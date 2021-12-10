MLW Fusion Alpha Results 12/9/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Arez w/Dr. Dax & Holidead vs. Aramis. The Winner Gets Cesar Duran’s Briefcase Full Of Cash

Wrist Lock Exchange. Arez ducks a clothesline from Aramis. Arez goes for a bodyslam, but Aramis lands back on his feet. Aramis maintains wrist control. Aramis avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Aramis brings Arez down to the mat. Amaris rolls Arez over for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Aramis kicks Arez in the gut. Aramis applies a side headlock. Aramis sends Arez to the ring apron. Aramis blocks a boot from Arez. Aramis sweeps out the legs of Arez. Aramis applies The Gory Stretch. Aramis with a Tilt-A-Whirl Takedown. Aramis applies The Ankle Lock. Aramis with a bridging back press for a one count. Pendulum Hold Exchange. Arez with a unique pinning combination for a two count. Aramis drops down on the canvas. Arez leapfrogs over Aramis. Aramis and Arez plays an athletic chess game.

Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Arez goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Aramis lands back on his feet. Aramis rolls Arez back into the ring. Arez delivers The Razor’s Edge onto the ramp way. Arez brings Aramis back into the ring. Arez with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Aramis puts Arez on the top turnbuckle. Aramis dumps Arez face first on the top rope. Arez shrugs off The SpringBoard Tornillo. Arez fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Aramis with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Aramis with a Twisting Knee Lift. Aramis lands The Suicide Dive. Arez has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Aramis rolls Arez back into the ring. Arez avoids The 450 Splash. Arez decks Aramis with a back elbow smash. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Aramis has Arez perched on the top turnbuckle. Standing Switch Exchange. Counter Fest.

Aramis hammers down on the back of Arez’s neck. Arez delivers his combination offense. Aramis sweeps out the legs of Arez. Aramis kicks the left shoulder of Arez. Aramis stomps on the left leg of Arez. Arez kicks Aramis in the back of the head. Aramis with a Roll Through Uppercut. Tiger Wall Flip Kick by Arez. Aramis drops Arez with The Spinning Heel Kick. Arez pops back on his feet. Arez slaps Aramis in the face. Aramis with another Roundhouse Kick. Arez answers with The Windmill Kick. Aramis HeadButts Arez. Aramis hits The Spinning Rack Bomb for a two count. Aramis with a running kick. Aramis with The Asai MoonSault. Aramis rolls Arez back into the ring. Holidead runs interference. Arez with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackStabber. Arez with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Aramis with a roll through escape. Aramis applies The Knee Bar. The referee gets by Dax. Arez connects with The Half Nelson Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Arez via Pinfall

– Willow Nightingale tells Alicia Atout that she’s ready to give Holidead a fight.

– Alexander Hammerstone gets in a backstage brawl with Matanza Duran.

– 5150 Vignette.

– Next week on MLW Fusion Alpha, Tajiri will put his MLW World Middleweight Title on the line against Atsuki Aoyagi.

MLW Embedded #2: Alicia Atout’s Exclusive Report On CONTRA UNIT

CONTRA Unit’s first appearance in MLW began with an assault, felt around the world. Chaos and riots broke out wherever their brand of violence broke out. Nobody was safe, nobody was above attack. After Jacob Fatu won the World Heavyweight Championship, beginning the longest reign in league history, CONTRA occupied MLW. And it seemed they were unstoppable, until Alex Hammerstone led a rebellion to take the company back. After defeating Fatu to end the longest world title reign in league history, there was only one place to settle the blood feud, War Chamber. The war began as many expected it would, with CONTRA exhibiting military precision as they systematically dismantled the MLW team. But the seeds of their destruction have already been sowed by a new force in MLW, Cesar Duran.

The league’s new matchmaker managed to destroy the organization with whispers and words. Why? I think it’s because CONTRA was the greatest threat to his power and now nothing stands in Cesar Duran’s way. But what of the members of CONTRA Unit? Where are they now? Details are scarce. Mads Krugger has been spotted in the fighting pits of South Africa and has sworn vengeance against the apostate Jacob Fatu. Ikuro Kwan renounced CONTRA and has been seen in Japan where he is training with MLW Middleweight Champion, Tajiri. The longest reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion in history, Jacob Fatu is AWOL, no one has seen or heard from him since he walked out of the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. And as for Joseph Samael, he vanished before War Chamber and hasn’t been seen since. Some speculate that the timing of his disappearance may have been intentional.

