MLW Fusion Results 3/17/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & MSL

– The show started with a massive pier six brawl in the parking lot with Injustice, Los Parks, and CONTRA Unit. Alicia Atout later informed us that CONTRA Unit would be added to tonight’s main event.

First Match: Lio Rush (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pillman backs Rush into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Pillman shoves Rush. Rush with a waist lock go-behind. Pillman throws Rush into the canvas. Strong lockup. Pillman applies a side headlock. Pillman with a side headlock takeover. Rush answers with the headscissors escape. Pillman grabs another side headlock. Pillman whips Rush across the ring. Rush into Pillman. Shoulder Block Exchange. Rush kicks Pillman in the gut. Pillman drops Rush with a shoulder tackle. Pillman with a corner clothesline. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman with the irish whip. Rush dives over Pillman. Pillman dropkicks Rush for a one count. Pillman talks smack to Rush. Rush slaps Pillman in the face. Rush runs around Pillman. Rush rolls under a clothesline from Pillman. Rush with a SpringBoard Headscissors Takeover. Pillman regroups on the outside.

Rush slides out of the ring. Pillman catches Rush in mid-air. Pillman denies The Apron PowerBomb. Rush nails Pillman with The Pump Kick. Rush kicks Pillman in the back of the head. Rush hits The Quebrad. Rush rolls Pillman back into the ring. Rush hooks the outside leg for a one count. Rush with two toe kicks. Rush with a double sledge. Rush headbutts the midsection of Pillman. Following a snap mare takeover, Rush uppercuts the small of Pillman’s back for a two count. Rush with a Mid-Kick. Pillman is displaying his fighting spirit. Pillman with a forearm smash. Rush with a roll through elbow drop for a two count.

Rush applies a waist lock. Rush transitions into a bodyscissors hold. Rush with clubbing crossfaces. Rush unloads two mid-kicks. Tip Up by Pillman. Rush kicks Pillman in the face. Pillman Powerslams Rush. Pillman is lighting up Rush’s chest. Pillman uppercuts Rush. Pillman clotheslines Rush. Pillman with a Running Lariat for a two count. Pillman argues with the referee. Pillman goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush launches Pillman over the top rope. Pillman with a straight right hand. Rush responds with a Handspring Strick. Rush ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Rush avoids The Scoop Slam. Rush with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Pillman with a leaping uppercut. Pillman delivers The SuperPlex. Rush with an inside cradle for a two count. Rush connects with The Come Up. Rush plants Pillman with The Final Hour to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Middleweight Champion, Lio Rush via Pinfall

– Alexander Hammerstone challenges Mil Muertes to a MLW National Openweight Championship Match.

– The Von Erichs are ready to teach Team Filthy a lesson.

PWI Top 10 Contenders For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) Jordan Oliver

9.) Gino Medina

8.) Myron Reed

7.) Richard Holliday

6.) Mads Krugger

5.) Calvin Tankman

4.) Mil Muertes

3.) Low Ki

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

Second Match: Mil Muertes w/Salina De La Renta vs. Parrow

Quick shoving contest. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Parrow whips Muertes across the ring. Muertes ducks a clothesline from Parrow. Muertes dropkicks the left knee of Parrow. Muertes drops Parrow with The DDT for a two count. Muertes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Muertes with clubbing blows to Parrow’s back. Muertes repeatedly slams Parrow’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Muertes unloads three chops. Muertes with clubbing corner clotheslines. The referee admonishes Muertes. Muertes with the irish whip. Parrow decks Muertes with a back elbow smash. Muertes clotheslines Parrow. Muertes dumps Parrow out of the ring.

Muertes repeatedly slams Parrow’s head on the ring apron. Muertes starts biting Parrow’s forehead. The action heads towards the production area. Muertes drives Parrow back first into the ring apron. Parrow with a knee lift. Parrow sends Muertes to the corner. Parrow levels Muertes with a Body Avalanche. Muertes rocks Parrow with a forearm smash. Parrow with The Full Nelson Slam. Parrow with a Senton Splash for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Muertes Powerslams Parrow for a two count. Muertes rakes the eyes of Parrow. Parrow goes for a Bodyslam, but Muertes lands back on his feet. Muertes ducks a clothesline from Parrow. Muertes connects with The Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mil Muertes via Pinfall

– Calvin Tankman & Mads Krugger Vignettes.

Never Say Never Control Center

1.) Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

2.) Myron Reed vs. Daivari

3.) Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Calvin Tankman For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Third Match: Los Parks (c) w/Salina De La Renta vs. Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit In A Triple Threat Match For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

CONTRA Unit attacks Injustice before the bell rings. Los Parks hasn’t made their entrance yet. Forearm Exchange. Park delivers multiple chair shots. Hijo repeatedly stomps on Daivari’s chest. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Gotch is choking Oliver with a kendo stick. Reed and Gotch are swinging kendo sticks at each other. LA Park Jr enters the fray. The referee has no control in this match, whatsoever. Third Forearm Exchange. Daivari stomps on Reed’s chest. Reed reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Reed kicks Daivari in the chest. Reed matrix under a clothesline from Daivari. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Hijo whips Reed across the ring. Hijo with a big chair shot.

The carnage continues on the outside. Park with clubbing kendo stick shots. Oliver is displaying his fighting spirit. Gotch with forearm shivers. Gotch drops Hijoo with a knee lift. Chop Exchange. Park kicks out the legs of Oliver. Hijo blasts Oliver with the chair. Daivari with a chop/forearm combination. Daivari starts choking Hijo. Gotch pulls Park out of the ring. Park begs for mercy. Gotch kicks Park in the face. Hijo with two kendo stick shots. Gotch with a forearm smash. Hijo HeadButts Gotch. Park kicks Gotch in the face. Park with a straight right hand. Hijo is choking Gotch with his boot. Hijo applies The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Park is raining down haymakers. Daivari with a stomp/forearm combination. Daivari is choking Hijo with his boot. Gotch and Park are trading back and forth shots. Toe Kick Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Park struts around the ring. Park clotheslines Gotch. Park applies the abdominal stretch. Injustice clears the ring. Oliver with a Top Rope Plancha. Oliver is fired up. Reed rolls Daivari back into the ring. Gotch pulls Reed out of the ring. Daivari with a blistering chop. CONTRA connects with The Spike PileDriver for a two count. Hijo with a Headscissors TakeOver. Hijo lands The Suicide Dive. Park Spears Oliver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Tag Team Champions, Los Parks via Pinfall

