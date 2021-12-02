MLW Fusion Alpha Results 12/1/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: KC Navarro vs. Warhorse

Navarro dives over Warhorse. Navarro ducks a clothesline from Warhorse. Navarro slips over Warhorse’s back. Navarro holds onto the ropes. Navarro sends Warhorse tumbling to the floor. Navarro lands The Suicide Dive. Navarro rolls Warhorse back into the ring. Navarro delivers The Missile Dropkick. Navarro is fired up. Navarro repeatedly slams Warhorse’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Warhorse with a leaping headbutt. Navarro kicks Warhorse in the face. Warhorse Powerslams Navarro in mid-air. Warhorse repeatedly stomps on Navarro’s chest. Warhorse HeadButts Navarro. Warhorse unloads two knife edge chops. Warhorse scores the right jab. Warhorse whips Navarro across the ring. Warhorse denies The Sunset Flip.

Warhorse with a Leg Drop. Warhorse applies The Blackfoot Death Lock. Navarro grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Navarro shoves Warhorse. Navarro decks Warhorse with a back elbow smash. Navarro with a leaping back elbow smash. Navarro dropkicks Warhorse. Navarro with a flying forearm smash. Warhorse reverses out of the irish whip from Navarro. Navarro dives over Warhorse. Navarro hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Navarro goes for The Frog Splash, but Warhorse ducks out of the way. Navarro SuperKicks Warhorse. Warhorse responds with The Rebound Lariat for a two count. Warhorse with a Running Knee Strike. Navarro avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Navarro connects with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Navarro plants Warhorse with The Jesus Piece to pickup the victory.

Winner: KC Navarro via Pinfall

– Next week on MLW Fusion Alpha, Los Parks will battle 5150 In A Philly Street Fight For The MLW World Tag Team Championship. Also, Alexander Hammerstone will be in-action.

– NZO will make his anticipated MLW Debut next week.

– We see Emilio Sparks doing a live stream of Cesar Duran walking around the backstage area with a big wad of cash.

Second Match: The Sea Stars vs. The Top Dogs

Willow Nightingale joins the commentary team for this match. Top Dogs attacks Sea Stars before the bell rings. Stereo Irish Whips. Sea Stars holds onto the ropes. Stereo Backstabbers. Stereo Suicide Dives. Exo rolls Davinne back into the ring. Skylar clotheslines Vox. Davinne with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Davinne backs Exo into the turnbuckles. Davinne with a forearm smash. Davinne tags in Skylar. Skylar with a forearm smash. Skylar is choking Exo with her boot. Davinne attacks Exo behind the referee’s back. Skylar with clubbing blows to Exo’s back. Skylar with an Overhead Kick. Skylar tags in Davinne. Davinne with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Davinne slams Exo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Davinne tags in Skylar. Skylar knocks Vox off the ring apron. Skylar with two running forearm smashes.

Skylar tags in Davinne. Davinne levels Exo with The Body Avalanche. Top Dogs are mauling Exo in the corner. Davinne dropkicks Exo into the steel ring post for a two count. Davinne tags in Skylar. Exo dives over Skylar. Exo rolls under a clothesline from Davinne. Exo tags in Vox. Vox with a Double Missile Dropkick. Vox with a chop/uppercut combination. Vox fish hooks Skylar. Vox clotheslines Skylar for a two count. Skylar denies The Fisherman’s Suplex. Skylar with a JawBreaker. Death Valley Driver/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Exo ducks a clothesline from Davinne. Exo hits The Cutter. Exo kicks Skylar in the gut. Exo with The Exploder Suplex. Sea Stars connects with The Tidal Wave to pickup the victory. After the match, Nightingale gets into a massive brawl with Holidead.

Winner: The Sea Stars via Pinfall

Third Match: Davey Richards vs. TJ Perkins In The Finals Of The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Richards with a waist lock go-behind. Perkins breaks the grip. Test Of Strength. Richards applies a wrist lock. Richards transitions into a hammerlock. Richards rolls Perkins over for a one count. Richards applies a front face lock. Perkins with a double leg takedown. Perkins grapples around Richards. Perkins applies a side headlock. Richards transitions into a top wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins with the lateral press for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Richards cartwheels back onto his feet. Perkins with a deep arm-drag. Perkins applies an arm-bar. Richards answers with the headscissors neck lock. Richards with Two Modified PileDrivers. Perkins grapevines the legs of Richards. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Richards grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Perkins whips Richards across the ring. Perkins with The Kitchen Sink. Perkins poses for the crowd. Perkins slams Richards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Richards chest. Perkins is choking Richards with his knee. Richards sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Richards is choking Perkins with his boot. Richards with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins dropkicks the left knee of Richards. Richards regroups on the outside. Perkins stands on the right hand of Richards. Perkins stomps on Richards back. Perkins dumps Richards face first on the ring apron. Perkins has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Perkins with a knife edge chop. Richards answers with The Mid-Kick. Perkins clips the left knee of Richards. Perkins stomps on the left hamstring of Richards. Perkins DDT’s the left knee of Richards for a one count.

Perkins drives his knee into Richards back. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Perkins drives his knee into the midsection of Richards. Richards reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins denies The Drop Toe Hold. Perkins applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Richards reverses the pressure. Perkins grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins kicks Richards in the face. Perkins hammerlocks the right shoulder of Richards with his legs. Perkins hyperextends the left knee of Richards. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Perkins figure fours the legs of Richards. Perkins applies a front face lock. Richards with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Richards with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins with a Roundhouse Kick. Perkins follows that with a Spinning Heel Kick. Richards clotheslines Perkins. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards side steps Perkins into the turnbuckles. Richards hits The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope.

Perkins avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards applies The Trailer Hitch. Perkins grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Perkins connects with The Detonation Kick for a two count. Richards with Two Mid-Kicks. Perkins with a forearm smash. Perkins denies The Exploder Suplex. Richards with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Perkins with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Richards responds with a Pop Up Mid-Kick. Richards with Two Flying Double Foot Stomps for a two count. Richards drills Perkins with The BrainBuster for a two count. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. Perkins kicks Richards in the face. Perkins avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Perkins rolls Richards over for a two count. Perkins goes for The Sharpshooter, but Richards counters with the ankle pick. Richards makes Perkins tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: The 2021 Opera Cup Champion, Davey Richards via Submission

