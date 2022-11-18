MLW Fusion Results 11/17/22

Melrose Ballroom

Queens, New York

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Los Maximos

SAT lures SST to the outside. Finau catches Jose in mid-air. SAT gangs up on Finau. Anoai lands The Suicide Dive. Anoai with a knife edge chop. Anoai uppercuts Jose. Anoai HeadButts Jose. Anoai with a blistering chop. Anoai sends Jose to the corner. Jose side steps Anoai into the turnbuckles. Apron Enzuigiri/Corner Splash Combination for a one count. Jose slams Anoai’s head on two pads. Jose tags in Joel. Joel bodyslams Anoai. Joel with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Joel tags in Jose. Jose kicks Anoai in the ribs. Jose whips Anoai across the ring. Finau made the blind tag.

Anoai ducks under two clotheslines from Jose. Anoai with a Hurricanrana. Jose side steps Finau into the turnbuckles. Joel with a flying forearm smash. Finau responds with a SpineBuster on Joel’s back. Anoai BuckleBombs Jose. Finau with a Running Hip Attack. Finau tags in Anoai. Anoai with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Joel slams Anoai’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anoai reverses out of the irish whip from Joel. Anoai SuperKicks Joel. Jose has Anoai perched on the top turnbuckle. Anoai denies The Double Avalanche Spanish Fly. Anoai with clubbing blows to Joel’s back. Anoai HeadButts Joel. Finau hits The Double Samoan Drop. Anoai connects with The Polynesian Plunge to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Samoan SWAT Team via Pinfall

– Richard Holliday & Alicia Atout Vignette.

– Shun Skywalker will be making MLW Debut soon.

Second Match: Killer Kross w/Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Matt Cross

Cross rolls under a haymaker from Kross. Kross kicks Cross in the face. Kross with three haymakers. Kross launches Cross to the corner. Kross with a forearm smash. Kross puts his elbow on the back of Cross’s neck. Kross punches Cross in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Cross. Kross hammers down on the back of Cross’s neck. Cross kicks Kross in the gut. Kross with an Inside Out Lariat. Kross has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kross applies a rear chin lock.

Cross with elbows into the midsection of Kross. Cross decks Kross with a back elbow smash. Kross goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Cross lands back on his feet. Cross kicks Kross in the face. Cross dives over Kross. Cross with a Spinning DDT for a two count. Kross fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Cross hits The Handspring Cutter. Cross drags Kross to the corner. Cross goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Kross ducks out of the way. Kross catches Cross in mid-air. Kross connects with The Doomsday Saito Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Killer Kross via Pinfall

Third Match: Alex Kane (c) w/Mr. Thomas vs. Davey Richards For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Kane applies a hammerlock. Richards with an arm-bar takedown. Kane rolls Richards over for a two count. Front Face Lock Exchange. Kane with a waist lock go-behind. Richards grabs a side wrist lock. Kane transitions into a hammerlock. Richards whips Kane across the ring. Richards drops down on the canvas. Richards leapfrogs over Kane. Richards goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Kane holds onto the ropes. Richards scores the ankle pick. Kane escapes The Ankle Lock. Kane kicks Richards in the face. Kane with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Kane has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Kane spins Richards around the ring apron. Kane with a Running Boot. Kane with a Running Splash on the apron. Thomas tells Kane to focus. Kane hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Kane with clubbing blows to Richards back. Kane with a knife edge chop. Kane follows that with clubbing crossfaces. Kane stomps on Richards back. Richards kicks Kane in the gut. Kane with a liver shot. Kane scores the elbow knockdown. Kane with two forearm smashes. Kane whips Richards into the turnbuckles. Kane talks smack to Richards. Kane applies a front face lock. Richards with heavy bodyshots. HeadButt Exchange. Richards and Kane are trading back and forth shots. Kane with forearm shivers. Richards answers with repeated headbutts. Richards with The SuperPlex. Forearm Exchange. Richards with clubbing mid-kicks. Kane reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards side steps Kane into the turnbuckles.

Richards with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. Kane avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards rolls Kane over for a two count. Richards applies The Trailer Hitch. Kane grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards with a gut punch. Richards with a high knee strike. Second Forearm Exchange. Richards with a Roundhouse Kick. Richards with The Saito Suplex. Kane rises back on his feet. Richards drops Kane with a Lariat. Kane responds with The X-Plex for a two count. Thomas yells at the referee. Richards clings onto the top rope. Richards denies The Mark Of Kane. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. Richards blasts Kane with The PK. Richards connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Richards drills Kane with The BrainBuster for a two count. Richards plants Kane with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW National Openweight Champion, Davey Richards via Pinfall

