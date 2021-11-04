MLW Fusion Alpha Results 11/3/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The show started with a in-ring confrontation with Cesar Duran and 5150. Konnan tells Duran that he wants a piece of Los Parks. 5150 starts brawling on the outside with Los Parks. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor makes his way down to the ring with Kevin Ku and complains about not being treated like a prizefighter. Lawlor tells Duran that he wants a title fight. In tonight’s main event, it will be King Muertes vs. Tom Lawlor In A Casket Match.

First Match: The Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye

Ashley Vox and Zoey Skye will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vox backs Skye into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Skye reverses out of the irish whip from Vox. Vox leapfrogs over Skye. Vox sends Skye into the ropes. Skye lunges over Vox. Vox and Skye are running the ropes. Vox dropkicks Skye for a one count. Vox applies a wrist lock. Vox tags in Exo. Exo with a flying double axe handle strike. Exo applies a front face lock. Vox tags herself in. Exo with a Vertical Suplex. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Skye decks Vox with a JawBreaker. Skye sends Vox to the corner. Vox dives over Skye. Vox applies a waist lock. Vox runs Skye into the ropes. Skye with a back elbow smash. Skye tags in Nightingale. Double Irish Whip. Skye with a flying forearm smash. Vox side steps Nightingale into the turnbuckles. Vox with a running uppercut.

Nightingale cartwheels out of a wrist lock from Vox. Nightingale SuperKicks Vox. Nightingale tags in Skye. Nightingale with a Running Senton Splash. Nightingale bodyslams Skye on top of Vox for a two count. Skye unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Vox with forearm shivers. Skye sweeps out the legs of Vox. Skye with a Slingshot Dropkick for a two count. Skye with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Skye goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Vox ducks out of the way. Exo and Nightingale are tagged in. Exo with three clotheslines. Exo applies a wrist lock. Exo with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Exo tags in Vox. Exo drags Nightingale to the corner. Skye with a Running Sunset Flip into the turnbuckles. Nightingale tags in Skye. Nightingale punches Vox in the back. Skye slams Exo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Skye with a forearm smash. Vox fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Vox dumps Nightingale out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Holidead attacks Nightingale behind the referee’s back. Holidead drags Nightingale under the ring. Exo with a Running Meteora. The Sea Stars connects with The Tidal Wave to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Sea Stars via Pinfall

– Mads Krugger Vignette.

– “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin will be making his MLW Debut Soon.

– Coming up on the special Thanksgiving edition of MLW Fusion, Alex Shelley will battle Myron Reed, Zenshi, Alex Kane and a man to be determined ladder in a Fatal Five Way Ladder Match to crown a brand new MLW World Middleweight Championship.

– Alicia Atout informs us that Calvin Tankman will not be withdrawing from the Opera Cup despite last weeks attack from Alex Kane and King Mo.

.@Alex_Kane11 with his eyes set on a spot in the Opera Cup. But first he has the Prize Fight Open to any wrestler who wants to step up and that's NEXT!#MLWFusion

▶️ https://t.co/Di9PyloFZy pic.twitter.com/7n9zXAJgcs — MLW (@MLW) November 3, 2021

Josef Samael Promo

America is so full of lies. The old United States of propaganda, trying to twist the conversation into headlines of conflict. Did you forget who you’re dealing with? I am the leader of CONTRA Unit. I’m the real el jefe. And I have five soldiers who are ready to sacrifice all to defeat MLW at War Chamber. So, tell me, what does Alexander Hammerstone have? The answer’s simple, not enough. He still only has three men, I have an army, an army that will destroy MLW and will leave it in ruins as its crooked, mangled champion lays defeated. In that War Chamber, you will all bow down to me and my soldiers and HAIL CONTRA !!!

