MLW Fusion Results 1/13/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Low Ki vs. Budd Heavy

Ki knocks Heavy out with The Cross Right Flash. After the match, Ki says that he has unfinished business with King Mo and American Top Team.

Winner: Low Ki via Referee Stoppage

Lio Rush Promo

Yeah, I am the man of the hour. I am the 25 year old piece of gold. And this championship around my shoulder proves exactly why I’m the right man at the right place at the right time.

Salina De La Renta Promo

In your last moments, Konnan, did you think of me when the man of a thousand deaths came, when Muerte finally arrived? For years, you’ve threatened me and my power, my money, and you’ve shamed me. But ultimately, you paid the highest price. So I hope the last name on your lips was mine, because your name will never pass mine ever again. And the only thing you’ll be remembered for, the only legacy you leave behind is the monster you forced me to unleash onto the world. And, now, everyone who has wronged me at MLW will pay.

Mads Krugger Promo

Hammerstone, I am impressed with your size, strength, ability, but I saw something. I saw something in your eyes. Was it fear? I think it was fear. Prove me wrong. Bring me the National Openweight Title. Bring it to the leader of CONTRA, deep in the underground. Hail, CONTRA !!!!!

Second Match: Mil Muertes w/Salina De La Renta vs. Brian Pillman Jr

Pillman is trying to play mind games with Muertes. Pillman sticks and moves. Pillman applies a side headlock. Muertes whips Pillman across the ring. Muertes drops Pillman with a shoulder tackle. Pillman regroups on the outside. Pillman with a shoulder block. Pillman unloads two chops. Muertes denies the sunset flip. Muertes with a blistering chop. Muertes clotheslines Pillman. Muertes transitions into a ground and pound attack.

The referee admonishes Muertes. Muertes repeatedly slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Muertes with a knife edge chop. Muertes with a Belly to Back Suplex. Muertes repeatedly drives his knee into Pillman’s back. Pillman with heavy bodyshots. Pillman with forearm shivers. Muertes PowerSlams Pillman for a two count. Muertes applies a rear chin lock. Muertes sends Pillman face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Muertes with clubbing corner clotheslines. Muertes connects with Straight To Hell to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mil Muertes via Pinfall

– Richard Holliday Vignette.

– Alexander Hammerstone has his eyes on the MLW World Title, but he’s willing to jump over the CONTRA Unit Hurdle. Hammerstone accepts Krugger’s challenge.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, Jacob Fatu will put his MLW World Title on the line against ACH.

.@FilthyTomLawlor has a lot of things in mind but as for tonight he's on ref duty as he is the special guest referee for tonight's main event between the Von Erichs and Los Parks.#MLWFusion 🔗 https://t.co/e5pla94T8X pic.twitter.com/2doYIjMXYI — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 14, 2021

PWI Top 10 Contenders To The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) Laredo Kid

9.) ACH

8.) Myron Reed

7.) Mads Krugger

6.) Richard Holliday

5.) Lio Rush

4.) LA Park

3.) Low Ki

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

Third Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. Los Parks w/Salina De La Renta In A Tornado Tag Team Match For The MLW World Tag Team Championship. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Will Be The Special Guest Referee

Los Parks attacks The Von Erichs before the bell rings. Hijo slams Ross’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hijo starts choking Ross. Forearm Exchange. Hijo with a shoulder block. Hijo stomps on the right hamstring of Ross. Park is choking Marshall with his boot. Hijo hammers down on the back of Ross’s neck. Hijo wraps a mask around Ross’s neck. Park slams Marshall’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Park HeadButts Marshall. Hijo kicks Marshall in the gut. Park attack Von Erichs with the leather strap. Hijo with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Hijo stands on Marshall’s chest. Park attacks Von Erichs with a metal stool. Hijo uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Hijo sends Ross shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Los Parks has complete control of the match. Double Chop. Park with Two HeadButt. Hijo kicks Marshall in the gut. Hijo hammers down on the back of Marshall’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Park drops down on the canvas. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Hijo. Stereo Dropkicks. Stereo Suicide Dives. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Ross with clubbing uppercuts. Ross slams Hijo’s head on the ring apron. Marshall argues with Lawlor. Quick shoving contest. Open Hand Chop Exchange. Park reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Marshall applies The Abdominal Stretch. Second Forearm Exchange. Ross SuperKicks Hijo. Ross hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Lawlor made a slow count.

Hijo with a Spinning Back Kick. Ross delivers his combination offense. Hijo nails Ross with The Pump Kick. Hijo thrust kicks the left knee of Ross. Hijo SuperKicks Ross. Hijo drills Ross with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Ross sweeps Hijo off the apron. Park sends Marshall chest first into the turnbuckles. Park clotheslines Marshall. Park with a Spin Out Elbow Drop for a two count. Park dropkicks Marshall to the floor. Park lands The Suicide Dive. Misfired Clotheslines. Hijo with a Suicide Dive of his own. Los Parks rolls Von Erichs back into the ring. Stereo Rollups for a two count. Lawlor pretends to have cramps. Stereo Inside Cradles for a two count. Lawlor continues to run interference. Slugfest continues in Orlando. Lariat Exchange. Ross tees off on Hijo. Ross connects with The Claw. Salina throws Mace into Ross’s eyes. LA Park JR joins the fray. Park delivers Two Spears to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Tag Team Champions, Los Parks via Pinfall

