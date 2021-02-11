MLW Fusion Results 2/10/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman applies a waist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. ACH applies a wrist lock. Team Filthy appears on the stage. Pillman reverses the hold. Pillman kicks ACH in the face. Pillman wants ACH to shake his hand. Pillman kicks ACH in the ribs. Pillman grabs a side wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Knife Edge Chop Exchange. ACH with a forearm smash. Pillman sends ACH to the corner. Pillman decks ACH with a back elbow smash. ACH reverses out of the irish whip from Pillman. ACH leapfrogs over Pillman. ACH drops down on the canvas. ACH dropkicks Pillman to the floor. ACH with a shoulder block. Pillman avoids The SlingShot Lariat.

ACH with a back elbow smash. Pillman drives his knee into the midsection of ACH. Pillman stomps on ACH’s back. Pillman with an inside cradle for a one count. Pillman kicks ACH in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Pillman kicks ACH in the back for a one count. Pillman applies a bodyscissors hold. ACH transitions into The Surfboard Stretch. Pillman grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Pillman drives ACH face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Pillman kicks ACH in the ribs. Pillman with the irish whip. ACH kicks Pillman in the face. ACH slides under Pillman. Pillman Powerslams ACH for a two count.

Pillman with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Pillman goes for a Vertical Suplex, but ACH lands back on his feet. ACH blocks a boot from Pillman. ACH sweeps the legs of Pillman. ACH with a basement dropkick. Pillman denies The Butterfly Suplex. Third Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. ACH with a Spinning Back Kick. ACH goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Pillman counters with a Back Body Drop. ACH launches Pillman over the top rope. Pillman rocks ACH with a forearm smash. ACH has Pillman perched on the top turnbuckle. ACH delivers The Tiger Wall Flip Kick. ACH connects with The BrainBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Team Filthy gangs up on ACH. The Von Erichs storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: ACH via Pinfall

Second Match: Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi

Zenshi grabs the right leg of Tankman. Tankman launches Zenshi to the corner. Zenshi ducks a clothesline from Tankman. Tankman stops Zenshi in his tracks. Tankman goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Zenshi lands back on his feet. Zenshi ducks a clothesline from Tankman. Zenshi with a Tilt-A-Whirl Hurricanrana. Tankman leapfrogs over Zenshi. Zenshi cartwheels over Tankman. Zenshi with a back flip kick. Tankman is pissed. Zenshi side steps Tankman into the turnbuckles. Zenshi with two dropkicks. Tankman delivers The Dynamic Dropkick. Tankman whips Zenshi across the ring. Tankman hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Tankman taunts Zenshi. Tankman with a knife edge chop. Zenshi with heavy bodyshots. Tankman punches Zenshi in the back. Tankman with a Big Biel Throw for a two count. Zenshi headbutts the midsection of Tankman. Zenshi with a Spinning Back Kick. Tankman responds with a Modified PowerBomb.

Tankman Powerslams Zenshi. Tankman goes for a Running Shooting Star Press, but Zenshi ducks out of the way. Zenshi with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Tankman goes for a PowerBomb, but Zenshi counters with a Hurricanrana. Zenshi with a Tiger Feint Kick. Zenshi kicks the left hamstring of Tankman. Tankman denies The Reverse Hurricanrana. Zenshi decks Tankman with a back elbow smash. Tankman hits The Pounce. Tankman with a corner clothesline. Tankman with a back elbow smash. Tankman follows that with a BackBreaker. Tankman drops Zenshi with The Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Tankman with a knife edge chop. Zenshi denies The Tankman Driver. Zenshi with a Cartwheel Hook Kick. Tankman HeadButts Zenshi. Zenshi with a HandSpring Pele Kick. Zenshi with another Tiger Feint Kick. Zenshi goes for The SomerSault Senton, but Tankman counters with The Tankman Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Calvin Tankman via Pinfall

.@TheLionelGreen with his thoughts leading up to his Interpromotional title match tonight in the Main Event against @Laredokidpro1. #MLWFusion 🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eoOv0 pic.twitter.com/lAwXocs28u — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021

Our very own @AliciaAtout caught up with @MostMarketable to get down to the bottom of this scandal involving him and referee Tim Donaghy. #MLWFusion 🔗 https://t.co/hEdP0eGpTA pic.twitter.com/WumYEVkI9Y — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 11, 2021

Josef Samael Promo

The mighty Hammerstone has failed. You see, conquering CONTRA hasn’t proven quite as effortless as the contractor once promised. Hammerstone made the same mistake that so many others have made in the past. He thought he was immortal, so I called Mads Krugger here to the mountains of Russia to get ready for his next mission, the end of Alex Hammerstone. And just like Injustice will meet their demise, the black flag of CONTRA will rise over MLW once again. All of your championship gold will be mine. HAIL, CONTRA !!!!

