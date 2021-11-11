MLW Fusion Alpha Results 11/10/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Los Parks vs. 5150 w/Konnan & Julius Smokes In A Trios Match

5150 attacks Los Park before the bell rings. LA Park got jumped in the backstage area. A pier six brawl ensues. Limelight with a chop/forearm combination. Haymaker Exchange. Homicide joins the fray. 5150 gangs up on Park Jr. Homicide HeadButts Park Jr. Homicide repeatedly stomps on Park Jr’s chest. LA Park comes down to the ring with a steel chair. La Park with Three Karate Chops. LA Park HeadButts Limelight. Los Parks clears the ring. Stereo Suicide Dives. LA Park removes his weight belt. Park Jr places a ring board in the corner. Park Jr whips Boogie with the leather strap. Forearm Exchange. Park Jr with The Rolling Elbow. Park Jr with a Release German Suplex. Park Jr follows that with The Code Red for a two count. Park Jr repositions the ring board.

Park Jr slaps Boogie in the chest. Park Jr shakes his hips. Boogie nails Park Jr with The Pump Kick. Boogie PowerBombs Park Jr through the ring board. LA Park blasts Boogie with the chair. Smoke clocks the referee with The Slapjack. Limelight snatches the chair out of LA Parks hands. Second Forearm Exchange. Double Clothesline. Hijo SuperKicks Limelight. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Hijo. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight kicks Park Jr in the gut. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Limelight with a Corkscrew Plancha. Homicide kicks Hijo in the gut. Hijo denies The Gringo Killer. Hijo SuperKicks Homicide. Homicide launches Hijo over the top rope. Homicide with a Diving Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Chop Exchange. The referee calls off the match. Boogie with a running clothesline. Boogie repeatedly stomps on LA Park’s chest. LA Park Spears Boogie. All hell starts breaking loose in Philadelphia.

Match Result: No-Contest

– Gnarls Garvin Vignette.

– nZo Vignette.

– Cesar Duran has some big plans instore for Willow Nightingale.

Chaos is ensuing backstage as Los Parks and 5150 continue to brawl it out.#MLWFusion

▶️https://t.co/Dq1oekJibG pic.twitter.com/oZ2OGdveE8 — MLW (@MLW) November 11, 2021

Josef Samael Promo

Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love, more like the city of sweaty fat fucking pigs. Scummy, inbred, window licking garbage people. All of you fans in Philadelphia are known for backing losers, so why would I be surprised that you’re backing that weak Hammerstone. That clumsy dipshit, EJ Nduka. That silver spooned panty waist, Richard Holliday. It doesn’t matter, because once those idiots step into my cage, there’ll be nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. HAIL, CONTRA !!!!

Second Match: EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, Savio Vega, The Blue Meanie, Warhorse and Zenshi vs. Ikuro Kwon, KC Navarro, King Mo, Gino Medina, Kevin Ku and The Beastman w/Kimchee In A 12-Man Tag Team Survival Match

Team Nduka attacks Team Kwon before the bell rings. Team Nduka clears the ring. Warhorse and Ku will start things off. Ku with a short-arm clothesline. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Warhorse with The Bell Clap. Ku slaps Warhorse in the face. Warhorse clotheslines Ku. Warhorse dropkicks Ku. Warhorse with a Running Knee Strike. Warhorse plays to the crowd. Ku avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kwon sends Warhorse face first into the canvas. Kwon with The Axe Kick. Ku with a GutWrench PowerBomb. Warhorse has been eliminated. Nduka and Mo are tagged in. Nduka with The SpineBuster. King Mo has been eliminated. Nduka rocks Ku with a forearm smash. Nduka talks smack to Ku. Ku with a knife edge chop. Ku kicks the left hamstring of Nduka. Nduka with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Kevin Ku has been eliminated. Team Nduka has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Holliday and Navarro are tagged in.

Navarro talks smack to Holliday. Holliday uppercuts Navarro. Holliday whips Navarro across the ring. Navarro dives over Holliday. Navarro dropkicks Holliday to the floor. Navarro lands The Somersault Plancha. Navarro rolls Holliday back into the ring. Navarro with The Frog Splash for a two count. Navarro applies a front face lock. Holliday sends Navarro face first into the canvas. Zenshi tags himself in. Zenshi dives over Navarro. Navarro avoids two leg sweeps. Navarro with The Double Foot Stomp. Navarro with a running uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Navarro with a Running Neck Snap. Zenshi avoids another double foot stomp from Navarro. Navarro goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Zenshi lands back on his feet. Navarro blocks a boot from Zenshi. Zenshi sends Navarro across the ring. Zenshi with The Spinning FaceBuster. Navarro tags in Kwon. Navarro with a push kick. Kwon applies The Full Nelson Lock. Navarro nails Kwon with The Pump Kick. Zenshi drops Kwon with The Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Kwon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zenshi responds with a Double Pele Kick. Zenshi with a Double Spanish Fly for a two count. Beastman tags himself in.

