MLW Fusion Results 1/26/23

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Matt Striker & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Sam Adonis w/Cesar Duran vs. Johnny Patch

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis with a full nelson switch. Adonis with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Strong lockup. Side Headlock Exchange. Adonis whips Patch across the ring. Patch runs into Adonis. Patch goes for a Sunset Flip, but Adonis lands back on his feet. Adonis with a back bridge cover for a two count.

Adonis drives his knee into the midsection of Patch. Adonis applies a wrist lock. Adonis drops Patch with The Old School BlockBuster. Patch with heavy bodyshots. Adonis with two short-arm clotheslines. Adonis connects with The Orange Blossom Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sam Adonis via Pinfall

– Lio Rush Vignette.

Second Match: Shun Skywalker vs. Yamato

Wrist Lock Exchange. Yamato applies a hammerlock. Skywalker transitions into a side headlock. Yamato with two bodyshots. Yamato whips Skywalker across the ring. Skywalker runs into Yamato. Yamato drops Skywalker with a shoulder tackle. Skywalker drops down on the canvas. Skywalker leapfrogs over Yamato. Skywalker catches Yamato in mid-air. Skywalker with a BackBreaker. Skywalker goes for a Bodyslam, but Yamato lands back on his feet. Skywalker decks Yamato with a back elbow smash. Skywalker sends Yamato to the corner. Yamato puts Skywalker on the top turnbuckle. Skywalker kicks Yamato in the chest. Yamato with an overhand chop. Yamato with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yamato dropkicks Skywalker off the ring apron. Skywalker with a Counter Vertical Suplex on the ramp way. Yamato ducks a running clothesline from Skywalker. Yamato with an Exploder Suplex that sends Skywalker tumbling down the ramp. Yamato slams Skywalker’s head on the ring apron. Yamato goes for The BrainBuster, but Skywalker lands back on his feet. Skywalker with a Pump Kick. Skywalker with a Double Underhook Michinoku Driver on the apron.

Skywalker has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Skywalker repeatedly stomps on Yamato’s chest. Skywalker bodyslams Yamato. Skywalker with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Skywalker tugs on Yamato’s hair. Forearm Exchange. Yamato kicks Skywalker in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Yamato. Yamato dropkicks the left knee of Skywalker. Yamato drops Skywalker with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yamato with Two Corner Dropkicks. Yamato with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Yamato goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Skywalker lands back on his feet. Back Elbow Exchange. Skywalker thrust kicks the midsection of Yamato. Skywalker with a DDT. Skywalker punches Yamato in the back. Skywalker ducks a clothesline from Yamato. Skywalker goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Yamato holds onto the ropes. Skywalker goes for The Blaster, but Yamato counters with The Sleeper Hold. Skywalker climbs up the turnbuckles. Skywalker drives Yamato back first into the canvas. Skywalker with Two Standing MoonSault Knee Drops. Skywalker hits The Skywalker MoonSault for a two count.

Skywalker with forearm shivers. Skywalker with a Pump Kick. Yamato kicks Skywalker in the face. Skywalker ducks a clothesline from Yamato. Yamato with a Half Nelson Driver for a one count. Yamato rocks Skywalker with a forearm smash. Skywalker with a Modified PileDriver. Double Pump Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Yamato with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Skywalker HeadButts Yamato. Yamato goes for a FrankenSteiner, but Skywalker counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Yamato reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Yamato with The Sleeper Suplex. Skywalker rises back on his feet. Yamato with a Release German Suplex. Skywalker responds with The Spinning Uranage Slam. Yamato rolls Skywalker over for a two count. Yamato goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Yamato goes for The Bloody Sunday, but Skywalker lands back on his feet. Skywalker connects with The SSW for a two count. Second HeadButt Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Skywalker with a Lariat. Skywalker and Yamato are trading back and forth shots. Yamato with an Inside Out Lariat. Yamato with The Valeria for a two count. Yamato plants Skywalker with The Ragnarök to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yamato via Pinfall

Third Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) w/Cesar Duran vs. Trish Adora For The MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adora applies a wrist lock. Valkyrie with a single leg takedown. Valkyrie grapevines the legs of Adora. Valkyrie applies a front face lock. Adora transitions into a hammerlock. Adora starts doing push ups on Valkyrie’s back. Adora goes into the lateral press for a two count. Test Of Strength. Adora rolls Valkyrie over for a two count. Adora with a Hip Toss. Valkyrie regroups on the outside. Valkyrie regains control of the match during the commercial break. Valkyrie slams Adora’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Adora side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Adora with Two Body Avalanches. Adora with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Valkyrie attacks the midsection of Adora. Valkyrie with a double leg takedown.

Valkyrie hammers down on Adora’s back. Valkyrie with The Curb Stomp for a two count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Adora with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Adora sends Valkyrie to the corner. Adora with another pair of body avalanches. Adora with a Release German Suplex. Valkyrie dodges The Pump Kick. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Adora. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie teep kicks Adora into the ropes. Valkyrie with a Falling Lariat for a two count. Adora denies The Road To Valhalla. Adora with a forearm smash. Adora with a BackBreaker. Adora follows that with a Bridging Vertical Suplex for a two count. Valkyrie HeadButts Adora. Forearm Exchange. Duran trips Adora from the outside. Adora catches Valkyrie in mid-air. Adora goes for a Fallaway Slam, but Duran gets in the way. Valkyrie hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion, Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

