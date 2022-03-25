MLW Fusion Results 3/24/22

Grady Cole Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

First Match: Killer Kross vs. Budd Heavy

Kross is willing to give Heavy a free shot. Heavy with Two Forearm Smashes. Kross starts laughing at Heavy. Kross drops Heavy with The Big Boot. Kross with a corner clothesline. Kross decks Heavy with a back elbow smash. Kross with The Rolling Elbow. Kross kicks Heavy in the face. Kross connects with The Doomsday Saito Suplex. Kross delivers Time’s Up. Kross starts raining down vicious forearm smashes. The referee has decided to call off this match. After the match, Kross plants Heavy with another Doomsday Saito Suplex.

Winner: Killer Kross via Referee Stoppage

– The Von Erichs ran into The Morton’s in the parking lot area.

– MLW will introduce the MLW Featherweight Championship in the summer.

– Alexander Hammerstone with a massive backstage brawl with Richard Holliday.

Second Match: Gangrel vs. Gnarls Garvin In A No Disqualification Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garvin backs Gangrel into the turnbuckles. Gangrel starts biting Garvin’s forehead. Gangrel shoves Garvin. Haymaker Exchange. Garvin kicks Gangrel out of the ring. Gangrel kicks Garvin in the gut. Garvin inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Gangrel HeadButts Garvin. Gangrel with a knife edge chop. Gangrel tried to slam Garvin’s head on the ring apron. Garvin with a toe kick. Garvin hammers down on the back of Gangrel’s neck. Garvin HeadButts Gangrel. Chop Exchange. Second Haymaker Exchange. Garvin rolls Gangrel back into the ring. Gangrel repeatedly kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Garvin.

Gangrel with a Running Elbow Drop. Gangrel plays to the crowd. Garvin denies The Impaler DDT. Garvin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Garvin with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Gangrel reverses out of the irish whip from Garvin. Garvin ducks a clothesline from Gangrel. Garvin dropkicks Gangrel. Gangrel regroups on the outside. Gangrel with a gut punch. Gangrel attacks Garvin with the sickle. Garvin is busted open. Gangrel has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Gangrel bites Garvin’s forehead. Gangrel rolls Garvin back into the ring. Gangrel tees off on Garvin. Garvin with heavy bodyshots. Gangrel with a back elbow/corner clothesline combination. Gangrel with a running elbow smash.

Gangrel drops Garvin with The Running Bulldog. Gangrel is raining down haymakers. Gangrel whips Garvin across the ring. Garvin kicks Gangrel in the chest. Garvin clotheslines Gangrel. Garvin scores the elbow knockdown. Garvin bodyslams Gangrel. Garvin goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Gangrel ducks out of the way. Gangrel is lighting up Garvin’s chest. Garvin with a back elbow smash. Garvin clotheslines Gangrel on the floor. Garvin tosses Gangrel back into the ring. Garvin gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Gangrel tees off on Garvin. Gangrel with clubbing blows to Garvin’s back. Gangrel continues to bite Garvin’s forehead. Garvin sends Gangrel crashing into the canvas. Garvin goes for The Flying Splash, but Gangrel ducks out of the way. Gangrel kicks Garvin in the gut. Gangrel connects with The Impaler DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gangrel via Pinfall

What did @SavioVega and Microman find out in Cesar Duran's office?#MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/y3qlhxDGOq — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 25, 2022

Third Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger In A Stairway To Hell Match

Krugger delivers The Big Boot before the bell rings. Fatu uppercuts Krugger in mid-air. Fatu grabs a ladder. Krugger lands The Suicide Dive. Krugger rolls the ladder into the ring. Krugger whips Fatu into the ringside barricade. Fatu shoves Krugger off the ladder. Fatu with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Fatu sends Krugger shoulder first into the steel ring post. Fatu bodyslams Krugger. Fatu dumps the ladder on top of Krugger. Fatu with The Handspring MoonSault. Fatu punches Krugger. Fatu repositions the ladder. Krugger runs interference. Fatu repeatedly kicks Krugger in the face. Krugger with The Pop PowerBomb. Krugger kicks Fatu out of the ring. Krugger with multiple chair shots. Krugger rolls Fatu back into the ring. Krugger flings the chair into the ring. Uppercut Exchange. Krugger puts the ladder in the corner. Krugger uses the middle rope as a weapon.

Fatu with a reverse hammer throw into the ladder. Fatu with clubbing headbutts. Fatu sends Krugger crashing into the canvas. Fatu viciously attacks Krugger with The Maliliu Cane. Fatu has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Fatu with a Running Hip Attack. Fatu hits The Coast to Coast Van Daminator for a two count. Fatu continues to attack Krugger with the cane. Krugger is busted open. Fatu rolls a table into the ring. Krugger goes for The Chokeslam, but Fatu lands back on his feet. Fatu with Two SuperKicks. Fatu and Krugger are trading back and forth shots on the ladder. Krugger with The SuperPlex through the table. Lateral Press Exchange. Krugger struggles to get back on his feet. Fatu uppercuts Krugger. Fatu SuperKicks Krugger. Fatu follows that with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Fatu gets distracted by Ikuro Kwon. Krugger blasts Fatu with The Baklei Club. Fatu connects with The Full Nelson FaceBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Fatu tees off on Kwon. Fatu had to be restrained by the MLW security team as the show goes off air.

Winner: Mads Krugger via Pinfall