Zenshi crawls around Beastman. Beastman with a hip attack. Beastman sends Zenshi to the corner. Beastman catches Zenshi in mid-air. Beastman with The Fallaway Slam. Beastman with a Flying Cannonball Senton. Zenshi has been eliminated. Vega whips Beastman with a kendo stick. Vega with a Spinning Heel Kick. The referee snatches the kendo stick away from Vega. Beastman clotheslines Vega. Beastman with The Running Splash. Savio Vega has been eliminated. Meanie struts around the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Meanie sends Beastman chest first into the turnbuckles. Meanie is throwing haymakers at Beastman. Meanie tickles Beastman. Kimchee trips Meanie from the outside. Beastman with a Running Hip Attack. Beastman with another Running Splash. The Blue Meanie has been eliminated. Forearm Exchange. Kimchee continues to run interference. Nduka side steps Beastman into Kimchee. Nduka delivers Two SpineBusters. The Beastman has been eliminated.

Holliday tags himself in. Holliday talks smack to Medina. Second Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Medina ducks a clothesline from Holliday. Medina with a Windmill Kick. Holliday with a running uppercut. Medina with a running forearm smash. Holliday follows that with The Reverse Suplex for a two count. Holliday clotheslines Medina to the floor. Third Forearm Exchange. Holliday and Medina are brawling on the outside. Kwon SuperKicks Holliday. Medina avoids the referee’s ten count. Richard Hollidy has been eliminated. Team Kwon gangs up on Nduka. Nduka is displaying his fighting spirit. Medina SuperKicks Nduka. Nduka responds with The SpineBuster. Gino Medina has been eliminated. Nduka catches Navarro in mid-air. Nduka with bicep curls. Nduka with another SpineBuster. KC Navarro has been eliminated. Kwon attacks Nduka from behind. Kwon SuperKicks Nduka. Kwon with clubbing elbow smashes. Nduka connects with The Verdict to pickup the victory.

Winner: EJ Nduka via Pinfall

Fatu seeks his rematch for the World Heavyweight championship but there seems to be a road block.#MLWFusion @SAMOANWEREWOLF @RealCesarDuran

▶️https://t.co/Dq1oekJibG pic.twitter.com/RiPcBQy1Z6 — MLW (@MLW) November 11, 2021

Third Match: Davey Richards vs. Bobby Fish In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fish backs Richards into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Fish kicks the left hamstring of Richards. Tight body lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Richards kicks the left shoulder of Fish. Fish regroups on the outside. Standing Switch Exchange. Richards runs Fish into the ropes. Fish avoids The PK. Fish takes out the legs of Richards. Fish sends Richards back first into the steel barricade. Fish with a forearm/gut punch/hamstring kick combination. Fish rolls Richards back into the ring. Fish scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Fish unloads Two Mid-Kicks. The referee checks on Richards. Forearm Exchange. Fish thrust kicks the midsection of Richards. Fish rolls Richards back into the ring. Fish punches Richards in the ribs. Fish with a forearm smash. Fish hammers down on the back of Richards neck. Richards drops down on the canvas. Richards drops Fish with The Kitchen Sink.

Richards has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Following a snap mare takeover, Richards applies a hammerlock with his legs. Richards works on his joint manipulation game. Richards stomps on the right elbow of Fish. Fish kicks Richards in the gut. Richards wraps the left shoulder of Fish around the top rope. Richards hammers down on the left shoulder of Fish. Richards applies The Bridging Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Richards rolls Fish over for a one count. Fish drives his knee into the midsection of Richards. Fish with a forearm smash. Richards with a double leg takedown. Richards hyperextends the legs of Fish.

Richards uppercuts Fish for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Richards applies a bodyscissors hold. Richards with Two Mid-Kicks. Second Forearm Exchange. Richards kicks Fish in the gut. Fish denies The BrainBuster. Fish delivers his combination offense. Fish drops Richards with The Mid-Kick. Fish with a Running Knee Strike. Short-Arm Reversal by Richards. Fish drives Richards back first into the turnbuckles. Fish with two hamstring kicks. Fish with The Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Fish follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Fish goes for The Slingshot Senton, but Richards gets his knees up in the air. Richards goes for The PK, but Fish counters with The Heel Hook. Richards transitions into The Sharpshooter. Fish rolls Richards over for a two count. Double Boot. Spinning Back Kick Exchange. Double Roundhouse Kick. Fish goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Richards counters with The Ankle Lock. Richards hits The PK. Richards drills Fish with The BrainBuster for a two count. Richards makes Fish tap out to The Ankle Lock. After the match, Richards hugs Fish.

Winner: Davey Richards via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 282 of The Hoots Podcast