MLW Fusion Results 3/17/22

Gilley’s

Dallas, Texas

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gordy backs Rok into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rok applies a side headlock. Gordy launches Rok to the corner. Gordy flexes her muscles. Rok with a waist lock go-behind. Rok goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Gordy holds onto the ropes. Gordy denies the two arm-drags. Gordy whips Rok across the ring. Rok with a forearm smash. Gordy reverses out of the irish whip from Rok. Rok with The Cazadora Headlock Takeover. Gordy answers with the headscissors escape. Rok bridges out of the submission predicament. Rok taunts Gordy. Gordy goes for a PowerBomb, but Rok counters with a Hurricanrana. Rok drops Gordy with The La Mistica. Rok applies The CrossFace. Gordy escapes the hold. Gordy clotheslines Rok. Gordy with a forearm smash. Gordy slams Rok’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Chop Exchange. Gordy whips Rok across the ring. Gordy Powerslams Rok for a two count. Rok with heavy bodyshots. Rok with forearm shivers. Rok slaps Gordy in the chest. Gordy rocks Rok with a forearm smash. Gordy bodyslams Rok. Gordy with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Gordy goes for a Delayed Bodyslam, but Rok lands back on her feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Gordy goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Rok holds onto the turnbuckles. Rok sends Gordy shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rok with The Lou Thez Press. Rok transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gordy reverses out of the irish whip from Rok. Gordy goes for The Hip Toss, but Rok rolls her over for a two count. Rok goes back to The CrossFace. Rok with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Rok with a double leg takedown. Rok follows that with a jackknife hold for a two count. Gordy kicks Rok in the gut. Gordy connects with The Bam Bam Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Miranda Gordy via Pinfall

– Gangrel Vignette.

– Cesar Duran gave Gino Medina a bonus following Medina’s post-match outburst a few weeks ago.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, Killer Kross will make his MLW Return.

– EJ Nduka plans on getting revenge on 5150.

– 5150 Vignette.

Mads Krugger Promo

The War Club is staying with the blood of the weak. It is the only weapon deserving of the Samoan Werewolf’s blood. Jacob, Jacob, next week, I challenge to a Stairway To Hell Match. And I will finally end your legacy. Hail, CONTRA !!!

Second Match: Buddy Matthews vs. TJ Perkins

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Matthews with a side headlock takeover. Perkins applies a front face lock. Matthews with a single leg takedown. Matthews applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a headscissors takeover. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Matthews applies a waist lock. Matthews goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Perkins lands back on his feet. Perkins applies a side headlock. Matthews whips Perkins across the ring. Matthews drops Perkins with a shoulder tackle. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Perkins leapfrogs over Matthews. Matthews goes for a side headlock takeover, Perkins counters with The Octopus Stretch. Matthews applies a courting hold. Matthews sends Perkins to the corner. Nice agility display in the corner. Matthews starts favoring his left knee on the outside. The referee checks on Matthews. Matthew sends Perkins back first into the steel barricade. Matthews side steps Perkins into the barricade. Matthews ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Matthews with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron.

Matthews rolls Perkins back into the ring. Perkins with The Slingshot Dropkick. Matthews regroups on the outside. Matthews gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Perkins repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Matthews. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Perkins DDT’s the left knee of Matthews. Matthews with heavy bodyshots. Perkins uppercuts Matthews. Matthews reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins hyperextends the left leg of Matthews for a two count. Perkins stomps on the left hamstring of Matthews. Perkins drops his weight on the left leg of Matthews. Perkins applies The Indian Death Lock. Perkins transitions into The Figure Four Leg Lock. Matthews reverses the pressure. Perkins grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins stomps on Matthews chest. Perkins continues to drop his weight on the left leg of Matthews. Matthews kicks Perkins out of the ring. Matthews sends Perkins to the ramp way. Matthews drops Perkins with The Draping DDT. Forearm Exchange. Matthews delivers his combination offense. Matthews avoids the running knee lift. Matthews blocks a boot from Perkins. Perkins with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Matthews with The GourdBuster. Matthews follows that with Two V-Triggers. Matthews drills Perkins with The BrainBuster for a two count.

Matthews has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Matthews goes for Murphy’s Law, but Perkins rolls him over for a two count. Matthews sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins thrust kicks the midsection of Matthews. Perkins ascends to the top turnbuckle. Matthews nails Perkins with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Perkins shoves Matthews. Perkins dives over Matthews. Perkins with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Matthews denies The Face Wash. Matthews applies a waist lock. Perkins runs Matthews into the turnbuckles. Matthews kicks Perkins in the face. Perkins answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Matthews denies The SuperPlex. Matthews goes for The Sunset Flip PowerBomb, but his left knee gave out. Perkins dabs. Matthews responds with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Matthews with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Perkins avoids The Curb Stomp. Perkins rolls Matthews over for a two count. Perkins applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Matthews with an inside cradle for a two count. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Matthews lands back on his feet. Matthews hits The Curb Stomp for a two count. Matthews with Two V-Triggers. Matthews puts Perkins on the top turnbuckle. Perkins hammers down on the back of Matthews neck. Matthews shoves the referee out of the way. Perkins decks Matthews with a back elbow smash. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Matthews. Perkins connects with The Mamba Splash on the left knee of Matthews. Perkins makes Matthews tap out to The Knee Bar.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 301 of The Hoots Podcast