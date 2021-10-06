MLW Fusion Alpha Results 10/6/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The show started with Atlas security preventing Alexander Hammerstone from entering the 2300 Arena.

First Match: LAX w/Konnan & Julius Smokes vs. Injustice

Forearm Exchange. Stereo Knee Lifts. Misfired Clotheslines. Stereo Dropkicks. Injustice clotheslines Boogie over the top rope. Limelight launches Reed over the top rope. Reed with The Slingshot CodeBreaker. Assisted Stunner in the corner. Boogie catches Reed in mid-air. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Oliver. Limelight thrust kicks the midsection of Oliver. Limelight drives Oliver face first into the steel ring post. Boogie tosses Reed around the ringside area. Boogie dumps Reed face first on the ring apron. Limelight rolls Oliver back into the ring. Boogie with clubbing blows to Oliver’s back. Boogie with a straight right hand. Boogie goes for a Bodyslam, but Oliver lands back on his feet. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Boogie reverses out of the irish whip from Oliver. Smokes trips Oliver from the outside. Boogie uses Smoke for leverage. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Boogie with a BackBreaker. Boogie follows that with The Uranage Slam for a one count. Limelight dropkicks Reed off the apron.

Limelight with The Pump Kick. Boogie with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a one count. The referee is trying to get Reed out of the ring. Boogie tags in Limelight. Limelight kicks Oliver in the gut. Limelight applies a front face lock. Smokes punches Oliver behind the referee’s back. Limelight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Limelight continues to knock Reed off the apron. Double Vertical Suplex. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Oliver in the back. Limelight applies a rear chin lock. Oliver drives Limelight back first into the turnbuckles. Limelight applies The Sleeper Hold. Oliver with a Spinning Back Kick. Smokes pulls Reed off the apron. Limelight with a Dragon Suplex. Limelight pops back on his feet. Limelight talks smack to Reed. Oliver is displaying his fighting spirit. Oliver with The Rolling Elbow. Oliver tags in Reed.

Boogie catches Reed in mid-air. Boogie goes for The Chokeslam, but Reed lands back on his feet. Boogie avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Reed with The Hook Kick. Limelight blocks a boot from Reed. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight launches Reed over the top rope. Reed with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Belly to Back Suplex/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Reed tags in Oliver. Limelight launches Reed over the top rope. Limelight decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Limelight kicks Oliver in the face. Boogie Spears Reed on the ring apron. Limelight denies The Clout Cutter. Smokes blasts Oliver with the slapjack behind the referee’s back. Limelight rolls Oliver to pickup the victory. After the match, LAX gangs up on Reed. Oliver pulls Reed out of the ring. Limelight sprays a huge L on the referee’s back.

Winner: LAX via Pinfall

– Alexander Hammerstone gets into a massive brawl with Mads Krugger and Daivari.

.@AliciaAtout caught up with some of the newest members of the MLW Women's featherweight division. #MLWFusion |

▶️ https://t.co/EedG00RGx6 pic.twitter.com/xWWSB574Vq — FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 6, 2021

Second Match: Ashley Vox w/Delmi Exo vs. Willow Nightingale

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nightingale backs Vox into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Nightingale starts dancing in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Side Headlock Exchange. Nightingale whips Vox across the ring. Nightingale drops Vox with a shoulder tackle. Vox drops down on the canvas. Vox fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Vox brings Nightingale down to the mat. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale with clubbing elbow smashes. Vox dodges The Big Boot. Nightingale bodyslams Vox. Nightingale with The Running Senton Splash for a two count. Nightingale applies a front face lock. Nightingale with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Nightingale with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Nightingale follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep.

Nightingale ties Vox up in a knot. Vox delivers The Shotgun Dropkick. Vox with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Nightingale regroups on the outside. Vox lands The Suicide Dive. Vox rolls Nightingale back into the ring. Vox drops Nightingale with The Slingshot Tornado Flatliner for a two count. Vox applies the cravate. Nightingale attacks the midsection of Vox. Vox with a chop/uppercut combination. Vox is throwing haymakers at Nightingale. Nightingale sends Vox to the corner. Nightingale with a running forearm smash. Vox side steps Nightingale into the turnbuckles. Vox with a shoulder block. Nightingale catches Vox in mid-air. Nightingale goes for a Bodyslam, but Vox lands back on her feet.

