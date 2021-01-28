MLW Fusion Results 1/27/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Josef Samael Promo

Injustice, you infantile infidels, only fools would believe that they had a chance against CONTRA in an ambush. Let me remind you, I have soldiers in the shadows, lurking in every dark corner of this god forsaken planet. Daivari was just another weak and broken man until he was reborn in the shadows and rebuilt the black flag of CONTRA. He trained in lethal combat. He’s bigger, faster, stronger. I will humble Injustice and MLW, in the name of the global dealers in violence. HAIL, CONTRA !!!!!

First Match: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Zenshi For The AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid backs Zenshi into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Zenshi drop steps into a side headlock. Kid transitions into a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Zenshi with a waist lock takedown. Zenshi cartwheels around the ring. Kid sweeps out the legs of Zenshi. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Kid applies a wrist lock. Zenshi kicks out the legs of Kid. Kid avoids The Standing MoonSault. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid backs Zenshi into the ropes. Kid with a shoulder block. Zenshi reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Zenshi denies The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Zenshi dropkicks Kid to the floor. Zenshi with a Handspring Kick. Zenshi follows that with a Modified Tiger Feint Kick. Zenshi hits The Shooting Star Press off the ring apron.

Zenshi rolls Kid back into the ring. Zenshi with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Zenshi applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Kid goes for The Death Valley Driver, but Zenshi lands back on his feet. Zenshi decks Kid with a back elbow smash. Zenshi sends Kid to the corner. Kid with a forearm smash. Kid kicks Zenshi in the face. Kid with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kid delivers The Missile Dropkick. Kid SuperKicks Zenshi. Zenshi avoids The Orihara MoonSault. Kid hits The Michinoku Driver on the floor. Kid stomps on Zenshi’s chest. Kid with The 450 Splash off the apron for a two count. Kid with a straight right hand. Kid is putting the boots to Zenshi. Kid with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kid with a Flying Forerm Smash. Kid follows that with another Michinoku Driver.

Kid lands The MoonSault. Kid goes for another MoonSault, but Zenshi gets his knees up in the air. Zenshi kicks Kid in the face. Zenshi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zenshi with a Somersault Senton. Zenshi ducks a clothesline from Kid. Zenshi drops Kid with The Tilt-A-Whirl Reverse DDT. Zenshi connects with The Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Zenshi with a Spinning Back Kick. Zenshi kicks Kid in the chest. Zenshi with The Pele Kick. Kid responds with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Kid hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kid stomps on Zenshi’s chest. Zenshi with a Pele Kick. Zenshi with an Avalanche Snap Mare Takeover for a two count. Kid nails Zenshi with a leaping palm strike. Zenshi side steps Kid into the turnbuckles. Zenshi with an Apron Enzuigiri. Zenshi with clubbing blows to Kid’s back. Kid plants Zenshi with The Avalanche Spanish Fly to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AAA Cruiserweight Champion, Laredo Kid via Pinfall

– The Von Erichs has their eye set on recapturing the MLW World Tag Team Titles from Los Parks.

– Gino Medina is here to watch Richard Holliday get his ass kicked.

– King Mo says that he’ll end Low Ki’s career if MLW doesn’t ban him.

LA Park Promo

I am very grateful to the new owner of Promociones Dorado for the opportunity he gave us to win these tag team titles. Prepare yourselves, son. Violence Is Forever? Please, a bunch of idiots. Prepare yourselves. Word, we wish you and the hairless Thai boys good luck tonight. Why? Because the winners will face the best tag team in the world. The best team and the potent family in the game. So, good luck, I really hope you have insurance. Because we are going to be the most famous family and champions in the world.

Mads Krugger Promo

Hammerstone, you are on barrowed time. Seven days is all that remains before you enter my home, where I have lived in preparation for your destruction, where I will break you in the Baklei Brawl, a type of fight I came to know in South Africa, years ago. A type of fight that will live in your nightmares for eternity. HAIL, CONTRA !!!!

PWI Top 10 Contenders To The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) ACH

9.) Daivari

8.) Myron Reed

7.) Mil Muertes

6.) Richard Holliday

5.) Mads Krugger

4.) Lio Rush

3.) Low Ki

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

Second Match: Violence Is Forever vs. TJ Perkins & Bu Ku Dao. The Winners Will Get A Future MLW World Tag Team Title Opportunity.

