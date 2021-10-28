MLW Fusion Alpha Results 10/27/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cesar Duran & King Muertes Segment

Cesar Duran: What shall I do with you. Men have searched for gold since they climbed down from the trees. They fought wars for gold. They turned cities to the ground. The violence for gold brought whole civilizations to ash. What will they do for you? I think I know. At Fusion on Thanksgiving, the National Openweight Championship will have a new home through the miracle of violence. And you will give thanks to Cesar Duran. King Muertes, you did. Now you’re the Caribbean Champion. Is the title not enough for you, my old friend?

King Muertes: I did as you asked. Now you must fulfill the end of your bargain.

Cesar Duran: Are you certain? What you desire, you understand, there must be a sacrifice.

King Muertes: YES!

Cesar Duran: Very, well.

First Match: Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty In A First Round Match In The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament

Fish kicks the left knee of Moriarty. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fish with a drop toe hold. Fish applies a side headlock. Moriarty with a waist lock go-behind. Fish transitions into a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Fish applies a rear chin lock. Moriarty transitions into a hammerlock. Fish puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fish drives her knee into the midsection of Moriarty. Fish with a forearm smash. Fish with a knee lift. Moriarty shoves Fish. Fish kicks Moriarty in the face. Fish with a knee kick. Fish sends Moriarty to the corner. Moriarty dives over Fish. Moriarty with two deep arm-drags. Moriarty applies an arm-bar. Arm-Drag Exchange. Fish decks Moriarty with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Fish with combination strikes. Moriarty hammers down on the back of Fish’s neck. Fish delivers a gut punch. Fish kicks the left knee of Moriarty. Moriarty rocks Fish with a forearm smash. The referee stops Moriarty in his tracks.

Fish kicks out the legs of Moriarty. Fish kicks the left hamstring of Moriarty. Fish whips Moriarty into the steel barricade.Fish has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Fish delivers his combination offense. Fish rolls Moriarty back into the ring. Fish scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Moriarty with heavy bodyshots. Second Forearm Exchange. Fish with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Fish with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Fish punches Moriarty in the ribs. Fish teep kicks Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Fish attacks the midsection of Moriarty. Fish continues to kick the left hamstring of Moriarty. Moriarty with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Moriarty dives over Fish, Moriarty with a Running Enzuigiri. Moriarty with a basement dropkick for a two count. Fish drives Moriarty back first into the turnbuckles.

Fish with clubbing hamstring kicks. Fish with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Fish follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Moriarty avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Fish thrust kicks the midsection of Moriarty. Moriarty with The Ripcord Lariat for a two count. Moriarty goes for The BrainBuster, but Fish lands back on his feet. Fish applies The Sleeper Hold. Moriarty runs Fish into the turnbuckles. Moriarty with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Fish hits The Exploder Suplex into the ropes. Third Forearm Exchange. Fish kicks the left knee of Moriarty. Moriarty uppercuts the left shoulder of Fish. Fish with combo strikes. Fish with The Roundhouse Kick. Fish connects with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Fish argues with the referee. Fish toys around with Moriarty. Moriarty with a flurry of quick rollups. Standing Switch Exchange. Moriarty denies The German Suplex. Fish with a back elbow smash. Fish makes Moriarty tap out to The Heel Hook.

Winner: Bobby Fish via Submission

– Alex Kane and King Mo attacks Calvin Tankman in the backstage area.

– Warhorse Vignette.

– Looks like Cesar Duran is still to strike a working relationship with Mads Krugger.

– NZO will be making his MLW debut on November 6th.

Los Parks Promo

Look, my vile children. This is the gringo’s candy. They name confectionaries after our solar system. It’s a stupid gimmick. Mexican sugar is so pure, so magnificent. That is what they should be giving out. You think the kids are going to desire this? Word, it’s a tradition in Mexico. We hook that shit up.

When you roll up to our crib, we got that big, fat, king sized bars. Respect, Halloween. Like the Wu-Tang sya, this is for kids, you need to make them happy. Who the hell is this gringo pendejo? What are you doing during our promo time? This is for the kids. What is this idiot doing wearing a mask of that hairless snake Konnan? For the children. Not for cosplay Konnans. For the children. And give out big candy, you cheap idiots.

Second Match: Mads Krugger vs. Dr. Dax w/Holidead

Krugger kicks the right shoulder of Dax. Krugger clotheslines Dax. Krugger levels Dax with The Body Avalanche. Krugger connects with The Full Nelson FaceBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Holidead repeatedly stomps on Dax’s chest. Krugger demands better competition. Budd Heavy comes down to the ring with a steel chair.

Winner: Mads Krugger via Pinfall

Third Match: Mads Krugger vs. Budd Heavy

Krugger knocks Heavy off the ring apron before the bell rings. Krugger drops Heavy with The Big Boot. Krugger connects with The Full Nelson FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mads Krugger via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Alex Shelley vs. TJ Perkins In A First Round Match In The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Perkins with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shelley with three arm-bar takedowns. Shelley rolls Perkins over for a two count. Shelley struts around the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shelley applies a wrist lock. Shelley transitions into The Cobra Twist. Shelley with a drop toe hold. Shelley grabs a side wrist lock. Perkins with a side headlock takeover. Perkins transitions into a hammerlock. Shelley with a flying mare takedown. Shelley with a cross chop. Perkins side steps Shelley into the turnbuckles. Perkins denies The Exploder Suplex. Perkins rams his boot across Shelley’s face. Shelley hammers down on the left shoulder of Perkins. Shelley kicks the left elbow of Perkins. Shelley with the arm-ringer. Shelley whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins does the Spider Man Pose in the ropes. Perkins sends Shelley tumbling to the floor. Perkins with The Slingshot Pescado.

Perkins has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Perkins stomps on Shelley’s back. Perkins rolls Shelley back into the ring. Perkins with a knee lift for a one count. Perkins drives his knee into Shelley’s back. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Shelley kicks Perkins in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Perkins. Perkins with Two Headscissors Takeover. Perkins dabs in the center of the ring. Shelley slaps Perkins in the chest. Shelley delivers his combination offense. Shelley uppercuts Perkins. Shelley sends Perkins to the ring apron. Perkins slides under Shelley. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Perkins transitions into The Muta Lock. Perkins hyperextends the right knee of Shelley. Perkins goes into the cover for a one count. Perkins goes for The Slingshot Senton, but Shelley ducks out of the way.

Shelley dives over Perkins. Shelley denies The Tornado DDT. Shelley with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Shelley with a Running Knee Strike. Shelley follows that with The Tornado DDT. Shelley lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Perkins kicks Shelley in the face. Shelley denies The Detonation Kick. Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. Perkins dropkicks the left knee of Shelley. Forearm Exchange. Perkins repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Shelley. Shelley with forearm shivers. Shelley SuperKicks Perkins. Perkins denies The Slice Bread #2. Perkins with The Roundhouse Kick. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Shelley ducks out of the way. Shelley with a Tilt-A-Whirl Takedown. Perkins avoids The Border City Stretch. Shelley applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Perkins responds with The Sharpshooter. Perkins transitions into The STF. Shelley with an inside cradle for a two count. Shelley applies The Border City Stretch. Perkins uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

