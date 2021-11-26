MLW Fusion Results 11/25/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

First Match: TJ Perkins vs. Calvin Tankman In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tankman sends Perkins to the corner. Strong lockup. Perkins backs Tankman into the turnbuckles. Tankman shoves Perkins. Perkins dropkicks Tankman. Perkins slams Tankman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins with two uppercuts. Tankman with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Tankman unloads three knife edge chops. Tankman with a Big Biel Throw. Tankman with the irish whip. Perkins dives over Tankman. Perkins with a shoulder block. Perkins is lighting up Tankman’s chest. Perkins applies a side headlock. Perkins with a side headlock takeover. Tankman whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins runs into Tankman. Shoulder Block Exchange. Perkins slaps Tankman in the face. Tankman is pissed. Perkins ducks under two clotheslines from Tankman. Perkins regroups on the outside. Tankman has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tankman backs Perkins into the turnbuckles. Tankman with two knife edge chops. Tankman with another Big Biel Throw. Tankman whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins does his Spider Man Pose in the ropes. Perkins sends Tankman tumbling to the floor. Tankman pulls Perkins out of the ring. Tankman sends Perkins back first into the steel barricade. Tankman plays to the crowd. Perkins disappeared under the ring. Tankman gets distracted by Alex Kane. Perkins spits water into Tankman’s eyes. Perkins with The Flying Crossbody Block. Perkins transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Tankman’s back. Perkins with a knee lift. Perkins applies an arm-bar. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins slams Tankman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perkins kicks Tankman in the gut. Tankman reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins slides under Tankman. Tankman puts Perkins on his shoulders. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Perkins dropkicks Tankman to the floor.

Tankman shoves Kane. Mr. Thomas drops Tankman with The Big Boot behind the referee’s back. Clothesline/German Suplex Combination on the floor. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Tankman avoids The Face Wash. Tankman delivers The Pounce. Tankman with the irish whip. Perkins kicks Tankman in the face. Tankman with a BackBreaker in mid-air. Tankman clotheslines Perkins for a two count. Tankman goes for The Tankman Driver, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins with The Roundhouse Kick. Forearm Exchange. Perkins dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Tankman hits The Pop Up Spinning Back Fist. Perkins avoids The Hidden Blade. Perkins rolls Tankman over for a two count. Perkins dives over Tankman. Perkins with The Tornado DDT. Perkins ascends to the top turnbuckle. Tankman with a leaping palm strike. Perkins with Two HeadButts. Tankman catches Perkins in mid-air. Perkins removes the middle turnbuckle pad. Kane and Thomas drives Tankman face first into the exposed steel. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

Second Match: Gnarls Garvin vs. Budd Heavy

Garvin tees off on Heavy after the bell rings. Garvin with Two HeadButts. Garvin with a forearm smash. Garvin whips Heavy across the ring. Garvin dropkicks Heavy. Garvin with a Running Splash through the ropes. Garvin connects with The Back Drop Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gnarls Garvin via Pinfall

Third Match: Alex Shelley vs. Alex Kane w/Mr. Thomas vs. Myron Reed vs. Zenshi vs. ACH In A Ladder Match For The Vacated MLW National Openweight Championship

Everybody gangs up on Kane after the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Kane with a double clothesline. Double Toe Kick to Kane. Kane with a Double Vertical Suplex. Thomas rolls a ladder into the ring. ACH unloads two knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange. Shelley trips Kane from the outside. ACH with a Sliding Boot. ACH with The Slingshot Pescado. Kane throws ACH into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia. Stereo Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Zenshi with a Tiger Feint Kick to Reed. Zenshi was finger tips away from the National Title. Zenshi ducks a clothesline from Reed. Zenshi with a double hand chop. Reed pops back on his feed. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reed repositions the ladder. Zenshi runs interference. Zenshi with a forearm smash. Zenshi stomps on Reed’s back. Zenshi dives over Reed. Reed slides out of the ring. Kane and Shelley attacks Reed and Zenshi with the ladder.

ACH with a blistering chop. ACH with clubbing blows to Shelley’s back. Shelley with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip through the ladder. Shelley follows that with a low dropkick. Shelley climbs up the ladder. Kane with a Belly to Back Suplex. ACH with forearm shivers. ACH throws the ladder into Kane’s face. ACH with a Step Up Enzuigiri. ACH hits The Tornado DDT. Reed pulls ACH off the ladder. ACH reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. ACH sends Reed face first into the middle rungs of the ladder. Reed drops ACH with The Clout Cutter. Reed stomps on Zenshi’s fingers. Shelley pulls Reed off the ladder. Shelley with a Flatliner into the ladder. Shelley rakes the eyes of Kane. Kane catches Shelley and Reed in mid-air. Kane misfires on The Double Chokeslam. Reed ducks a clothesline from Kane. Reed nails Kane with The Clout Cutter on the ladder.

Zenshi with a Twisting Senton Splash. Shelley with a drop toe hold into the ladder. Shelley gets Zenshi trapped in the ladder. Shelley with a Double Foot Stomp. Shelley kicks the ladder out of the ring. Zenshi drives a ladder into the midsection of Shelley. ACH with a Release German Suplex off the ladder. Kane responds with The Exploder Suplex into the ladder. Reed dives over Kane. Kane goes for a Release German Suplex, but Reed lands back on his feet. Reed sends Kane tumbling to the floor. Reed with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Reed lands The Flying Plancha. ACH and Reed sets up two ladders in the center of the ring. Zenshi with forearm shivers. Zenshi connects with The Headscissors Takeover off the ladder. Kane pulls Shelley off the ladder. Kane applies The Sleeper Hold. Kane tosses Shelley out of the ring. Kane retrieved the National Openweight Title to pickup the victory. After the match, Calvin Tankman starts running towards Alex Kane. Tankman had to be restrained by Atlas Security as the show went off air.

Winner: New MLW National Openweight Champion, Alex Kane