PWI Top 10 Contenders To The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) Laredo Kid

9.) Daivari

8.) Myron Reed

7.) Mil Muertes

6.) Richard Holliday

5.) Mads Krugger

4.) Lio Rush

3.) Low Ki

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

Third Match: CONTRA Unit vs. Injustice

Jacob Fatu attacks Injustice on the stage before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Orlando. The referee calls off the match before it even started. CONTRA Unit gangs up on Injustice. Reed lands The SomerSault Plancha. Injustice rolls Fatu back into the ring. Reed SuperKicks Fatu. Oliver connects with The Clout Cutter. CONTRA Unit is trying to restrain Fatu.

Match Result: No-Contest

– We hear from Alicia Atout who’s in The Filthy Island Control Center.

– Rocky Romero will be visiting the island.

– Dominic Garrini will battle Mauna Loa

– Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega In The Azteca Jungle Fight.

– King Mo vs. Low Ki In A No Holds Barred Fight.

Fourth Match: Lio Rush (c) vs. Laredo Kid (c) In A Interpromotional Fight For Both The MLW World Middleweight Championship/AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Rush is playing mind games with Kid. Kid with a waist lock go-behind. Kid with a waist lock takedown for a one count. Kid sweeps out the legs of Rush. Rush regroups on the outside. Standing Switch Exchange. Kid drops down on the canvas. Rush runs around Kid. Rush tells Kid to bring it. Rush ducks a clothesline from Kid. Rush whips Kid across the ring. Double Dropkick. Rush is starting to get slightly flustered. Kid runs after Rush. Kid avoids the elbow drop. Kid with forearm shivers. Kid drives his knee into the midsection of Rush. Kid whips Rush across the ring. Rush rolls under a clothesline from Kid. Tip Up by Kid. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Rush. Kid punches Rush in the back. Kid with a Side Walk Slam for a one count. Kid with the lateral press for a one count. Rush launches Kid over the top rope. Rush is throwing haymakers at Kid. Rush uses the top rope as a weapon. Rush with a Handspring Kick. Rush rolls Kid back into the ring.

Rush with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Rush transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rush talks smack to Kid. Rush with a straight right hand. Rush repeatedly stomps on Kid’s chest. Rush headbutts the midsection of Kid. Following a snap mare takeover, Rush uppercuts the back of Kid’s neck for a two count. Rush tells Kid to get up. Rush with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rush starts laughing at Kid. Rush applies a rear chin lock. Rush hammers down on the back of Kid’s neck. Kid denies The Vertical Suplex. Rush with a High Knee Strike. Kid ducks a clothesline from Rush. Kid rolls Rush over for a two count. Rush with the irish whip. Kid side steps Rush into the turnbuckles. Kid goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Rush ducks out of the way.

Rush kicks Kid in the gut. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush applies the bow and arrow stretch. Kid with a forearm smash. Rush delivers his combination offense. Kid dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Kid with an open palm strike. Kid buries his shoulder into the midsection of Rush. Kid with a flying forearm smash. Kid hits The Michinoku Driver. Kid lands Two MoonSaults for a two count. Kid works on the left knee of Rush. Kid applies The Indian Death Lock. Rush grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kid blocks a boot from Rush. Rush slaps Kid in the face. Kid thrust kicks the midsection of Rush. Kid kicks Rush in the chest. Kid with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Rush avoids The Swanton Bomb. Rush crawls under Kid. Rush kicks Kid in the face. Kid denies The Unprettier. Rush hits The Come Up. Rush connects with The Final Hour to pickup the victory.

Winner: New AAA Cruiserweight Champion, Still MLW World Middleweight Champion, Lio Rush via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 243 of The Hoots Podcast