Second Match: Alex Kane w/King Mo vs. Warhorse

Warhorse HeadButts King Mo before the bell rings. Kane attacks Warhorse from behind. Kane with clubbing shoulder blocks. Short-Arm Reversal by Warhorse. Warhorse unloads a flurry of right jabs. Warhorse with a straight right hand. Warhorse gets distracted by Mo. Kane with clubbing blows to Warhorse’s back. Warhorse tosses Kane around the ringside area. Kane drives his knee into the midsection of Warhorse. Kane repeatedly slams Warhorse’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Warhorse hulks up in the corner. Warhorse shoves Kane. HeadButt Exchange. Kane reverses out of the irish whip from Warhorse. Warhorse kicks Kane in the face. Warhorse delivers The Missile Dropkick.

Warhorse plays to the crowd. Mo continues to run interference. Kane with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Kane repeatedly stomps on Warhorse’s chest. Kane is choking Warhorse with his boot. The referee admonishes Kane. Kane with a knee lift. Kane sends Warhorse chest first into the turnbuckles. Kane with a Release German Suple for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Kane goes for a Belly to Belly Suplex, but Warhorse lands back on his feet. Warhorse nails Kane with The Bell Clap. Standing Switch Exchange. Kane with The Spinning Back Drop Driver. Warhorse fires back with combination forearms. Warhorse HeadButts Kane. Kane ducks a clothesline from Warhorse. Kane hits The Ripcord Olympic Slam. Kane connects with The Mark Of Kane to pickup the victory. After the match, Kane tells Alicia Atout that he’s taking the Opera Cup whether anybody likes it or not.

Winner: Alex Kane via Pinfall

As @FilthyTomLawlor prepares for his casket match it seems things have just gotten worse for him.#MLWFusion

▶️ https://t.co/Di9PyloFZy pic.twitter.com/QHoOGDIaUT — MLW (@MLW) November 3, 2021

Third Match: King Muertes (c) w/Catrina vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor In A Casket Match For The IWA Caribbean Championship

Lawlor tries to stick and move after the bell rings. Lawlor unloads a flurry of right jabs. Muertes Spears Lawlor. Muertes is raining down haymakers. Muertes repeatedly slams the back of Lawlor’s head against the canvas. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Lawlor with a double leg takedown. Muertes scores the ankle pck. Lawlor repeatedly kicks Muertes in the face. Lawlor regroups on the outside. Muertes kicks Lawlor in the gut. Muertes repeatedly slams Lawlor’s head on the casket. Muertes repositions the casket. Muertes hits The DDT on the casket. Muertes rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Muertes repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s chest. Muertes drops Lawlor with The TKO.

Muertes rolls Lawlor into the casket. Lawlor refuses to let Muertes shut the lid. Lawlor with a Top Rope Stunner. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor dropkicks the left knee of Muertes. Lawlor with a Sharp Knee Strike. Lawlor drags Muertes towards the casket. Muertes grabs Lawlor by his throat. Lawlor with clubbing palm strikes. Lawlor puts Muertes in the casket. Muertes with desperation haymakers. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Muertes slaps Lawlor in the face. Lawlor gets crotched on the steel barricade. Muertes unloads a series of knife edge chops. Lawlor with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Lawlor with rapid fire forearms. Lawlor grabs a steel chair.

Muertes rocks Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor sends Muertes face first into the casket. Lawlor drives the chair into the midsection of Muertes. Muertes kicks Lawlor in the gut. Muertes PowerBombs Lawlor on the casket. Muertes rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Muertes with a series of corner clotheslines. Lawlor kicks Muertes in the face. Lawlor with The Rolling Elbow. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor rolls Muertes into the casket, but he can’t shut the lid. Lawlor is raining down haymakers. Lawlor denies The Chokeslam. Lawlor kicks Muertes in the chest. Muertes Powerslams Lawlor. Lawlor answers with three up kicks. Muertes goes for The Spear, but Lawlor counters with The Guillotine Choke. Muertes connects with The Straight To Hell. Muertes rolls Lawlor into the casket and shuts the lid.

Winner: Still The IWA Caribbean Champion, King Muertes

Checkout Episode 281 of The Hoots Podcast