Second Match: NZO vs. Matt Cross

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cross backs Nzo into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Nzo applies a side headlock. Cross whips Nzo across the ring. Nzo drops Cross with a shoulder tackle. Nzo with two side headlock takeovers. Cross applies a wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Nzo brings Cross down to the mat. Cross grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Nzo grabs a side headlock. Cross whips Nzo across the ring. Nzo with another shoulder tackle. Cross drops down on the canvas. Cross leapfrogs over Nzo. Cross dropkicks Nzo. Cross with a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Cross with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Nzo drives Cross face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Nzo repeatedly stomps on Cross’s chest.

Nzo has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Nzo applies a rear chin lock. Nzo drives his knee into the midsection of Cross. Nzo slams Cross’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nzo whips Cross into the turnbuckles. Cross kicks Nzo in the face. Nzo yanks Cross off the middle turnbuckle. Nzo with a low dropkick. Nzo hyperextends the left leg of Cross. Nzo applies a front face lock. Nzo with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nzo with clubbing elbow smashes. Nzo blasts Cross with a knife edge chop. Nzo sends Cross back first into the turnbuckles. Nzo catapults Cross throat first into the bottom rope. Nzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tip Up by Nzo. Cross rocks Nzo with a forearm smash. Nzo launches Cross over the top rope.

Cross with an Apron Enzuigiri. Cross with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Cross ascends to the top turnbuckle. Nzo punches Cross in the back. Nzo hits The Razor’s Edge. Nzo puts Cross on the top turnbuckle. Nzo with The Draping Backstabber for a two count. Cross nails Nzo with The Pump Kick in mid-air for a two count. Nzo denies The Shooting Star Press. Cross denies The SuperPlex. Cross HeadButts Nzo. Cross goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Nzo ducks out of the way. Nzo goes for The Sole Food, but Cross rolls him over for a two count. Cross ducks a clothesline from Nzo. Cross with The Handspring Cutter for a two count. Nzo is busted open. Nzo clings onto the ring skirt. Nzo delivers the low blow. Nzo connects with The Sole Food to pickup the victory. After the match, Nzo viciously attacks KC Navarro.

Winner: NZO via Pinfall

– Calvin Tankman attacks Alex Kane in the parking lot area.

Third Match: Los Parks (c) vs. 5150 w/Konnan & Julius Smokes In A Philly Street Fight For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

Pier six brawl after the bell rings. Park Jr thrust kicks the midsection of Boogie. 5150 gangs up on Park Jr. Double Chop. Double Irish Whip. Park Jr holds onto the ropes. Park Jr leapfrogs over Boogie. Park Jr ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Park Jr lands The Suicide Dive. Misfired Clotheslines. Limelight slides out of the ring. Hijo with a Suicide Dive of his own. Hijo whips Limelight into the steel barricade. Hijo delivers multiple chair shots. Hijo attacks Boogie with a rake. All hell is breaking in Philly. Hijo shoves the cart into the midsection of Limelight. Boogie with a Leg Drop on the apron. Hijo dumps Limelight crotch first on the barricade. Hijo HeadButts Boogie. Limelight kicks Park Jr in the face. Hijo rolls Limelight back into the ring.

Hijo plays to the crowd. Limelight dives over Hijo. Hijo launches Limelight over the top rope. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight SuperKicks Park Jr. Limelight with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. 5150 has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Chop Exchange. Boogie catches Hijo in mid-air. Boogie with The Fallaway Slam. Boogie pops back on his feet. Park Jr whips Limelight into the ringside attendants. Forearm Exchange. Toe Kick Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Boogie reverses out of the irish whip from Park Jr. Park Jr launches Boogie over the top rope. Boogie with a straight right hand. Boogie with a Release German Suplex. Hijo tells Boogie to bring it. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Hijo with The Rolling Elbow. Boogie nails Hijo with The Pump Kick. Hijo answers with a Leaping SuperKick.

Hijo with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Hijo. Hijo with another Rolling Elbow. Hijo with a Spinning Back Kick. Hijo follows that with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Limelight shoves Hijo. Third Forearm Exchange. Limelight with The Standing Spanish Fly. La Park Spears Limelight. Misfired Clotheslines. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Homicide pulls out LA Park from under the ring. Homicide and LA Park are trading back and forth shots. Hijo cracks the chair over Boogie’s back. Double Irish Whip. PowerBomb/Backstabber Combination. Limelight with a Chair Assisted Spinning Back Kick. Hijo ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Hijo drills Limelight with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Los Parks brings a custom board into the ring. Hijo slaps Limelight in the chest. Boogie Spears Hijo through the board. Boogie thrust kicks the midsection of Park Jr. 5150 connects with The 456 Head Crack to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Tag Team Champions, 5150 via Pinfall

