MLW Fusion Results 12/29/22

Grady Cole Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Aramis, El Dragon and Microman w/MSL vs. Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro w/Dr. Dax In A Mixed Trios Match (MLW Fusion, February 24, 2022)

MSL joins the commentary team for this match. Aramis and Arez will start things off. Test Of Strength. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Arez kicks the left hamstring of Aramis. Aramis shoves Arez into the canvas. Aramis puts his boot on Arez’s chest for a two count. Arez sends Aramis into the ropes. Arez drops down on the canvas. Arez blocks a boot from Armias. Arez with The Tip Up. Arez leapfrogs over Aramis. Aramis lunges over Arez. Arez launches Aramis to the ramp way. Aramis reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Arez leapfrogs over Aramis. This tumbling routine continues. Aramis slaps Arez in the chest. Aramis with a Modified Crossbody Block. Aramis goes for a Headscissors Takeover through the ropes, but Arez lands back on his feet. Aramis with a deep arm-drag. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Aramis ducks a clothesline from Arez. Aramis sends Arez to the corner. Medina tags himself in. Medina lunges over Aramis. Aramis reverses out of the irish whip from Medina. Medina dives over Aramis. Medina with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Aramis slaps Medina in the chest. Aramis applies a wrist lock. Aramis tags in Dragon.

Aramis slams the right shoulder of Medina on the top rope. Dragon dives over Medina. Medina reverses out of the irish whip from Dragon. Dragon showcases his athleticism. Dragon with a diving corner clothesline. Medina avoids The PK. Dragon SuperKicks Medina. Dragon with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Dragon tags in Negro in mid-air. Dragon makes Negro run the ropes. Negro runs into Dragon. Negro with a SpringBoard FrankenSteiner. Microman comes into the ring. Negro nails Microman with The Pump Kick. Negro whips Microman across the ring. Negro goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Microman lands back on his feet. Microman slides under Negro. Microman with an arm-drag takeover. Microman blocks a boot from Negro. Microman sends Negro face first into the canvas. Microman with forearm shivers. Microman drops Negro with a Running Bulldog. Medina dropkicks Microman to the floor. All hell starts breaking loose in Dallas.

The referee is losing control of his match. Medina and Negro uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Team Arez gangs up on Dragon. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Smash. Medina delivers The Snake Eyes. Negro with an Apron Enzuigiri. Apron Enzuigiri/Corner Meteora Combination. Arez with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Negro with The Flying Splash for a two count. Arez throws Microman into the turnbuckles. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb. Negro hits The Quebrada for a two count. Stereo Reverse Hurricanrana’s. Double SuperKick/Reverse Hurricanrana Combination. Arez launches Dragon over the top rope. Arez kicks Aramis in the face. Team Arez has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Arez ducks a clothesline from Dragon. Dragon flips back into the ring. Aramis with The Roundhouse Kick. Arez denies The Sunset Bomb. Arez rocks Aramis with a forearm smash. Arez kicks Microman in the face. Dragon sends Arez face first into the ring apron. Dragon with The SomerSault Plancha. Aramis with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Aramis follows that with a SomerSault Plancha of his own. Microman with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Microman with a Double Foot Stomp/Hurricanrana Combination on the floor. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Medina begs for mercy. Tiger Wall Flip Kick by Arez. Arez with rapid fire sumo strikes to the chest Dragon. Arez sweeps out the legs of Dragon. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Arez with The Roll Through Quebrada for a two count. Arez talks smack to Microman. Microman repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Arez. Microman dropkicks the right knee of Arez.

Microman drops Arez with The FaceBuster. Microman with another Headscissors Takeover. Negro kicks the left hamstring of Microman. Negro connects with The Double Underhook FaceBuster for a two count. Negro reverses out of the irish whip from Aramis. Aramis ducks a clothesline from Negro. Aramis thrust kicks the midsection of Negro. Aramis with The DDT/SliceBread Combination for a one count. Aramis fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Medina with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Medina with The Slingshot FaceBuster for a two count. Medina denies The Tiger Driver. Dragon with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Negro punches Dragon in the back. Dragon with forearm shivers. Dragon kicks Negro in the gut. Medina with a toe kick. Medina reverses out of the irish whip from Dragon. Medina with The Roundhouse Kick. Aramis responds with The Spinning Heel Kick. Aramis hits The Spinning Rack Bomb. Arez dumps Aramis out of the ring. Arez inadvertently lays out Dax with The Apron MoonSault. Suicide Dive Party. Dragon lands The 450 Splash. Dragon with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Microman plants Medina with The Micro Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Medina shoves down Rich Bocchini.

