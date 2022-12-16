MLW Fusion Results 12/15/22

Space Event Center

Norcross, Georgia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Star Rogers vs. Cosmos

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Roger applies a side headlock. Cosmos whips Roger across the ring. Roger drops Cosmos with a shoulder tackle. Cosmos drops down on the canvas. Cosmos leapfrogs over Roger. Roger sends Cosmos into the ropes. Cosmos goes for a Hurricanrana, but Roger lands back on his feet. Roger goes for a Cazadora Arm-Drag, but Cosmos lands back on his feet. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Cosmos drives his knee into the midsection of Roger. Cosmos with a double leg takedown. Roger drops down on the canvas. Roger leapfrogs over Cosmos. Rollup Exchange. Cosmos with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Cosmos sends Roger to the corner. Roger launches Cosmos over the top rope. Cosmos with a forearm smash. Roger escapes The Sunset Flip. Cosmos with a Pump Knee Strike. Roger decks Cosmos with a back elbow smash. Cosmos sends Roger to the floor. Cosmos lands The Suicide Dive. Cosmos rolls Roger back into the ring.

Roger with a Suicide Dive of his own. Chop Exchange. Roger rolls Cosmos back into the ring. Roger has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Cosmos with heavy bodyshots. Roger ducks a clothesline from Cosmos. Roger goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Cosmos lands back on his feet. Double Leg Trip Exchange. Cosmos sweeps out the legs of Roger. Cosmos with a Slingshot Dropkick for a two count. Roger drops Cosmos with a Spinning Heel Kick. Second Chop Exchange. Cosmos sends Roger to the corner. Roger kicks Cosmos in the face. Roger kicks Cosmos in the back. Roger with a running dropkick. Roger with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Roger with the irish whip. Cosmos decks Roger with a back elbow smash.

Cosmos with a Headscissors Takeover. Cosmos transitions into a corner mount. Roger sends Cosmos chest first into the canvas. Roger goes for a Double SpringBoard MoonSault, but Cosmos ducks out of the way. Cosmos clotheslines Roger. Cosmos scores the elbow knockdown. Cosmos with an Overhead Kick. Cosmos drops Roger with a Spinning DDT for a two count. Roger reverses out of the irish whip from Cosmos. Roger with a Running Hip Attack. Roger with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Roger follows that with a Roll Through NeckBreaker for a two count. Third Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Roger SuperKicks Cosmos. Cosmos hits The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Cosmos with a Modified CodeRed for a two count. Cosmos nails Roger with The Pump Kick. Cosmos ascends to the top turnbuckle. Roger plants Cosmos with The Avalanche Spanish Fly to pickup the victory.

Winner: Star Roger via Pinfall

– Mads Krugger Vignette.

– Next week on Fusion, Taya Valkyrie will put her Featherweight Title on the line against Lady Flammer.

– The Samoan SWAT Team talk about getting their hands on tag team titles.

Second Match: Davey Richards (c) vs. SB Kento For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Chain Grappling Exchange. Richards applies a hammerlock. Kento walks into the ropes which forces the break. Kento kicks Richards in the gut. Kento slams Richards head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kento transitions into a corner mount. Kento thrust kicks the midsection of Richards. Richards reverses out of the irish whip from Kento. Kento dives over Richards. Richards leapfrogs over Kento. Richards drops down on the canvas. Richards dropkicks Kento to the floor. Kento wraps his t-shirt around Richards neck. Kento dumps Richards out of the ring. Kento kicks Richards in the gut. Kento unloads two knife edge chops. Kento slams Richards head on the ring apron. Kento goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Richards blocks it. Kento drops Richards with a DDT on the apron. Kento has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Kento repeatedly stomps on Richards chest. Kento with a running corner dropkick for a two count. Kento stomps on Richards back. Kento gets Richards tied up in the ropes. Kento fish hooks Richards. Kento toys around with Richards. Richards with forearm shivers. Kento rakes the eyes of Richards. Kento goes for a PowerBomb, but Richards blocks it. Kento goes for a Sunset Flip, but Richards counters with a Double Foot Stomp. Forearm Exchange. Richards with clubbing mid-kicks. Kento reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards side steps Kento into the turnbuckles. Richards with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Kento avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards applies The Trailer Hitch. Kento grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards plays to the crowd. Richards goes for The BrainBuster, but Kento lands back on his feet.

Standing Switch Exchange. Kento with a back elbow smash. Kento whips Richards across the ring. Kento blocks The Handspring Back Elbow. Richards with three sharp elbow strikes. Kento kicks Rchards in the face. Richards with a Spinning Back Kick. Kento SuperKicks Richards. Kento with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Richards has Kento perched on the top turnbuckle. Richards with a forearm smash. Richards and Kento are trading back and forth shots. Richards with The SuperPlex for a two count. Kento escapes The Ankle Lock. Richards blasts Kento with The PK. Kento rises back on his feet. Second Forearm Exchange. Richards SuperKicks Kento. Richards with a Release German Suplex. Richards with a Lariat. Richards drills Kento with The BrainBuster for a two count. Richards makes Kento tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Davey Richards via Submission