Vox with a Running Uppercut. Nightingale cartwheels out of the irish whip from Vox. Nightingale SuperKicks Vox. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale with another round of elbow smashes in the corner. Nightingale follows that with The Big Boot. Nightingale hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Nightingale with Running Cannonball Strike. Nightingale drags Vox to the corner. Nightingale goes for The MoonSault, but Vox ducks out of the way. Vox with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Vox applies an arm-bar. Nightingale backs Vox into the turnbuckles. Short-Arm Reversal by Nightingale. Nightingale with The Roundhouse Kick. Nightingale connects with The Willow Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Willow Nightingale via Pinfall

Josef Samael Promo

The time has finally come. The most anticipated fight in the history of MLW. You finally got what you wanted, Hammerstone. You really outsmarted me. Or wasn’t I who outsmarted you? Going to war with Jacob Fatu is a suicide mission. You are certainly MLW’s best option. You also happen to be their only option. So what happens, what happens when you fail? What happens when we drive a spike in the heart of MLW? At Fightland, I promise to deliver a massacre of amercia’s greatest infidel on national television. And after my Samoan Werewolf rips you apart, I’ll be sure to burn the evidence. HAIL, CONTRA !!!!

MLW Fightland Card

– Myron Reed (c) vs. Tajiri vs. Aramis vs. Arez In A Fatal Four Way Match For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

– Alicia Atout will host MLW Embedded with Dave Meltzer, Raj Giri, Andreas Hale and etc.

– Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Alexander Hammerstone (c) In A No Disqualification Match For Both The MLW World Heavyweight Championship & The MLW National Openweight Championship

Third Match: Jacob Fatu (c) w/Josef Samael vs. Matt Cross For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Cross side steps Fatu into the turnbuckles. Cross with The Pump Kick. Fatu blocks The Handspring Back Elbow. Fatu applies a waist lock. Cross decks Fatu with a back elbow smash. Cross with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Cross pops back on his feet. Cross pump kicks Fatu off the ring apron. Cross lands The Suicide Dive. Fatu uppercuts Cross. Fatu with a straight right hand. Fatu HeadButts Cross. Cross sends Fatu face first into the steel ring post. Cross with The FlagPole Press. Cross cartwheels off the top rope. Fatu dropkicks Cross. Fatu uppercuts Cross. Fatu is mauling Cross in the corner. The referee admonishes Fatu. Fatu with The Falcon Arrow. Fatu with Two Falling HeadButts for a two count. Cross with a chop/forearm combination. Cross goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Fatu counters with The Swinging Uranage Slam.

Fatu sends Cross shoulder first into the steel ring post. Fatu tees off on Cross. Cross fires back with forearm shivers. Fatu reverses out of the irish whip from Cross. Cross kicks Fatu in the face. Fatu answers with a cross chop. Fatu whips Cross across the ring. Fatu hits The Samoan Drop. Fatu talks smack to Cross. Fatu repeatedly whips Cross into the turnbuckles. Samael trips Cross from the outside. Cross with a Desperation Boot. Cross dives over Fatu. Cross with Two Pump Kicks. Cross ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Cross with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cross with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Fatu fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Fatu SuperKicks Cross. Fatu with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. Cross avoids The Samoan Spike. Fatu sends Cross to the corner. Cross side steps Fatu into the turnbuckles. Cross with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Cross wipes out Samael with The Suicide Dive. Fatu responds with The Fosbury Flop. Fatu rolls Cross back into the ring. Fatu whips Cross across the ring. Cross ducks a clothesline from Faut. Cross drops Fatu with The Handspring Cutter for a two count. Cross goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Fatu ducks out of the way. Fatu with an Inside Out Lariat. Fatu connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, The Sentai Death Squad puts Cross in a body bag to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Jacob Fatu via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 277 of The Hoots Podcast