Winner: Aramis, El Dragon and Microman via Pinfall

Second Match: Jacob Fatu vs. NZO (MLW Fusion, November 10, 2022)

NZO attacks Fatu with a lead pipe before the bell rings. NZO is raining down haymakers. NZO grabs a microphone and calls Fatu soft. Fatu slowly walks back into the ring. NZO delivers a chop block. NZO with rapid fire haymakers in the corner. NZO repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Fatu. Fatu shoves NZO. NZO ducks a clothesline from Fatu. NZO drops Fatu with another chop block.

NZO hyperextends the right leg of Fatu. NZO wraps the left leg of Fatu around the middle rope. NZO repeatedly kicks the left knee of Fatu. NZO wraps the left leg of Fatu around the steel ring post. NZO applies The Ring Post Figure Four Leg Lock. Fatu dropkicks NZO in mid-air. NZO nails Fatu with a low blow which forces the disqualification. After the match, NZO kicks the referee in the nuts. Fatu and NZO gets into a massive pull apart brawl to close the show.

Winner: Jacob Fatu via Disqualification

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship (MLW Super Fight 2022)

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout are watching this match in the front row. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerstone applies a side headlock. Richards whips Hammerstone across the ring. Hammerstone drops Richards with a shoulder tackle. Richards trips Hammerstone. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. Hammerstone kicks Richards in the gut. Richards exits the ring. Hammerstone drives Richards back first into the turnbuckles. Hammerstone with a shoulder/chop/corner clothesline combination. Hammerstone sends Richards to the corner. Hammerstone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Richards regroups on the outside. Hammerstone is throwing haymakers at Richards. Hammerstone whips Richards into the steel barricade. Richards dodges The Running Boot. Richards with Two Mid-Kicks. Richards wraps the left leg around Hammerstone. Richards with heavy bodyshots. Richards with a Running Boot. Richards rolls Hammerstone back into the ring.

Richards slams Hammerstone’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Richards wraps Hammerstone’s left leg around the middle rope. Richards with a knee drop. Richards stomps on the left hamstring of Hammerstone. Richards hyperextends the left knee of Hammerstone. Hammerstone goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Richards lands back on his feet. Richards with a single leg takedown. Richards applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Richards transitions into The Trailer Hitch. Hammerstone grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Hammerstone. Richards dropkicks the left knee of Hammerstone. Richards tells Hammerstone to get up. Richards repeatedly kicks out the legs of Hammerstone. Richards kicks the left hamstring of Hammerstone. Richards with Kawada Kicks. Hammerstone is pissed. Richards delivers his combination offense. Richards hits The PK. Hammerstone sits up.

Forearm Exchange. Richards with Two Running Boots. Richards continues to kick the left hamstring of Hammerstone. Hammerstone lifts Richards up in the air. Hammerstone with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Hammerstone with clubbing corner clotheslines. Hammerstone shakes the ropes. Richards side steps Hammerstone into the turnbuckles. Richards with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Hammerstone avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Hammerstone with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Hammerstone with clubbing blows to Richards back. Hammerstone SuperKicks Richards. Hammerstone goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Richards lands back on his feet. Richards drops Hammerstone with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Richards connects with Two Flying Double Foot Stomps for a two count. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. Richards blasts Hammerstone with The PK. Hammerstone responds with The Nightmare Pendulum. Richards wisely exits the ring. Hammerstone rolls Richards back into the ring. Richards with an inside cradle for a two count. Richards kicks Hammerstone in the face. Richards unloads a flurry of strikes. Hammerstone with an Inside Out Lariat. Hammerstone drops Richards with The TKO for a two count. Hammerstone plants Richards with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory. After the match, Hammerstone gets into a massive pier six brawl with Holliday to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall