MLW Fusion Results 12/2/20

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Josef Samael Promo

While you sit at home, eating your chemically injected poultry, celebrating your tradition, CONTRA gets stronger. In this cold wet bunker, in the heart of Mongolia, our soldiers are training, readying for our next strike. Tonight, we formally introduce the world to the man who took down the mighty Hammerstone. This mass mercenary has caused terror, from South Africa and all places in between. The Black Hand Of CONTRA, Mads Krugger, he’s the poison that CONTRA has injected into MLW. The suffering will be painful. The suffering will not heal fast. The suffering has only just begun. HAIL, CONTRA !!!!

First Match: ACH vs. Laredo Kid In A First Round Match In The 2020 Opera Cup Tournament

Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Leg Sweep Exchange. Kid applies a side headlock. Kid ducks a clothesline from ACH. Kid rolls ACH over for a one count. ACH blocks a boot from Kid. ACH rolls Kid over for a two count. ACH with a deep arm-drag. Kid with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kid applies a side headlock. ACH whips Kid across the ring. Kid drops ACH with a shoulder tackle. ACH drops down on the canvas. ACH goes for a leapfrog, but Kid holds onto the ropes. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of ACH. Kid punches ACH in the back. ACH reverses out of the irish whip from Kid. Kid with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kid delivers The Missile Dropkick. ACH regroups on the outside. Kid with a Flying Crossbody Block. Kid rolls ACH back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Kid with the lateral press for a one count.

Kid stomps on ACH’s chest. Kid buries his shoulder into the midsection of ACH. Kid with an open palm strike. Kid sends ACH to the corner. ACH launches Kid over the top rope. ACH denies The Apron Enzuigiri. ACH with a forearm smash. ACH knocks Kid off the apron. ACH blasts Kid with The PK. ACH with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. ACH rolls Kid back into the ring. Kid with heavy bodyshots. ACH sweeps out the legs of Kid. ACH with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. ACH with a knife edge chop. ACH follows that with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Kid with heavy bodyshots. ACH punches Kid in the back. ACH with a blistering chop. ACH whips Kid across the ring. Kid ducks a clothesline from ACH. ACH hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. ACH kicks Kid in the back. ACH is mauling Kid in the corner. Kid rocks ACH with a forearm smash. Kid kicks ACH in the face. Kid with a Boot. ACH responds with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Kid denies The PK. Kid sends ACH face first into the apron. Kid with The Flying Crossbody Block. Kid clotheslines ACH. Kid with Two Rolling Vertical Suplex’s. Kidd connects with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

ACH side steps Kid into the turnbuckles. Kid decks ACH with a back elbow smash. Kid goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but ACH counters with The Uranage BackBreaker. ACH with a Release Northern Lights Suplex. ACH goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kid lands back on his feet. Kid with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kid hits The Michinoku Driver. Kid lands Two MoonSaults for a two count. Kid backs ACH into the turnbuckles. Kid with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kid puts ACH on the top turnbuckle. ACH denies The SuperPlex. ACH with The Tornado PowerBomb for a two count. ACH toys around with Kid. ACH with a throat chop. Forearm Exchange. ACH denies The SuperKick. ACH with a Spinning Back Kick. ACH with another knife edge chop. ACH puts Kid on the top turnbuckle. Kid shoves ACH off the middle turnbuckle. Kid with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kid connects with The SpringBoard Cutter for a two count. Kid hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kid with clubbing crossfaces. ACH knocks Kid off the top turnbuckle. ACH plants Kid with The BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: ACH via Pinfall

– Next week on MLW Fusion, The Von Erichs will put their MLW World Tag Team Titles on the line against CONTRA Unit.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor Promo

Filthy Tom Lawlor has advanced in the Opera Cup. And now i’m proud to announce that the MLW Tag Team Division is going to advance, because Dominic Garrini has finally found a partner, the sponsors spared no expense. And, next week, not only will you get the debut of Team Filthy’s newest member, Kevin Kuh, but you will find out that pain may be temporary, but like Dominic and Kevin, violence is forever.

