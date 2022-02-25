MLW Fusion Results 2/24/22

Gilley’s

Dallas, Texas

First Match: Aramis, El Dragon and Microman vs. Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro w/Dr. Dax In A Mixed Trios Match

MSL joins the commentary team for this match. Aramis and Arez will start things off. Test Of Strength. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Arez kicks the left hamstring of Aramis. Aramis shoves Arez into the canvas. Aramis puts his boot on Arez’s chest for a two count. Arez sends Aramis into the ropes. Arez drops down on the canvas. Arez blocks a boot from Armias. Arez with The Tip Up. Arez leapfrogs over Aramis. Aramis lunges over Arez. Arez launches Aramis to the ramp way. Aramis reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Arez leapfrogs over Aramis. This tumbling routine continues. Aramis slaps Arez in the chest. Aramis with a Modified Crossbody Block. Aramis goes for a Headscissors Takeover through the ropes, but Arez lands back on his feet. Aramis with a deep arm-drag. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Aramis ducks a clothesline from Arez. Aramis sends Arez to the corner. Medina tags himself in. Medina lunges over Aramis. Aramis reverses out of the irish whip from Medina. Medina dives over Aramis. Medina with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Aramis slaps Medina in the chest. Aramis applies a wrist lock. Aramis tags in Dragon.

Aramis slams the right shoulder of Medina on the top rope. Dragon dives over Medina. Medina reverses out of the irish whip from Dragon. Dragon showcases his athleticism. Dragon with a diving corner clothesline. Medina avoids The PK. Dragon SuperKicks Medina. Dragon with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Dragon tags in Negro in mid-air. Dragon makes Negro run the ropes. Negro runs into Dragon. Negro with a SpringBoard FrankenSteiner. Microman comes into the ring. Negro nails Microman with The Pump Kick. Negro whips Microman across the ring. Negro goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Microman lands back on his feet. Microman slides under Negro. Microman with an arm-drag takeover. Microman blocks a boot from Negro. Microman sends Negro face first into the canvas. Microman with forearm shivers. Microman drops Negro with a Running Bulldog. Medina dropkicks Microman to the floor. All hell starts breaking loose in Dallas.

The referee is losing control of his match. Medina and Negro uses the bottom rope as a weapon. Team Arez gangs up on Dragon. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Smash. Medina delivers The Snake Eyes. Negro with an Apron Enzuigiri. Apron Enzuigiri/Corner Meteora Combination. Arez with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Negro with The Flying Splash for a two count. Arez throws Microman into the turnbuckles. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb. Negro hits The Quebrada for a two count. Stereo Reverse Hurricanrana’s. Double SuperKick/Reverse Hurricanrana Combination. Arez launches Dragon over the top rope. Arez kicks Aramis in the face. Team Arez has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Arez ducks a clothesline from Dragon. Dragon flips back into the ring. Aramis with The Roundhouse Kick. Arez denies The Sunset Bomb. Arez rocks Aramis with a forearm smash. Arez kicks Microman in the face. Dragon sends Arez face first into the ring apron. Dragon with The SomerSault Plancha. Aramis with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Aramis follows that with a SomerSault Plancha of his own. Microman with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Microman with a Double Foot Stomp/Hurricanrana Combination on the floor. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Medina begs for mercy. Tiger Wall Flip Kick by Arez. Arez with rapid fire sumo strikes to the chest Dragon. Arez sweeps out the legs of Dragon. Arez with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Arez with The Roll Through Quebrada for a two count. Arez talks smack to Microman. Microman repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Arez. Microman dropkicks the right knee of Arez.