Dominic Garrini and Bu Ku Dao will start things off. Garrini with a Head & Arm Suplex. Garrini sits on the canvas. Garinni applies a double arm lock. Garinni with a waist lock takedown. Garinni applies The Triangle Choke. Garinni tags in Ku. Ku with a forearm smash. Dao reverses out of the irish whip from Ku. Dao drops down on the canvas. Dao with a Hurricanrana. Dao applies a front face lock. Dao with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Dao tags in Perkins. Assisted Rolling Senton for a one count. Perkins applies a waist lock. Ku decks Perkins with a back elbow smash. Perkins drop steps into The Cobra Twist. Perkins rolls Dao over for a two count. Perkins bodyslams Ku. Perkins tags in Dao. Assisted Face Plant for a one count. Dao applies a front face lock. Ku backs Dao into the ropes. Garinni made the blind tag. Ku whips Dao across the ring. Ku drops down on the canvas. Uppercut/German Suplex Combination. Ku knocks Perkins off the ring apron.

Garinni is putting the boots to Dao. Garinni rakes the eyes of Dao. Garinni applies a rear chin lock. Garinni with a leverage throw. Garinni repeatedly stomps on Dao’s back. Garinni tags in Ku. Following a snap mare takeover, Double Mid-Kick for a two count. Ku tugs on Dao’s hair. Ku applies an arm-bar. Ku with clubbing elbow smashes. Ku is lighting up Dao’s chest. Ku tags in Garinni. Garinni stomps on the midsection of Dao. Garinni with a blistering chop. Garinni kicks Dao in the back. Garinni with a Mid-Kick. Garinni drives his knee into the midsection of Dao. Garinni taunts Perkins. VIF gangs up on Dao. Garinni uppercuts Dao. Following a snap mare takeover, BackBreaker/Lariat Combination. Garinni tags in Ku. Ku hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ku applies a rear chin lock. Dao with heavy bodyshots. Ku whips Dao across the ring. Dao creates distance with The Crucifix Bomb. Dao tags in Perkins.

Perkins ducks a clothesline from Ku. Perkins knocks Garinni off the apron. Perkins dives over Ku. Perkins drops Ku with The Tornado DDT. Perkins with two clotheslines. Perkins dropkicks Garinni. Garinni reverse out of the irish whip from Perkins. Garinni with a knee lift. Perkins slaps Garinni in the chest. Perkins with an Arm-Drag/HeadScissors Takeover Combination. Perkins with Three Head & Arm Suplex’s. Garinni shoves Perkins off the top turnbuckle. Perkins tags in Dao. Dao with a Tilt-A-Whirl Takedown. Dao applies The CrossFace. Perkins gets Garinni trapped in The Octopus Stretch. Garinni jumps on top of Dao to break up the submission. Dao dropkicks Ku. Ku kicks the left hamstring of Dao. Ku headbutts the midsection of Dao. Ku delivers his combination offense. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Garinni with a Jumping Knee Strike. Garinni goes for The BrainBuster, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins shoves Garinni into KU. Dao and Perkins connects with their Flying Flatliner/Mamba Splash Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Bu Ku Dao via Pinfall

Third Match: Richard Holliday (c) vs. Savio Vega In A Caribbean Strap Match For The MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

The objective is to touch all four turnbuckle pads uninterrupted. Holliday tries to run away from Vega. Vega whips Holliday with the strap. Vega wraps the strap around Holliday’s neck. Vega hits three turnbuckle pads. Tug Of War. Holliday kicks Vega in the gut. Holliday with forearm shivers. Holliday scores the elbow knockdown. Holliday repeatedly stomps on Vega’s chest. Holliday wraps the strap around Vega’s neck. Holliday talks smack to Vega. Holliday with clubbing strap shots. Holliday hits three turnbuckle pad. Vega tees off on Holliday. Vega starts choking Holliday with the strap. Vega stomps on Holliday’s chest. Vega is choking Holliday with his boot. Second Tug Of War. Holliday with a thumb to the eye. Holliday with a forearm smash. Holliday continues to stomp on Vega’s chest.

Vega with a straight right hand. Vega with the irish whip. Vega follows that with a Back Body Drop. Vega clotheslines Holliday over the top rope. Holliday slams Vega’s head on the top rope. Holliday with a Flying Clothesline. Holliday touches two turnbuckle pads. Vega turns Holliday inside out. Holliday stops Vega in his tracks. Third Tug Of War. Vega clotheslines Holliday. Vega with a knee drop. Vega goes back to choking Holliday with the strap. Vega is giving Holliday a bodega style beatdown. Vega ties up Holliday’s legs together with the strap. Holliday kicks Vega in the face. Holliday hammers down on the back of Vega’s neck. Holliday with a straight right hand. Holliday is mauling Vega in the corner. Holliday clotheslines Vega. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. The referee stops Vega in his tracks. Holliday touched the fourth turnbuckle to pickup the victory. After the match, Alicia Atout asked Holliday if he paid off the referee. Holliday said that he won the match fair and square. Vega runs after Holliday and the referee to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW Caribbean Champion, Richard Holliday

