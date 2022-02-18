MLW Fusion Results 2/17/22

Gilley’s

Dallas, Texas

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Davey Richards vs. ACH

Hammerlock Exchange. Richards with a drop toe hold. Richards applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. ACH with a side headlock takeover. Richards sends ACH to the corner. ACH dives over Richards. ACH with another headlock takeover. ACH with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. ACH grabs a side headlock. Richards whips ACH across the ring. Richards drops down on the canvas. Richards delivers The Kitchen Sink. Richards with a flurry of strikes. Richards with The GutWrench Suplex for a one count. Richards applies a bodyscissors hold. Richards grapevines the legs of ACH. Richards with a pinning combination for a two count. Richards with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Richards drives his knee into the midsection of ACH.

Richards goes for a Vertical Suplex, but ACH counters with a high knee strike. Forearm Exchange. Richards with a Mid-Kick. ACH with a knife edge chop. Richards answers with a Spinning Back Kick. ACH drops Richards with a Step Up Enzuigiri. ACH with a flying forearm smash. Richards reverses out of the irish whip from ACH. ACH avoids The Roundhouse Kick. ACH with a Hurricanrana. ACH sweeps out the legs of Richards. ACH with a basement dropkick. ACH with a Bridging Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. ACH dives over Richards. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. ACH rolls Richards over for a two count. ACH scores the ankle pick. ACH applies The Texas Cloverleaf.

Richards grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. ACH applies a waist lock. Richards with two sharp elbow strikes. ACH denies The Exploder Suplex. ACH with an Apron Enzuigiri. ACH nails Richards with The Running Cutter. ACH lands The Frog Splash for a two count. ACH has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Richards has ACH perched on the top turnbuckle. Richards with clubbing headbutts. Richards with The SuperPlex for a two count. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. ACH uses his feet to create separation. Richards hits The PK. Richards connects with The BrainBuster for a two count. Richards repeatedly stomps on the back of ACH’s head. Richards makes ACH tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Davey Richards via Pinfall

– Mads Krugger Vignette.

– Killer Kross will make his MLW Return at Super Fight on February 26th.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, Jacob Fatu will battle Mads Krugger.

Second Match: Budd Heavy & Gnarls Garvin vs. The Saito Brothers

Garvin and Jun will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garvin backs Jun into the ropes. Jun avoids the knife edge chop. Jun slaps Garvin in the chest. Jun swings away at Garvin. Garvin reverses out of the irish whip from Jun. Jun ducks a clothesline from Garvin. Garvin dropkicks Jun. Garvin drives knee into the midsection of Jun. Garvin with forearm shivers. Garvin tags in Heavy. Garvin with a knee lift. Heavy scores a right jab. Heavy kicks Jun in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Block. Heavy with a toe kick. Heavy punches Jun in the back. Heavy with a knife edge chop. Jun reverses out of the irish whip from Heavy. Rei kicks Heavy in the back. Jun is raining down haymakers. Jun is choking Heavy in the corner. Jun tags in Rei. Rei with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rei is choking Heavy with his boot. Rei stomps on Heavy’s back.

Rei whips Heavy across the ring. Rei scores the elbow knockdown. Rei with the elbow drop for a two count. Rei bodyslams Heavy. Rei walks over Heavy. Rei tags in Jun. Jun with rapid fire sumo strikes. Jun with two overhand chops. Jun sends Heavy to the corner. Jun with a leaping back elbow smash for a two count. Jun applies a side headlock. Jun tags in Rei. Rei tugs on Heavy’s hair. Heavy with heavy bodyshots. Rei unloads two knife edge chops. Rei applies a nerve hold. Heavy decks Rei with a JawBreaker. Heavy tags in Garvin. Garvin with a pair of double clotheslines. Garvin with a SpringBoard Double Crossbody Block. Garvin follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike to Rei. Garvin with two corner clotheslines. Garvin tags in Heavy. Saito Brothers are getting mauled in the corner. Meeting Of The Minds. Saito Brothers connects with The Double Chokeslam. Jun drags Heavy to the corner. Rei plants Heavy with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Saito Brothers via Pinfall

Third Match: 5150 (c) w/Julius Smokes vs. Los Parks In A Ladder Match For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

5150 attacks Los Parks before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Boogie dumps Hijo out of the ring. Boogie punches Jr in the back. Boogie sends Jr to the corner. Jr launches Limelight over the top rope. Apron Enzuigiri/Corner Clothesline Combination. Limelight dropkicks Hijo off the ring apron. Boogie with a SpringBoard Elbow Drop. Hijo pulls Limelight out of the ring. Hijo slaps Limelight the chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Limelight runs Hijo back first into the steel barricade. Hijo kicks Limelight in the gut. Hijo throws Limelight into the barricade. Jr kicks Boogie in the face. Jr with The Orihara MoonSault. Jr sets up a ladder bridge on the outside. Jr gets distracted by Smokes. Hijo tosses Limelight around the ringside area. Boogie with a forearm smash. Hijo Spears Boogie onto the ladder bridge. Limelight kicks Jr off the apron. Limelight showcases his agility. Limelight with a Corkscrew Plancha off the support beam. 5150 is fired up.

5150 has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Hijo reverses out of the irish whip from Boogie. Boogie Powerslams Hijo onto the ladder. Boogie scales up the ladder. Jr attacks Boogie with a leather belt. Jr SuperKicks Boogie. Limelight knocks Jr off the ladder. Limelight with forearm shivers. Hijo with two overhand chops. Hijo ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Jr SuperKicks Boogie. Assisted German Suplex. Hijo drills Limelight with The Canadian Destroyer. Hijo kicks Boogie in the face. Jr lands The Suicide Dive. Hijo with The Asai MoonSault. Homicide starts brawling with Hijo. LA Park joins the fray. LA Park with a tomahawk chop. LA Park Spears Homicide onto the cavalry on the outside. All hell is breaking loose in Dallas. LA Park struts around the ring. LA Park HeadButts Homicide. Homicide denies The Tornado DDT. LA Park inadvertently spears Hijo. LA Park delivers the low blow. Boogie cracks LA Park with a steel chair. Jr attacks Boogie with the ladder. Third Forearm Exchange. Jr is throwing haymakers at Limelight. Jr sends Limelight crashing into the canvas. Boogie with a massive chair shot. LAX connects with The 456 Headcrack. 5150 retrieves their tag titles to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Tag Team Champions, 5150

