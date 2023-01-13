MLW Fusion Results 1/12/23

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Matt Striker & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Skywalker starts things off with a Running Pump Kick. Skywalker with clubbing blows to Dorado’s back. Skywalker thrust kicks the midsection of Dorado. Skywalker kicks Dorado out of the ring. Skywalker kicks Dorado in the back. Dorado with a straight right hand. Skywalker continues to kick Dorado in the back. Skywalker applies a wrist lock. Skywalker hammers down on the left shoulder of Dorado. Skywalker applies a hammerlock. Dorado with two sharp elbow strikes. Dorado with a flying mare takeover. Dorado leapfrogs over Skywalker. Dorado thrust kicks the midsection of Skywalker. Dorado with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Dorado with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Skywalker trips Dorado from the outside. Dorado with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Skywalker dodges The Slingshot Pescado. Skywalker blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Skywalker with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Skywalker with a Running Boot. Skywalker stomps on the midsection of Reed. The referee admonishes Skywalker for choking Dorado.

Skywalker kicks Dorado in the back. Chop Exchange. Skywalker sends Dorado to the corner. Skywalker with another Running Pump Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Skywalker applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Skywalker drives Dorado face first into the canvas for a two count. Skywalker shoves Dorado in the back. Dorado decks Skywalker with a JawBreaker. Skywalker with a palm strike. Dorado with forearm shivers. Skywalker answers with The Big Boot. Skywalker applies The Gory Stretch. Dorado with an arm-drag takeover. Dorado slaps Skywalker in the chest. Dorado with a Roundhouse Kick. Dorado uppercuts Skywalker. Dorado with a forearm smash. Skywalker answers with a double handed chop. Dorado launches Skywalker over the top rope. Dorado ducks a clothesline from Skywalker. Dorado clotheslines Skywalker. Dorado dropkicks Skywalker off the ring apron. Dorado with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Dorado has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Dorado with another Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Dorado kicks Skywalker in the chest. Skywalker clings onto the top rope. Skywalker reverses out of the iris whip from Dorado.

Skywalker rolls under a clothesline from Dorado. Skywalker with a back elbow smash. Skywalker thrust kicks the midsection of Dorado. Skywalker drops Dorado with a Modified Cutter for a two count. Skywalker with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dorado denies The Tiger Driver. Dorado with forearm shivers. Dorado with a Roundhouse Kick. Dorado follows that with a Hurricanrana. Skywalker avoids The Tiger Feint Kick. Skywalker hits The SSW for a two count. Skywalker drags Dorado to the corner. Dorado gets Skywalker tied up in the tree of woe. Dorado with a Sliding Dropkick. Dorado drills Skywalker with The BrainBuster for a two count. Dorado applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dorado transitions into a Triangle Choke. Skywalker with a Half Nelson Driver. Skywalker and Dorado are trading back and forth shots. Dorado with a flying forearm smash. Skywalker answers with a Pump Kick. Skywalker with a Running Boot. Skywalker with The SpringBoard MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count. Skywalker goes for The SSW, but Dorado rolls him over for a two count. Dorado delivers The Golden Rewind. Dorado with a DDT. Dorado connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Middleweight Champion, Lince Dorado via Pinfall

Second Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr & The British Bulldogs vs. The Bomaye Fight Club In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Mark Billington and Myron Reed will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mark backs Reed into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Reed takes a bow. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Mark applies a wrist lock. Mark transitions into a hammerlock. Reed with a wrist lock takedown. Reed applies an arm-bar. Reed whips Mark across the ring. Mark ducks a clothesline from Reed. Mark with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Mark slams Reed’s head on the right boot of Smith. Mark tags in Smith. Smith bodyslams Reed. Smith flexes his muscles. Smith with a forearm smash. Smith whips Reed across the ring. Smith Powerslams Reed for a one count. Smith with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Smith tags in Thomas. Wish Bone Attack. Thomas with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Thomas with a Falling HeadButt. Thomas follows that with a GutWrench Suplex for a one count. Thomas whips Reed across the ring. Thomas with a running haymaker. Reed regroups on the outside. Thomas with a Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Reed avoids the double clothesline. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Thomas clotheslines Reed. Mr. Thomas shoves Billington off the top turnbuckle. Kane whips Smith into the steel barricade. Reed tags in Mr. Thomas. Mr. Thomas with a knife edge chop. Mr. Thomas with The Delayed BrainBuster. Mr. Thomas tags in Kane. Kane with a gut punch. Kane taunts Smith. Kane with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Bomaye Fight Club has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Kane with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kane hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kane tags in Reed. Kane punches Thomas in the back. Reed with a forearm smash. Reed tags in Mr. Thomas. Mr. Thomas with a double sledge. Mr. Thomas with a blistering chop. Mr. Thomas with a Big Biel Throw. The referee is losing control of this match. Reed gets tagged in. BFC goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Thomas lands back on his feet. Thomas with a double dropkick. Thomas tags in Smith. Smith with a double clothesline. Smith knocks Mr. Thomas off the ring apron. Smith with two bodyslams. Meeting Of The Minds. Smith punches Reed. Smith whips Reed across the ring. Reed kicks Smith in the chest. Reed SuperKicks Smith. Mr. Thomas drops Smith with The Big Boot. Reed ducks a clothesline from Thomas. Reed with The Slingshot CodeBreaker. Kane with The X-Plex. Mr. Thomas follows that with The Spinning Side Slam. Mark sends Kane and Reed tumbling to the floor. Mark dives over Mr. Thomas. Mark with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Mark with a MoonSault to the outside. Smith blocks The Chokeslam. Billington dropkicks Mr. Thomas into the turnbuckle. Smith connects with The Avalanche Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The British Bulldogs via Pinfall

