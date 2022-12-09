MLW Fusion Results 12/8/22

Space Event Center

Norcross, Georgia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: The Samoan SWAT Team w/Jacob Fatu vs. Mark Davidson & Angel Fashion

Willie Mack joins the commentary team for this match. Davidson and Fashion poses for the crowd after the bell rings. Stereo Chops. Fashion rakes the eyes of Finau. Stereo Forearms. HeadButt Exchange. Anoai whips Davidson into Fashion. Finau with a Double Body Avalanche. Anoai with a Running Cannonball Strike. All hell is breaking loose after the commercial break. Davidson and Fashion side steps Finau into the steel barricade.

Davidson and Fashion gangs up on Anoai. Double Forearm. Double Hamstring Kick. Double Knee Strike. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Double Pump Kick to Finau. Finau answers with a Double Clothesline. Finau puts Davidson on his shoulders. Fashion SuperKicks Finau. Finau hits The Double Samoan Drop. Anoai connects with The Polynesian Plunge to pickup the victory. After the match, Mack and Fatu talks about their history together. Mack challenges Fatu to a singles match. Fatu accepts Mack’s challenge.

Winner: The Samoan SWAT Team via Pinfall

– Lio Rush will be returning to MLW soon.

– Mads Krugger Vignette.

Second Match: EJ Nduka vs. Sultan del Aire

Nduka backs Aire into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Nduka with Two Biel Throws. Aire dives around Nduka. Aire with rapid fire hamstring kicks. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aire with more hamstring kicks. Nduka catches Aire in mid-air. Nduka delivers The Verdict. Nduka kicks a Pikachu doll out of the ring. Aire with three sharp elbow strikes. Aire thrust kicks the midsection of Nduka.

Aire with an Overhead Kick. Nduka clotheslines Aire. Nduka fish hooks Aire. Nduka drives Aire face first into the canvas. Nduka whips Aire across the ring. Nduka connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Nduka gets into a massive brawl with Alexander Hammerstone. Hammerstone drives Nduka back first through the staging platform.

Winner: EJ Nduka via Pinfall

– In Two Weeks, Taya Valkyrie will put her Featherweight Title on the line against Lady Flamer.

Third Match: Myron Reed (c) w/Alex Kane vs. Shun Skywalker w/Davey Richards For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Alex Kane joins the commentary team for this match. Reed sends Skywalker into the ropes. Reed leapfrogs over Skywalker. Reed dodges The Running Boot. Skywalker avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tip Up by Skywalker. Skywalker rolls under a clothesline from Reed. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Skywalker backs Reed into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Skywalker ducks a clothesline from Reed. Skywalker thrust kicks the midsection of Reed. Reed reverses out of the irish whip from Skywalker. Skywalker with a single leg takedown. Skywalker drops his elbow on the right knee of Reed. Skywalker applies a leg lock. Skywalker whips Reed across the ring. Reed blocks The Pump Kick. Skywalker blocks a boot from Reed. Reed with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Skywalker launches Reed over the top rope. Skywalker kicks Reed in the face. Skywalker kicks the right shoulder of Reed. Skywalker with a Monkey Flip. Skywalker lands The Suicide Dive.

Skywalker with The Pump Kick for a two count. Skywalker starts choking Reed. Skywalker unloads two knife edge chops. Skywalker with a palm thrust. Skywalker clotheslines Reed over the top rope. Reed drops Skywalker with a Guillotine Leg Drop. Reed dives over Skywalker. Reed SuperKicks Skywalker. Reed hits The Draping F5 for a two count. Reed repeatedly stomps on Skywalker’s chest. Reed is choking Skywalker with his boot. Reed with forearm shivers. Skywalker reverses out of the irish whip from Reed. Reed side steps Skywalker into the turnbuckles. Reed with the irish whip. Skywalker with a Running Dropkick. Skywalker with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Reed denies The Tiger Driver. Reed with a blistering chop. Skywalker decks Reed with a back elbow smash.

Skywalker thrust kicks the midsection of Reed. Skywalker with a knee lift. Skywalker drops Reed with a DDT. Reed avoids The MoonSault Knee Drop. Reed ducks a clothesline from Skywalker. Skywalker denies The Crucifix Bomb. Skywalker with The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count. Skywalker punches Reed in the back. Skywalker goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Reed counters with a Stunner. Skywalker pulls Reed down to the mat. Reed dropkicks Skywalker. Reed delivers The Clout Driver to the outside. Reed rolls Skywalker back into the ring. Skywalker dropkicks Reed in mid-air. Skywalker connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Skywalker goes for a MoonSault, but Reed counters with another Cutter for a two count. Skywalker catches Reed in mid-air. Rollup Exchange. Skywalker plants Reed with a Back Bridge Cover to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Middleweight Champion, Shun Skywalker via Pinfall

