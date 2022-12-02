MLW Fusion Results 12/1/22

Space Events Center

Norcross, Georgia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Lady Flammer vs. Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie joins the commentary team for this match. Flammer avoids the double clothesline. Flammer with a Sunset Flip for a one count. Dorada with a double arm-drag. Flammer follows that with a Headscissors Takeover. Hiedra wants Flammer to shake her hand. Flammer drops Hiedra with Eat Defeat. Hiedra responds with a Stunner. Forearm Exchange. Stereo Rollups. Stereo Headscissors Takeovers. Stereo Suicide Dives. Shani sends Hiedra to the corner. Shina with a corner clothesline. Shani slaps Hiedra in the chest. Shani puts Hiedra on the top turnbuckle. Hiedra with a Missile Dropkick. Hiedra applies The Stretch Muffler. Dorada slaps Hiedra’s ass. Hiedra blocks a boot from Dorada. Hiedra avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Dorada thrust kicks the midsection of Hiedra. Dorada with a Cazadora Stunner. Dorada with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick for a two count.

Dorada ducks under a chop from Flammer. Flammer with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Shani grapevines the legs of Flammer. Hiedra tugs on Shani’s hair. Shani with a Spinning Back Fist. Chop Exchange. Stereo Dropkicks. Hiedra with a Michinoku Drive. Flammer rolls Shai over for a two count. Stereo Pendulum Stretches. Quadruple Roundhouse Kick. Second Chop Exchange. Stereo Hammer Throws. Stereo Muta Locks from Dorada and Flammer. Rollup Exchange. Flammer dodges The Axe Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Shina with a Running Boot to Flammer. Dorada reverses out of the irish whip from Shani. Shani launches Dorada over the top rope. Dorada kicks Shani in the face. Hiedra has Dorada perched on the top turnbuckle. Double SuperPlex. Flammer connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Flammer attacks Valkyrie at the commentary desk.

Winner: Lady Flammer via Pinfall

– The Swanton Swat Team Vignette.

– Killer Kross was seen laid out in the backstage area.

Second Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Bandido For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerstone backs Bandido into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Hammerstone applies a side headlock. Bandido whips Hammerstone across the ring. Hammerstone drops Bandido with a shoulder tackle. Bandido drops down on the canvas. Bandido leapfrogs over Hammerstone. Hammerstone with a Counter Hip Toss. Bandido regroups in the corner. Bandido with a single leg takedown. Hammerstone drops down on the canvas. Bandido dives over Hammerstone. Bandido ducks a clothesline from Hammerstone. Bandido with a Headscissors Takeover. Bandido goes for a Suicide Dive, but Hammerstone counters with a straight right hand. Hammerstone with a forearm smash. Hammerstone with a back elbow smash. Hammerstone dumps Bandido throat first on the steel barricade. Hammerstone rolls Bandido back into the ring. Hammerstone goes into the cover for a two count. Hammerstone with a BackBreaker. Hammerstone slams Bandido’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hammerstone sends Bandido to the corner. Bandido kicks Hammerstone in the face. Bandido uppercuts Hammerstone. Bandido with The Tornillo for a two count.

Bandido with a forearm smash. Bandido whips Hammerstone into the barricade. Bandido rolls Hammerstone back into the ring. Bandido hooks the outside leg for a one count. Bandido applies a wrist lock. Bandido with two arm-ringers on the top rope. Hammerstone launches Bandido to the corner. Bandido dodges The Pump Kick. Bandido pump kicks the midsection of Hammerstone. Short-Arm Reversal by Hammerstone. Hammerstone with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Hammerstone with a Swinging Uranage Slam. Bandido refuses to stay down. Bandido with a Delayed Press Slam for a two count. Bandido rolls Hammerstone over for a two count. Bandido with a shoulder block. Hammerstone catches Bandido in mid-air. Hammerstone goes for a PowerBomb, but Bandido lands back on his feet. Bandido ducks a clothesline from Hammerstone. Hammerstone decks Bandido with a back elbow smash. Hammerstone with a Pumphandle Spinning FaceBuster for a two count. Hammerstone goes for The Nightmare Pendulum, but Bandido lands back on his feet.

Bandido sends Hammerstone into the ropes. Bandido with a Flatliner. Bandido applies The Boston Crab. Hammerstone rolls Bandido over for a two count. Hammerstone with a forearm smash. Bandido responds with a Pop Up Cutter for a two count. Hammerstone and Bandido are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Bandido uppercuts Hammerstone. Hammerstone with a Pump Kick. Hammerstone goes for a German Suplex, but Bandido counters with The Victory Roll for a two count. Hammerstone with a knee lift. Hammerstone hits The Burning Hammer for a two count. Hammerstone goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bandido counters with three sharp knee strikes. Bandido delivers The Three Amigos. Bandido with The Frog Splash for a two count. Bandido connects with The 21 Plex, but Hammerstone spills to the floor. Bandido tosses Hammerstone back inside the ring. Hammerstone with an inside cradle for a two count. Hammerstone with The La Magistral for a two count. Hammerstone follows that with a Deadlift Slam. Hammerstone plants Bandido with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory. After the match, Hammerstone gets into a pull apart brawl with EJ Nduka.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

