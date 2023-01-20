MLW Fusion Results 1/19/23

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Matt Striker & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Trish Adora vs. Gia Scott

Scott drops Adora with The Big Boot. Scott pulls Adora down to the mat. Scott transitions into a ground and pound attack. Adora fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Adora unloads a flurry of chops. Adora ducks a clothesline from Scott. Adora rolls Scott over for a two count. Adora applies The Air Raid Stretch. Adora transitions into a side wrist lock. Scott with a forearm smash. Scott with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Scott puts her knee on the back of Adora’s neck. Scott slams Adora’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Scott with two running shoulder blocks. Scott with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Adora dives over Scott. Adora with a Running Crossbody Block. Adora with a running forearm smash. Adora follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Adora with a Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Adora with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Scott ducks a clothesline from Adora. Scott with a Ripcord Forearm. Scott tugs on Adora’s hair. Scott slaps Adora in the face. Adora connects with a Falling Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Trish Adora via Pinfall

Second Match: Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford

Price ducks a clothesline from Crawford. Price applies a side headlock. Crawford whips Price across the ring. Crawford goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Price lands back on his feet. Price ducks another clothesline from Crawford. Crawford goes for a Back Body Drop, but Price lands back on his feet. Price kicks Crawford in the face. Price with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Crawford side steps Price into the turnbuckles. Crawford blocks a boot from Price. Crawford with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Crawford drops Price with a SpringBoard Stunner. Crawford flexes his muscles. Crawford with a knife edge chop. Crawford sends Price to the corner. Crawford with a running chop. Crawford with a running uppercut. Crawford whips Price across the ring. Price slides under The Big Boot from Crawford. Crawford with a Release German Suplex. Crawford with a straight right hand. Crawford kicks Price in the face. Forearm Exchange. Crawford goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Price lands back on his feet. Price decks Crawford with a back elbow smash. Price kicks Crawford in the face. Crawford answers with another Enzuigiri.

Price blocks The SuperPlex. Price punches Crawford in the back.Crawford blocks The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Price thrust kicks the back of Crawford’s right knee. Price with a SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Price ducks a clothesline from Crawford. Price with two forearm smashes. Price uppercuts Crawford. Price kicks the right shoulder of Crawford. Price with a Ripcord Enzuigiri. Price with a Rising Knee Strike. Price follows that with a Pump Kick. Price with a Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Crawford rolls Price over for a two count. Crawford with a knee lift. Crawford with a back elbow smash. Crawford hits The Warning Shot for a two count. Crawford pops back on his feet. Crawford goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Price counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Crawford ducks a clothesline from Price. Crawford goes for a Fireman’s Carry Takeover, but Price lands back on his feet. Price with a Spinning Back Kick. Price with a Roundhouse Kick. Price with a SpringBoard BlockBuster. Price connects with The Prize Possession to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alec Price via Pinfall

Third Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K

Alexander Hammerstone joins the commentary team for this match. Fatu uppercuts Ben. Fatu slams Ben’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ben tells Fatu to bring it. Ben runs into Fatu. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fatu with another uppercut. Fatu HeadButts Ben. Fatu with a straight right hand. Fatu sends Ben to the corner. Ben with a running shoulder tackle. Ben backs Fatu into the turnbuckles. Ben with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ben with three haymakers. Ben goes for a Bodyslam, but Fatu blocks it. Fatu hammers down on the back of Ben’s neck. Ben drives his knee into the midsection of Fatu. Fatu sends Ben into the turnbuckles. Fatu repeatedly stomps on Ben’s chest. Fatu with a Triple SpringBoard MoonSault. Ben regroups on the outside. Fatu tees off on Ben. Fatu slams Ben’s head on the steel barricade. Fatu is raining down haymakers. Fatu rolls a steel chair into the ring. Fatu slips off the top rope. Fatu starts favoring his right knee. Uppercut Exchange. Fatu whips Ben into the barricade. Fatu with three haymakers. Fatu rolls Ben back into the ring.

Fatu applies a nerve hold. Fatu drives his knee into the midsection of Ben. Fatu talks smack to Hammerstone. Ben ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Ben Spears Fatu. Ben with a knee lift. Fatu blocks The Olympic Slam. Ben punches Fatu in the back. Fatu fights out of the torture rack position. Ben buries his knee into the midsection of Fatu. Fatu with a cross chop. Fatu with a Handspring MoonSault for a two count. Fatu goes for a PowerBomb, but Ben blocks it. Fatu with clubbing blows to Ben’s back. Fatu blocks The Back Body Drop. Fatu SuperKicks Ben. Fatu transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fatu HeadButts Ben. Ben has Fatu perched on the top turnbuckle. Ben drills Fatu with The Jack Hammer for a two count. Fatu and Ben are trading back and forth shots. Ben with clubbing headbutts. Fatu SuperKicks Ben. Fatu hits The Alley Uce. Fatu connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Fatu says that he’s gonna dog walk Hammerstone at MLW Super Fight.

Winner: Jacob Fatu via Pinfall

