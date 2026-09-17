MLW Fusion has found a new streaming home.

Beginning with the September 17 episode, MLW Fusion will air weekly on Tubi at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday nights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming platform that already has a presence in the pro wrestling space. WWE Evolve airs weekly on the service on Wednesdays, while Tubi also carries AEW’s 24/7 “Watch AEW” channel.

The MLW-Tubi partnership comes several years after the two sides nearly reached a deal. MLW later alleged that WWE blocked the agreement due to its relationship with Fox, Tubi’s parent company at the time. That situation became part of MLW’s antitrust lawsuit against WWE, which was ultimately settled for $20 million.

The move also follows the conclusion of MLW’s relationship with beIN Sports at the end of August.

Fusion has additionally been available for free on YouTube, and that appears set to continue. This week’s episode is scheduled to premiere on YouTube at 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, September 19, two days after its Tubi debut.

MLW CEO Court Bauer touted the accessibility of the new partnership while commenting on the announcement.

“Wrestling should be easy to find and free to watch,” Bauer said. “We built MLW around that, no paywalls, no subscription barriers, nothing standing between a fan and the show, and Tubi shares that same fan-first philosophy at scale.”

Bauer also pointed to Tubi’s large user base as MLW prepares to establish its new Thursday night home.

“Starting Sept. 17, Tubi’s 110 million monthly active users have a front row seat on Thursday nights to the hardest hitting hour in pro wrestling, and it won’t cost a dime.”