Microman drops Arez with The FaceBuster. Microman with another Headscissors Takeover. Negro kicks the left hamstring of Microman. Negro connects with The Double Underhook FaceBuster for a two count. Negro reverses out of the irish whip from Aramis. Aramis ducks a clothesline from Negro. Aramis thrust kicks the midsection of Negro. Aramis with The DDT/SliceBread Combination for a one count. Aramis fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Medina with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Medina with The Slingshot FaceBuster for a two count. Medina denies The Tiger Driver. Dragon with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Negro punches Dragon in the back. Dragon with forearm shivers. Dragon kicks Negro in the gut. Medina with a toe kick. Medina reverses out of the irish whip from Dragon. Medina with The Roundhouse Kick. Aramis responds with The Spinning Heel Kick. Aramis hits The Spinning Rack Bomb. Arez dumps Aramis out of the ring. Arez inadvertently lays out Dax with The Apron MoonSault. Suicide Dive Party. Dragon lands The 450 Splash. Dragon with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Microman plants Medina with The Micro Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Medina shoves down Rich Bocchini.

Winner: Aramis, El Dragon and Microman via Pinfall

– 5150 Vignette.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, KC Navarro will battle Ho Ho Lun. Plus, Tajiri vs. Myron Reed vs. Matt Cross vs. TBD In A Fatal Four Way Match For The MLW World Middleweight Championship.

– Video package on the Alex Kane/Calvin Tankman Rivalry.

– The MLW Super Fight Taping In Charlotte Will Be This Saturday At The Grady Cole Center.

– Video package on the upcoming Alexander Hammerstone/Davey Richards MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match.

Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout Segment

Cesar Duran: Now, Karlee, we’re in dangerous territory here. There’s so many pandora boxes we can open before we burn another temple to follow the white gravity to Houston borough could lead to our own destruction. I have to go. Mr. Holliday.

Richard Holliday: More comfortable than I thought. Duran, you made me a promise. Do you remember what it was?

Alicia Atout: I do. I remember. I read the note.

Cesar Duran: I make a lot of promises.

Alicia Atout: This is unbelievable. After all you’ve done for him, now he forgets, remind him.

Richard Holliday: Well, for one, I single handedly took care of CONTRA. That’s what gave you control of the company. I saved your little ass and I got Hammerstone through War Chamber, all by myself. And you promised me a World Title Shot. And I will get what’s mine.

Cesar Duran: I always keep my promises. And you would be the perfect challenger. You know Hammerstone’s every move before he makes them.

Richard Holliday: That’s because I taught them all.

Cesar Duran: I love it, but Davey Richards just signed the contract for Super Fight, so my hands are tied, unless there’s an injury provision. If something were eve to happen to Mr. Richards, that would make him unable to compete, well, you would be the ideal substitution.

Richard Holliday: Interesting.

Cesar Duran: Indeed.

Second Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Fatu and Krugger starts brawling on the stage before the bell rings. Fatu throws Krugger into the steel barricade. Fatu uppercuts Krugger. Fatu with clubbing blows to Krugger’s back. Fatu HeadButts Krugger. Krugger launches Fatu over the ringside barricade. Fatu and Krugger starts brawling in the crowd. Fatu with The Tornado DDT off the railing. Fatu clotheslines Krugger over the barricade. Fatu rolls Krugger back into the ring. The bell finally rings. Krugger punches Fatu. Krugger with an Avalanche Fallaway Slam. Fatu SuperKicks Krugger. Fatu Spears Krugger. Fatu tees off on Krugger. Fatu with clubbing headbutts.

Krugger drops Fatu with The Reverse Chokeslam. Krugger talks smack to Fatu. Fatu dodges The Big Boot. Fatu SuperKicks Krugger. Fatu hits The Pop Up Samoan Drop for a two count. Fatu with The Handspring MoonSault. Krugger grabs Fatu’s throat. Krugger with The Chokeslam BackBreaker. Krugger dumps Fatu out of the ring. Krugger lands The Suicide Dive. Krugger is fired up. Krugger rolls Fatu back into the ring. Krugger summons Ikuro Kwon. Fatu avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Fatu connects with The MoonSault Press to pickup the victory. After the match, Fatu gets into a brawl with Krugger and Kwon. Fatu lands The Fosbury Flop. Fatu and Krugger continue to brawl around Gilley’s to close the show.

Winner: Jacob Fatu via Pinfall

