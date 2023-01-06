MLW Fusion Results 1/5/23

Space Event Center

Norcross, Georgia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Microman, Laredo Kid and Komander w/MSL vs. Gino Medina, Black Taurus and Mini Abismo Negro w/Dr. Dax In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. The Loser Will Leave MLW

Komander and Mini Abismo Negro will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Negro with two arm-drags. Negro poses for the crowd. Standing Switch Exchange. Komander with two arm-drags of his own. Negro with a waist lock go-behind. Negro sends Komander into the ropes. Komander with another arm-drag. Negro tags in Medina. Komander shoves Medina. Komander ducks under two clotheslines from Medina. Medina catches Komander in mid-air. Medina applies an arm-bar. Microman back chops Medina. Medina fish hooks Komander. Medina tells Microman to bring it. Medina applies The Cobra Twist. Kid kicks Medina in the back. Microman taunts Medina. Komander with a Headscissors Takeover. Taurus HeadButts Komander. Kid with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Kid with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Komander lands The Suicide Dive. Negro drops Microman with The Big Boot. Negro reverses out of the irish whip from Microman. Microman reverses out of the irish whip from Negro. Medina drops Microman with a Running Crossbody Block.

Team Medina gangs up on Microman. Taurus applies The Indian Death Lock. Team Medina has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Assisted Splash. Taurus uppercuts Kid. Taurus ad Negro are putting the boots to Kid. Taurus sends Kid to the corner. Taurus with a running elbow smash. Taurus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Medina follows that with a SitOut FaceBuster. Negro with The Quebrada for a one count. Negro slaps Komander in the chest. Dax starts biting Komander behind the referee’s back. Taurus with an overhand chop. Medina with another SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Medina wants Microman to shake his hand. Medina slaps Microman in the face. Medina and Negro repeatedly stomps on Microman’s back. Taurus with a GutBuster. Negro kicks the backside of Microman. This referee is allowing Team Medina to do whatever they want. Taurus is trying to rip off Microman’s mask. Medina pulls back the arms of Microman. Negro is putting the boots to Microman. Team Medina goes for The Assisted PowerBomb, but Microman counters with a Headscissors Takeover. Medina catches Microman in mid-air. Kid with a Suicide Dive. Komander with a SpringBoard Double Dropkick. Komander follows that with a SpringBoard Fosbury Flop. Kid dumps Negro back first on the floor. Microman hits The Micro Splash off the ring apron. Medina launches Kid face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Medina with a Cobra Clutch NeckBreaker for a one count. Kid side steps Medina into the turnbuckles. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid bodyslams Medina. Kid with Two MoonSaults for a one count. Taurus uppercuts Kid. Kid reverses out of the irish whip from Taurus. Taurus slips off Kid’s back. Standing Switch Exchange. Taurus kicks Kid in the face. Taurus with The Reverse SlingBlade. Taurus with a Modified Breaker. Komander breaks the cover with a Swanton Bomb.

Taurus goes for a PowerBomb, but Komander lands back on his feet. Komander ducks a clothesline from Taurus. Komander drops Taurus with a Spinning DDT. Komander with The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Negro with a Spinning Back Kick. Negro goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Komander lands back on his feet. Negro with two sharp elbow strikes. Negro ducks a clothesline from Komander. Negro with The SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Negro SuperKicks Microman. Microman rolls Negro over for a two count. Medina bodyslams Microman for a two count. Medina puts Microman on the top turnbuckle. Kid drills Medina with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Taurus with The Crucifix Bomb. Kid with a SpringBoard DDT. Negro responds with The Canadian Destroyer. Kid with The Michinoku Driver. Medina with a Counter Enzuigiri. Microman connects with another Micro Splash. Negro kicks Kid in the back. Negro kicks Kid out of the ring. Negro side steps Komander into the turnbuckles. Komander sends Negro crashing to the outside. Komander with The Asai MoonSault. Kid with a Crucifix Bomb to Taurus. Medina SuperKicks Kid. Medina lifts Microman up in the air. Taurus inadvertently spears Medina. Microman falls on top of Medina to pickup the victory.

Winner: Microman, Laredo Kid and Komander via Pinfall

Second Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

Fatu attacks Mack before the bell rings. Fatu HeadButts Mack. Fatu with two uppercuts. Fatu with another headbutt. Haymaker Exchange. Fatu continues to headbutt Mack. Fatu whips Mack across the ring. Fatu goes for a Hip Toss, but Mack counters with a deep arm-drag. Mack with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Fatu with a running uppercut. Fatu sends Mack into the ropes. Mack ducks under two clotheslines from Fatu. Mack drops Fatu with a Running Leg Lariat. Fatu regroups on the outside. Mack walks into another uppercut from Fatu. Mack with a gut punch. Mack unloads two knife edge chops. Fatu punches Mack. Fatu whips Mack into the steel barricade. Fatu HeadButts Mack. Fatu sends Mack chest first into the barricade. Fatu rolls Mack back into the ring. Fatu with a Falling HeadButt. Fatu applies a nerve hold in the ropes. Fatu is raining down haymakers in the corner. Fatu whips Mack across the ring. Fatu blocks The Sunset Flip. Fatu goes for a Seated Senton, but Mack ducks out of the way. Mack with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Fatu uppercuts Mack.

Fatu reapplies the nerve hold. Mack with elbows into the midsection of Fatu. Fatu rakes the back of Mack. Fatu headbutts the lower back of Mack. Fatu whips Mack across the ring. Mack drops Fatu with The SlingBlade. Mack clotheslines Fatu. Mack with a corkscrew elbow strikes. Mack bodyslams Fatu. Mack with a Running Leg Drop. Fatu kicks Mack in the face. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mack goes for a Stunner, but Fatu lands back on his feet. Fatu SuperKicks Mack. Fatu with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. Mack kicks Fatu in the face. Fatu blocks The Exploder Suplex. Fatu uppercuts Mack. Mack with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Mack with a Running Reverse Senton Splash. Mack drags Fatu to the corner. Mack delivers The Coast to Coast Dropkick. Mack starts favoring his left hamstring. Fatu denies The Samoan Drop. Fatu SuperKicks Mack. Fatu hits The Alley Uce. Fatu connects with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jacob Fatu via Pinfall

