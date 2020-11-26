MLW Fusion Results 11/25/20

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

First Match: Richard Holliday vs. TJ Perkins w/Bu Ku Dao In A First Round Match In The 2020 Opera Cup

Holliday gloats about his air pods. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Holliday launches Perkins to the corner. Strong lockup. Perkins applies a side headlock. Perkins with a side headlock takeover. Holliday answers with the headscissors neck lock. Perkins handstands back to a vertical base. Perkins with a low dropkick. Holliday regroups in the corner. Holliday signals for the test of strength. Holliday kicks Perkins in the gut. Holliday applies a side headlock. Perkins transitions into The Cobra Twist. Perkins backs Holliday into the ropes. Wrist Lock Exchange. Holliday rolls Perkins over for a two count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Holliday with a back heel trip.

Holliday applies a standing leg lock. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Perkins runs into Holliday. Shoulder Block Exchange. Holliday drops Perkins with a shoulder tackle. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Perkins leapfrogs over Holliday. Perkins applies a front face lock. Perkins with a deep arm-drag. Holliday goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Holliday goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins dropkicks Holliday to the floor. Perkins with The Rebound Dropkick. Perkins rolls Holliday back into the ring. Holliday knocks Perkins off the top turnbuckle. Holliday delivers The Garvin Stomp. Holliday with clubbing shoulder blocks. Holliday hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Holliday whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins slides under Holliday. Perkins applies The Sharpshooter. Perkins transitions into The Muta Lock.

Holliday grabs a chin lock. Perkins with The Sacrifice Holliday drives his knee into the midsection of Perkins. Holliday with the irish whip. Holliday denies The HeadScissors TakeOver. Perkins dodges The Big Boot. Holliday clotheslines Perkins on the ring apron. Perkins applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Perkins HeadButts Holliday. Perkins with a Flying Hurricanrana. Perkins goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Holliday counters with The Modified Death Valley Driver for a two count. Holliday applies a rear chin lock. Perkins with heavy bodyshots. Holliday punches Perkins in the back. Holliday goes for The Double UnderHook BackBreaker, but Perkins counters with a deep arm-drag. Perkins dives over Holliday. Perkins drops Holliday with The Tornado DDT. Perkins hits Three Amigos. Holliday avoids The Swanton Bomb. Holliday connects with The SpineBuster. Holliday plants Perkins with The Market Crash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Richard Holliday via Pinfall

– The Von Erichs wises us a Happy Thanksgiving.

– Lio Rush accepts Myron Reed’s challenge. Lio Rush will make his MLW Debut at MLW Kings Of Colosseum on December 23rd.

– King Mo and Dan Lambert are livid about Low Ki participating in The Opera Cup.

Second Match: Calvin Tankman vs. Robert Martyr

Martyr with a Running Dropkick. Tankman drops down on the canvas. Tankman leapfrogs over Martyr. Tankman dropkicks Martyr. Tankman unload two knife edge chops. Martyr is displaying his fighting spirit. Tankman with a Spinning BackBreaker. Tankman clotheslines Martyr. Tankman connects with The Tankman Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Calvin Tankman via Pinfall

– Richard Holliday Vignette.

– Alexander Hammerstone has the following injuries coming out of last weeks attack from CONTRA: Ribs Contusion, Hyperflexion of the neck, and Transverse Myelitis.

Josef Samael Promo

Hammerstone put a target on his own back for months, calling himself, The CONTRA Hunter? Did this infidel really think that CONTRA would tremble? I just sent in The Black Hand of CONTRA, and he has dealt Hammerstone, The Death Card. HAIL, CONTRA!!!

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/Team Filthy vs. Rocky Romero In A First Round Match In The 2020 Opera Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Romero grapples around Lawlor. Lawlor with a deep arm-drag. Romero applies a headscissors neck lock. Lawlor escapes the hold. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Romero rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Romero repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Lawlor. Cravate Exchange. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lawlor regroups in the corner. Lawlor with a double leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Romero applies a front face lock. Romero grabs a side headlock. Lawlor whips Romero across the ring. Romero slides under Lawlor. Romero applies a side headlock. Lawlor goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero grabs another side headlock. Lawlor with heavy bodyshots. Lawlor whips Romero across the ring. Romero runs into Lawlor. Shoulder Block Exchange. Romero repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Lawlor. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Lawlor drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Romero avoids the knife edge chop. Romero kicks Lawlor n the gut. Romero with forearm shivers. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero dropkicks Lawlor to the floor. Romero with a Flying Knee Strike off the ring apron.

Romero repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s chest. Romero kicks Lawlor in the back. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Lawlor. Following a snap mare takeover, Romero applies a rear chin lock. Lawlor gets back to a vertical base. Romero applies The Octopus Stretch. Romero with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Lawlor with a drop toe hold. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Romero. Lawlor repeatedly falls back into the canvas. Lawlor applies The Reverse SurfBoard Stretch. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor with The Running Neck Snap. Lawlor with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Lawlor with a blistering chop. Lawlor applies an arm-bar. Lawlor drops Romero with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Lawlor applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Lawlor transitions into The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Romero applies The Double Arm Lock. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Lawlor applies The Heel Hook. Romero nails Lawlor with The Rewind Kick. Romero unloads a flurry of left jabs. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero applies The Guillotine Choke. Lawlor hits The Exploder Suplex.

Lawlor blocks a boot from Romero. Romero negates The Rear Naked Choke. Romero kicks the left shoulder of Lawlor. Romero connects with The Tornado DDT. Romero brings Lawlor to the apron. Romero repeatedly kicks Lawlor in the chest. Romero with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Romero stomps on the Lawlor’s chest. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with The Flying Knee Drop across the left shoulder of Lawlor. Romero with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lawlor negates The Shiranui. Romero with an open palm strike. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero with The Running Shiranui for a two count. Forever Clotheslines. Lawlor responds with The Uranage Slam. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Romero dropkicks the left knee of Lawlor. Romero goes for The Shiranui, but Lawlor counters with The Backslide for a two count. Romero ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Romero with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor rolls Romero over to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