Second Match: Mads Krugger vs. Ariel Dominguez

Dominguez grabs the left leg of Krugger. Krugger with heavy bodyshots. Krugger slings Dominguez across the ring. Krugger repeatedly throws Dominguez into the turnbuckles. Dominguez side steps Krugger into the turnbuckles. Krugger catches Dominguez in mid-air. Krugger with The ChokeSlam BackBreaker. Krugger connects with The Half Nelson FaceBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Dominguez is placed in a body bag.

Winner: Mads Krugger via Pinfall

The Lifestyles Of The Rich And Dynastic

Third Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki In A First Round Match In The 2020 Opera Cup Tournament

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Test Of Strength. Chain grappling exchange. Ki backs Smith into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith applies a waist lock. Smith brings Ki to the ring apron. Ki grabs the left leg of Smith. Ki with a waist lock go-behind. Smith grapples around Ki. Ki applies The Triangle Choke. Smith transitions into a Heel Hook. Second Chain Grappling Exchange. That leads us to a quicks standoff in the center of the ring. Ki kicks the left hamstring of Smith. Ki with a single leg takedown. Ki applies a leg lock. Smith goes back to The Heel Hook. Ki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Smith applies a side headlock. Smith with two side headlock takeovers. Smith applies a double wrist lock. Ki is trying to keep his shoulders off the mat. Ki rolls Smith over for a two count. Smith ties Ki in a knot. Ki repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Smith. Ki with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Smith is favoring his left knee. Ki repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Smith. Ki with a knee drop. Ki continues to work on the left leg of Smith. Smith kicks Ki in the face. Smith kicks Ki in the gut. Smith the irish whip. Ki kicks Smith in the chest.

Ki goes for a Fisherman’s Suplex, but Smith blocks it. Smith with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Smith walks over Ki. Smith slams Ki’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ki reverses out of the irish whip from Smith. Ki with The Stinger Splash. Ki transitions into a corner mount. Smith sends Ki crashing to the outside. Smith resets the referee’s five count. Smith kicks Ki in the back. Smith drives Ki back first into the ring apron. Smith slams Ki’s head on the apron. Smith stands on the right hand of Ki. Smith with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Smith works on the right shoulder of Ki. Smith drops his weight on the left shoulder of Ki. Smith applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Smith sends Ki to the corner. Smith wraps the right shoulder of Ki around the top rope.Smith repeatedly stomps on Ki’s chest. Smith is choking Ki with his boot. Smith with The Swinging Arm-Ringer for a two count. Smith applies a key lock. Smith drives his knee into the midsection of Ki. Smith with a forearm smash. Ki ducks a clothesline from Smith. Ki with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Smith kicks Ki in the gut. Smith wrenches on the left shoulder of Ki. Smith goes back to the key lock. Ki with heavy bodyshots. Smith drops Ki with a shoulder block.

Smith is tearing Ki apart. Smith with a Leg Drop across the left shoulder of Ki. Smith stomps on Ki’s chest. Smith gets Ki in the electric chair position. Ki rolls Smith over for a two count. Smith kicks Ki in the gut. Smith punches Ki in the back. Smith The German Suplex for a two count. Smith applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ki refuses to quit. Smith goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ki lands back on his feet. Ki with The Double Foot Stomp. Ki with running lariats. Ki follows that with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Ki ducks a clothesline from Smith. Ki applies The Octopus Stretch. Smith grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Ki unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Ki with Kawada Kicks. Ki delivers The ShotGun Dropkick for a two count. Smith has Ki perched on the top turnbuckle. Smith with forearm shivers. Ki negates The Avalanche BrainBuster. Ki hammers down on the back of Smith’s neck. Ki rocks Smith with a forearm smash. Ki goes for The Flying Double Foot Stomp, but Smith ducks out of the way. Smith connects with The PowerSlam for a two count. Ki applies The Dragon Sleeper. Ki transitions into The Dragon Clutch. Smith tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Ki rolls Smith over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Low Ki via Pinfall

