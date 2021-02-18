MLW Fusion Results 2/17/21

Filthy Island

Hawaii

Commentators: Rich Bocchini, MSL, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, and Dan Lambert

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Dominic Garrini vs. Mauna Loa In A Prize Fight Challenge

Garrini offers Loa some spam before the bell rings. Loa drops Garrini with a Body Block. Loa hits The Splash for a two count. Garrini regroups on the outside. Garrini with a judo takedown. Garrini makes Loa tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: Dominic Garrini via Pinfall

Los Parks Promo

Hello my amigos! It’s the realest family in the game talking to you, specifically CONTRA. You guys want all the gold? Well, we also want all the gold in MLW for our new boss. You pendejos are looking for fights? Well, you found a fight with the realest family. So, this March 3rd, prepare yourselves because it won’t be easy. Word, be ready CONTRA, because you’re looking for gold but Los Parks won’t allow you to take it, son. That World Heavyweight belt that would be a nice gift to our new friends at Azteca Underground.

Hey, Dad, who’s the new owner? A gift to him gold would be excellent. We need to be in the good graces of El Jefe. You dad, if you’re looking for more gold, why not go after Hammerstone? That’s a good idea. He has many muscles but little intelligence. I’m a more complete specimen of man. I’d look magnificent with his title. Son, you have given me a great idea. I want his title. I’m going after that belt. I challenge you, vascular coward. I want to secure 2 titles around my waist.

Second Match: Kevin Ku w/Dominic Garrini vs. Zenshi

Zenshi starts things off with a SomerSault Senton off a tree. Short-Arm Reversal by Zenshi. Zenshi with a Release Belly to Back Suplex. Zenshi with a basement dropkick. Ku regroups on the outside. Ku avoids The Fosbury Flop. Ku with The Waterslide on the ring apron. Zenshi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Zenshi rolls Ku over for a two count. Ku drives his knee into the midsection of Zenshi. Zenshi push kicks Ku in the chest. Zenshi with combination strikes. Zenshi goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Ku counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ku applies the single leg crab. Ku grapevines the legs of Zenshi. Ku with a shot to the midsection of Zenshi. Ku with a double leg takedown. Ku applies The Boston Crab.

Zenshi with an inside cradle for a two count. Ku clotheslines Zenshi. Ku toys around with Zenshi. Ku repeatedly kicks Zenshi in the back. Ku is lighting up Zenshi’s chest. Zenshi with a flurry of rollups. Zenshi sweeps out the legs of Ku. Zenshi hooks both legs for a two count. Zenshi HeadButts Ku. Zenshi delivers his combination offense. Ku avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Ku with clubbing palm strikes. Zenshi drops Ku with The Pele Kick for a two count. Ku sends Zenshi face first into the steel ring post. Zenshi decks Ku with a back elbow smash. Ku goes for The Dragon Suplex, but Zenshi lands back on his feet. Zenshi with a Spinning Back Kick. Zenshi with a knee lift. Zenshi follows that with an overhead kick. Zenshi goes for The Slice Bread, but Ku counters with The Bridging Dragon Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kevin Ku via Pinfall

– Von Erichs Vignette.

– MLW Underground returns next week.

– Alicia Atout conducted a interview with TJ Perkins. TJP says that Bu Ku Dao is taking the ball out of his hands, he even compared himself to LeBron James. TJP scoffs at the idea that he’s bullying Dao because he suffered similar treatment when he was a young lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Upcoming Fights: NEXT WEEK – MLW goes back into the Underground 3/3 – MLW World Tag Team Championship

Los Parks 🏆 🆚 CONTRA 3/3 – MLW World Heavyweight Championship @SAMOANWEREWOLF 🏆 🆚 @TheJordanOliver 3/31 – Never Say Never pic.twitter.com/wYMBNaVP7m — MLW | Filthy Island 🏝 (@MLW) February 18, 2021

Third Match: Mil Muertes w/Salina De La Renta vs. Savio Vega In The Azteca Jungle Fight

Vega talks smack to Salina before the match starts. Muertes attacks Vega from behind. Muertes is throwing haymakers at Vega. Muertes sends Vega face first into a tree. Forearm Exchange. Muertes rakes the eyes of Vega. Muertes and Vega are brawling in the woods. We lost the feed from Mexico. All hell is breaking loose in the jungle as the feed returned. Haymaker Exchange.

Muertes with clubbing blows to Vega’s back. Vega delivers his combination offense. Muertes slaps Vega in the chest. Vega tees off on Muertes. Bodyshot Exchange. Muertes wraps a vine around Vega’s neck. Vega HeadButts Muertes. Vega talks smack to Muertes. Muertes with heavy bodyshots. Salina tells Muertes to finish the job. Muertes attacks Vega with a crowbar to pickup the victory. After the match, Muertes starts preparing Vega’s grave.

Winner: Mil Muertes via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Romero applies a hammerlock. Test Of Strength. Romero kicks Loco in the gut. Monkey Flip Exchange. Romero with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Loco scores an ankle pick. Romero with a Headscissors Takeover. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Loco hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Loco drives his knee into Romero’s back. Loco applies the bow and arrow stretch. Loco transitions into a front face lock. Loco drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Loco punches Romero in the back. Loco with a forearm smash. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Romero applies a hammerlock. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Romero with a headlock takeover. Loco drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Loco is distracted by the announce team. Romero dropkicks the left knee of Loco. Romero with The La Magistral for a two count.

Loco clotheslines Romero. Loco grapevines the legs of Romero. Loco applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Romero uppercuts Loco. Forever Clotheslines. Romero with a Flying Hurricanrana to the outside. Romero uppercuts Loco. Romero rolls Loco back into the ring. Loco with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Loco lands The SomerSault Plancha into The VIP Lounge. Loco connects with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Romero avoids The Cartwheel MoonSault. Romero kicks the left shoulder of Loco. Romero drops his weight on the left shoulder of Loco. Loco denies The Arm-Ringer. Romero blocks a boot from Loco. Loco drops Romero with The Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Romero with arm-ringer. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero plants Loco with The Tornado DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rocky Romero via Pinfall

PWI Top 10 Contenders To The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) Jordan Oliver

9.) Calvin Tankman

8.) Myron Reed

7.) Mil Muertes

6.) Richard Holliday

5.) Mads Krugger

4.) Low Ki

3.) Lio Rush

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

Fifth Match: Low Ki vs. King Mo w/Dan Lambert

Ki starts things off with rapid fire bodyshots. Mo grabs the left leg of Ki. Mo with a single leg takedown. Mo applies a heel hook. Mo slams the left leg of Ki on the canvas. Mo dumps Ki knee first on the canvas. Mo applies a standing knee lock. Ki makes Mo tap out to The Dragon Clutch. After the match, Team Filthy gangs up on Ki. The Von Erichs arrives in a pickup truck to make the save. All hell is breaking loose in Filthy Island to close the show.

Winner: Low Ki via Submission

