off two clotheslines from Holliday. Holliday ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Holliday hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Muertes denies The Boston Crab. Holliday kicks Muertes in the face. Muertes Powerslams Holliday for a two count. Muertes is throwing haymakers at Holliday. Holliday with another chop/uppercut combination. Muertes decks Holliday with two back elbow smashes. Holliday with clubbing blows to Muertes back. Holliday connects with The Torture Rack NeckBreaker for a two count. Ikuro Kwon nails Holliday with The Spinning Heel Kick. Muertes hits The Straight to Hell on the floor. Muertes rolls Holliday back into the ring. Muertes hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, Atout slaps the champagne out of Duran’s hands. It looks like Duran struck a deal with CONTRA Unit.

Winner: New IWA Caribbean Champion, King Muertes via Pinfall

