MLW Fusion Alpha Results 9/29/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Mads Krugger Promo

Hammerstone, for two years you have been ranked number one and you have vanquished all challenges to your national title. But victory has defeated you. It is my mission to end you before Fightland. And that mission begins tonight. HAIL, CONTRA !!

First Match: Aramis vs. Arez

Arez is playing mind games with Aramis. Arez refuses to shake Aramis hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Amaris applies a side headlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Full Nelson Lock Exchange. Arez with a flurry of rollups. Aramis brings Arez down to the mat. Aramis applies The Sleeper Hold. Hand fighting display. Aramis whips Arez across the ring. Arez with a single leg takedown. Arez goes for a Wheelbarrow Suplex, but Aramis counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Aramis with a headscissors takeover. Rollup Exchange. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Aramis drops down on the canvas. Arez showcases his speed and athleticism. Aramis kicks Arez in the face. Arez with an Apron Enzuigiri. Aramis with a Slingshot Arm-Drag. Aramis slides out of the ring. Arez lands The Orihara MoonSault. Arez with a knife edge chop. Arez rolls Aramis back into the ring. Arez with a cocky cover for a one count.

Arez with forearm shivers. Aramis answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Arez with a Spinning Back Kick. Aramis with a Spinning Heel Kick. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Aramis follows that with a Pele Kick. Snap Mare Takedown/Back Kick Exchange. Double Lariat. Double Roundhouse Kick. Double Forearm Smash. Arez BuckleBombs Aramis to the floor. Arez rolls Aramis back into the ring. Arez goes into the cover for a two count. Aramis dives over Arez. Aramis whips Arez across the ring. Aramis nails Arez with The Pump Kick. Aramis with a Release German Suplex. Aramis lands The Suicide Dive. Aramis with a SomerSault Plancha off the top of the steel ring post. Aramis rolls Arez back into the ring. Aramis connects with The 450 Splash for a two count.

Aramis blocks a boot from Arez. Arez kicks Aramis in the face. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Aramis reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Arez with a Modified GTS. Arez with The Hook Kick. Arez hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Aramis with a Spinning Back Kick. Aramis sweeps out the legs of Arez. Aramis kicks the left shoulder of Arez. Aramis with The Collision Course for a two count. Aramis with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Aramis kicks Arez in the chest. Arez drops Aramis with The Leg Trapped Driver for a one count. Arez with The Tilt-A-Whirl Backstabber for a two count. Arez drags Aramis to the corner. Arez goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Aramis ducks out of the way. Aramis plants Arez with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aramis via Pinfall

– Jacob Fatu Vignette.

– Tajiri will appear at MLW Fightland.

– Next week on MLW Fusion Alpha: Jacob Fatu will put his MLW World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Matt Cross. Plus, Ashley Vox will battle Willow Nightingale.

Second Match: Alex Kane w/King Mo vs. Budd Heavy

Kane starts things off with The Body Avalanche. Kane with a running clothesline. Kane is putting the boots to Heavy. Kane unloads three knife edge chops. Kane whips Heavy into the turnbuckles. Kane poses for the crowd. Kane with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kane shoves Heavy into the canvas. Kane with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Kane repeatedly kicks Heavy in the back. Heavy with heavy bodyshots. Heavy with a knife edge chop. Kane responds with a body block.

Kane with a forearm shot across the throat of Heavy. Kane with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kane delivers another Body Avalanche. Kane with a running elbow smash. Kane with a running forearm smash. Kane connects with The Ripcord Olympic Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Heavy gives Kane the middle finger. Kane thrust kicks the midsection of Heavy. Kane with a running forearm smash. Kane with The Exploder Suplex. Kane with a German Suplex. Kane plants Heavy with another Ripcord Olympic Slam.

Winner: Alex Kane via Pinfall

MLW Fightland Card

– Myron Reed (c) vs. Tajiri vs. Aramis vs. Arez In A Fatal Four Way Match For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

– Alicia Atout will host MLW Embedded with Dave Meltzer, Raj Giri, and etc.

– Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Alexander Hammerstone (c) For Both The MLW World Heavyweight Championship & The MLW National Openweight Championship

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Lawlor grabs the left leg of Hammerstone. Lawlor with a single leg takedown. Lawlor applies a standing leg lock. Hammerstone grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor mocks the Philly crowd. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerstone backs Lawlor into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Hammerstone. Standing Switch Exchange. Hammerstone backs Lawlor into the turnbuckles. Lawlor applies a side headlock. Hammerstone reverses the hold. Lawlor whips Hammerstone across the ring. Hammerstone drops Lawlor with a shoulder tackle. Strong lockup. Lawlor grabs a side headlock. Hammerstone whips Lawlor across the ring. Lawlor runs into Hammerstone. Hammerstone with another shoulder tackle. Lawlor regroups on the outside. Lawlor is trying to pull Hammerstone out of the ring. Lawlor slams the left shoulder of Hammerstone on the top rope. Hammerstone dumps Lawlor out of the ring. Hammerstone with a back elbow smash. Lawlor scores a right jab. Hammerstone tees off on Lawlor. Lawlor kicks Hammerstone in the gut. Lawlor unloads two knife edge chops. Hammerstone dumps Lawlor face first on the ring apron.

Hammerstone rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Hammerstone applies a front face lock. Lawlor rakes the eyes of Hammerstone. Lawlor with a Running Bulldog. Lawlor kicks the left shoulder of Hammerstone. Lawlor is lighting up Hammerstone’s chest. Lawlor wraps the left shoulder of Hammerstone’s chest. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor is choking Hammerstone with his boot. Lawlor abuses the referee’s five count. Hammerstone sends Lawlor crashing to the outside. Lawlor slams the left shoulder of Hammerstone on the apron. Lawlor wraps the left shoulder of Hammerstone around the steel ring post. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor uppercuts the left shoulder of Hammerstone. Lawlor with an arm-bar takedown. Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Hammerstone grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hammerstone decks Lawlor with a back elbow smash. Second Forearm Exchange. Hammerstone HeadButts Lawlor. Hammerstone with a Pump Knee Strike. Lawlor kicks out the legs of Hammerstone. Lawlor kicks Hammerstone in the back. Hammerstone denies The PK. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke.

Lawlor DDT’s the left shoulder of Hammerstone. Lawlor applies The CrossFace. Lawlor continues to go after the left shoulder of Hammerstone. Hammerstone drops Lawlor with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Hammerstone with forearm shivers. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Hammerstone. Hammerstone runs through two clotheslines from Lawlor. Hammerstone with a Running Lariat. Lawlor kicks Hammerstone in the face. Hammerstone with a corner clothesline. Hammerstone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Lawlor denies The Vertical Suplex. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor is calling for help from Team Filthy. Lawlor begs for mercy. Lawlor kicks the left knee of Hammerstone. Hammerstone with The Pump Kick. Hammerstone with a Release German Suplex. Hammerstone PowerBombs Lawlor for a two count. Hammerstone connects with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory. After the match, CONTRA Unit viciously attacks Hammerstone in the backstage area to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 276 of The Hoots Podcast