MLW Fusion Alpha Results 12/16/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Willow Nightingale w/The Blue Meanie vs. Holidead w/Dr. Dax

Nightingale avoids The Pump Kick. Nightingale with a Lou Thez Press. Nightingale transitions into a ground and pound attack. Holidead reverses out of the irish whip from Nightingale. Holidead with a Side Walk Slam. Holidead goes for a Leg Drop, but Nightingale ducks out of the way. Nightingale SuperKicks Holidead. Nightingale with a Running Hip Attack. Nightingale with clubbing elbow smashes. Nightingale drops Holidead with The Big Boot. Nightingale with a Senton Splash for a two count. Dax runs interference. Holidead kicks Nightingale in the face. Holidead with a Vertical Suplex. Holidead repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Nightingale. Holidead uppercuts the left hamstring of Nightingale.

Holidead pulls Nightingale down to the mat. Holidead with Two Leg Drops. Holidead tries to kick Meanie. Holidead with clubbing blows to Nightingale’s chest. Holidead with The Guillotine Leg Drop on the ring apron for a two count. Nightingale denies The Butterfly Suplex. Nightingale ducks a clothesline from Holidead. Nightingale with two clotheslines. Nightingale unloads three knife edge chops. Nightingale sends Holidead to the corner. Nightingale levels Holidead with The Body Avalanche. Nightingale delivers The Missile Dropkick.

The referee gets distracted by Dax. Nightingale blasts Dax off the apron. Nightingale denies The Death Valley Driver. Holidead fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Holidead runs Nightingale into the referee. Holidead dumps Nightingale out of the ring. Dax wraps the chain around Nightingale’s neck. Meanie tees off on Dax. Nightingale SuperKicks Holidead. All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia. Stereo Bionic Elbows. Arez takes out Meanie with The Missile Dropkick. Holidead kicks the left shoulder of Nightingale. Holidead with a toe kick. Holidead connects with The Double Underhook FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Holidead via Pinfall

– The Von Erichs Vignette.

– The MLW Azteca series will begin on January 6th.

– KC Navarro suffered a neck fracture following last weeks attack from NZO.

– ROK-C will make her MLW Debut at the MLW Blood & Thunder tapings in Dallas on January 21, 2022.

Second Match: LA Park vs. Homicide w/Julius Smokes

Park is playing mind games with Homicide. Homicide avoids a flurry of strikes. Park puts Homicide on the top turnbuckle. Homicide kicks Park in the chest. Homicide with a Missile Dropkick. Park tumbles to the floor. Homicide with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Homicide rolls Park back into the ring. Park catches Homicide in mid-air. Park carries Homicide around the ring. Park HeadButts Homicide. Park with a Running Meteora. Park attacks Homicide with a steel chair behind the referee’s back. Park has Homicide sitting on the chair. Park lands The Suicide Dive. Smokes talks smack to Park. Park rolls Homicide back into the ring. Park goes into the lateral press for a two count.

Homicide ducks a clothesline from Park. Homicide drops Park with The DDT for a two count. Homicide sends Park to the corner. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Park struts around the ring. Park with a Western Lariat for a two count. Homicide kicks Park in the gut. Homicide hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Park blocks a boot from Homicide. Park with two running clotheslines. Park with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Homicide dropkicks the left knee of Park. Homicide with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Homicide connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Homicide argues with the referee. Park denies The Tornado DDT. Park plants Homicide with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: LA Park via Pinfall

Third Match: Tajiri (c) vs. Atsuki Aoyagi For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aoyagi backs Tajiri into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Tajiri applies a hammerlock. Tajiri with a drop toe hold. Tajiri applies a calf slicer. Aoyagi goes for a side headlock, but Tajiri counters with a hammerlock. Aoyagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Tajiri applies a hammerlock. Aoyagi with a flying mare. Aoyagi with a deep arm-drag. Aoyagi applies an arm-bar. Aoyagi hammers down on the left shoulder of Tajiri. Aoyagi brings Tajiri down to the mat. Hammerlock Exchange. Tajiri backs Aoyagi into the turnbuckles. Tajiri with a forearm smash. Tajiri sends Aoyagi to the corner. Aoyagi avoids the leaping back elbow smash. Aoyagi with a deep arm-drag. Aoyagi applies an arm-bar. Tajiri answers with the headscissors escape. Tajiri goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Aoygai lands back on his feet. Tajiri with a gut punch. Tajiri drops Aoyagi with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Tajiri hammers down on the back of Aoyagi’s neck. Aoyagi with a forearm smash. Tajiri answers with a palm strike. Tajiri with another neckbreaker for a two count. Tajiri applies a rear chin lock. Aoyagi with elbows into the midsection of Tajiri. Forearm Exchange. Tajiri scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Tajiri goes back to the rear chin lock. Aoyagi gets back to a vertical base. Tajiri applies The Sleeper Hold. Aoyagi with a Belly to Back Suplex. Second Forearm Exchange. Aoyagi sends Tajiri to the corner. Aoyagi with a running elbow smash. Aoyagi cartwheels out of the irish whip from Tajiri. Aoyagi leapfrogs over Tajiri. Aoyagi with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Tajiri swats away the dropkick from Aoyagi. Tajiri with a straight right hand. Aoyagi drops Tajiri with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Aoyagi lands The Orihara MoonSault.

Aoyagi rolls Tajiri back into the ring. Aoyagi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Aoyagi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Aoyagi drags Tajiri to the corner. Aoyagi goes for a MoonSault, but Tajiri ducks out of the way. Tajiri applies The Tarantula. Aoyagi avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Aoyagi kicks Tajiri in the gut. Tajiri reverses out of the irish whip from Aoyagi. Aoyagi with a Handspring Enzuigiri for a two count. Aoyagi drags Tajiri to the corner. Tajiri avoids The MoonSault. Aoyagi denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Aoyagi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Aoyagi with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Aoyagi goes for The 450 Splash, but Tajiri ducks out of the way. Aoyagi with a Counter La Magistral for a two count. Tajiri kicks Aoyagi in the gut. Tajiri hits The PileDriver for a two count. Tajiri connects with The Buzzsaw Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Middleweight Champion, Tajiri via Pinfall

