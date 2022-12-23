MLW Fusion Results 12/22/22

Space Event Center

Norcross, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Mance Warner vs. Mads Krugger In A Tables Match

Krugger attacks Warner before the bell rings. Warner with clubbing headbutts. Krugger sends Warner face first into the ring apron. Warner with heavy bodyshots. Chop Exchange. Warner attacks Krugger with a drumstick. Warner grabs a Mexican Flag. Krugger punches Warner in the back. Krugger whips Warner with the Mexican Flag. Krugger launches Warner over the ringside barricade. Krugger is raining down haymakers. Warner chops Krugger. Warner throws a folding chair at Krugger. Krugger rocks Warner with a forearm smash. All hell is breaking loose in Atlanta. Warner and Krugger are brawling in the crowd. Warner clocks Krugger with a snare drum. Krugger kicks Warner in the face. Krugger tosses Warner around the ringside area.

Krugger drives Warner face first into the steel ring post. Krugger launches two doors into the ring. Krugger has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Warner is busted open. Krugger tees off on Warner. Krugger starts choking Warner. Krugger stabs Warner with a screwdriver. Krugger rolls Warner back into the ring. Warner delivers multiple chair shots. Krugger refuses to stay down. Krugger dodges The Running Knee. Krugger flings a chair into Warner’s face. Krugger Powerslams Warner through a chair contraption. Warner sends Krugger crashing through a door. Warner uses the broken door piece as a weapon. Krugger Spears Warner through the other door in the corner. Krugger sets up a table on the floor. Warner with a greco roman eye poke. Warner sends Krugger crashing through the table on the floor.

Winner: Mance Warner

Second Match: Alex Kane w/Myron Reed vs. D3 In A Peach State Prize Fight

Myron Reed joins the commentary team for this match. D3 ducks a clothesline from Kane. D3 dropkicks Kane. Kane catches D3 in mid-air. Kane with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Kane with a Release German Suplex. Kane goes into the lateral press for a one count. Kane pie faces D3. D3 kicks Kane in the face.

D3 kicks the left hamstring of Kane. D3 with forearm shivers. D3 goes for a Pump Kick, but Kane counters with a Leg Capture Suplex. Kane with The X-Plex. Kane connects with The Mark Of Kane to pickup the victory. After the match, Kane and Reed destroys Davey Richards. The Bomaye Fight Club walks away with The Opera Cup Trophy.

Winner: Alex Kane via Pinfall

– EJ Nduka Vignette.

Third Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Lady Flammer For The MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Valkyrie outpowers Flammer. Strong lockup. Valkyrie sends Flammer into the ropes. Valkyrie kicks Flammer in the gut. Valkyrie whips Flammer across the ring. Flammer ducks a clothesline from Valkyrie. Flammer with a Headscissors Takeover. Valkyrie with an arm-drag takeover. Flammer answers with a forearm smash. Valkyrie kicks Flammer in the back. Valkyrie with The Sliding German Suplex. Valkyrie has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Flammer dropkicks Valkyrie off the ring apron. Flammer lands The Suicide Dive. Flammer kicks Valkyrie in the chest. Flammer sends Valkyrie face first into the steel ring post. Flammer with forearm shivers. Flammer rolls Valkyrie back into the ring. Valkyrie and Flammer are trading back and forth shots. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Flammer is choking Valkyrie with her boot. Valkyrie kicks the left knee of Flammer. Valkyrie reverses out of the irish whip from Flammer. Flammer SuperKicks Valkyrie. Flammer wraps her legs around Valkyrie’s neck.

Valkyrie dumps Flammer face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Flammer. Valkyrie thrust kicks the midsection of Flammer. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie clotheslines Flammer. Valkyrie whips Flammer across the ring. Valkyrie with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Flammer reverses out of the irish whip from Valkyrie. Flammer with a corner clothesline. Flammer decks Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Flammer has Valkyrie sitting on the middle turnbuckle. Flammer slaps Valkyrie in the chest. Flammer with a Running Corner Dropkick for a two count. Second Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Valkyrie kicks Flammer in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Valkyrie. Valkyrie Spears Flammer for a two count. Valkyrie drags Flammer to the corner. Flammer has Valkyrie perched on the top turnbuckle. Third Forearm Exchange. Valkyrie with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Flammer with a Spinning Back Kick. Flammer drills Valkyrie with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Valkyrie avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Flammer with a Hook Kick for a two count. Flammer is putting the boots to Valkyrie. Valkyrie with forearm shivers. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie connects with The Road To Valhalla to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion, Taya Valkyrie via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 340 of The Hoots Podcast