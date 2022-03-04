MLW Fusion Results 3/3/22

Gilley’s

Dallas, Texas

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Alex Kane (c) w/Mr. Thomas vs. Calvin Tankman For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Haymaker Exchange. Kane bails out to the floor. Forearm Exchange. Tankman with a corner clothesline. Tankman goes for a bodyslam, but Kane lands back on his feet. Kane applies a waist lock. Tankman decks Kane with a back elbow smash. Tankman denies The Exploder Suplex. Tankman blocks a lariat from Kane. Tankman with rapid fire sumo strikes. Tankman with a forearm smash. Kane dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Kane kicks Tankman in the face. Kane with a toe kick. Kane with The Stunner. Tankman ducks a clothesline from Kane. Tankman delivers The Pounce. Kane regroups on the outside. Kane hyperextends the right knee of Tankman across the middle rope. Kane repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Tankman.

Thomas attacks Tankman with a lead pipe. Kane is using the referee’s vision to his advantage. Thomas continues to deliver cheap shots behind the referee’s back. Tankman is having a hard time getting back on his feet. The referee decided to call off the match. Kane proceeds to call Tankman a cry baby. Tankman runs back into the ring. This match will restart. Second Haymaker Exchange. Tankman decks Kane with a forearm smash. Kane ducks a clothesline from Tankman. Kane with Three German Suplex’s. Kane talks smack to the crowd. Tankman rises back on his feet. Tankman hits The Pop Up Spinning Back Fist for a two count. Kane drives his shoulder into the right knee of Tankman. Kane connects with The Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Alex Kane via Pinfall

– Killer Kross Vignette.

– King Muertes & Karlee Perez Vignette.

– Throughout the show Homicide, The Saito Brothers and King Muertes tried to collect on The Clout Couple’s Bounty on Davey Richards.

– Alex Kane got into a backstage confrontation with ACH.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, 5150 will put their tag titles on the line against The Von Erichs. Plus, Alexander Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Second Match: KC Navarro vs. Ho Ho Lun

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Lun with a double leg takedown. Navarro drops down on the canvas. Navarro leapfrogs over Lun. Navarro avoids the back kick from Lun. Navarro kicks the left hamstring of Lun. Lun sends Navarro into the ropes. Navarro with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Navarro with a shoulder block. Navarro slips over Lun’s back. Navarro ducks under two clotheslines from Lun. Navarro dropkicks Lun to the floor. Navarro lands The Suicide Dive. Navarro rolls Lun back into the ring. Navarro hooks the outside leg for a one count. Lun kicks Navarro in the chest.

Lun sends Navarro to the corner. Navarro kicks Lun in the face. Lun yanks Navarro off the top turnbuckle. Following a snap mare takeover, Lun rams his boot across Navarro’s head. Lun with a basement dropkick for a two count. Lun with clubbing elbow smashes. Navarro with two forearm smashes. Lun answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Navarro SuperKicks Lun. Lun drops Navarro with a Leg Lariat. Lun hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Lun plays to the crowd. Lun kicks Navarro in the back. Lun SuperKicks Navarro. Navarro responds with The CodeBreaker. Navarro with a push kick. Navarro connects with The Jesus Piece to pickup the victory. After the match, Navarro calls out nZo for a future grudge match.

Winner: KC Navarro via Pinfall

Third Match: Tajiri (c) vs. Myron Reed vs. Matt Cross vs. Bandido In A Fatal Four Way Match For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Tajiri ducks a clothesline from Reed. Bandido nails Cross with The Pump Kick. Tajiri thrust kicks the midsection of Reed. Tajiri has a quick standoff with Bandido. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Reed dropkicks Tajiri. Cross with The Pump Kick. Strong lockup. Cross applies a side headlock. Reed whips Cross across the ring. Cross drops Reed with a shoulder tackle. Reed drops down on the canvas. Reed leapfrogs over Cross. Cross sends Reed into the ropes. Cross drops down on the canvas. Reed catches Cross in mid-air. Cross fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Reed matrix under a clothesline from Cross. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Reed talks smack to Bandido. Forearm Exchange. Bandido with a Spinning Back Kick. Reed drops down on the canvas. Reed avoids The Handspring Back Elbow. Bandido ducks a clothesline from Reed. Bandido with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bandido dropkicks Reed.

Cross dives over Bandido. Bandido with a Superman Forearm. Cross kicks Bandido in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Cross. Cross sweeps out the legs of Bandido. Bandido avoids The Standing MoonSault. Cross goes for a Spinning Headscissors Takeover, but Bandido lands back on his feet. Bandido tells Cross to bring. Bandido kicks Cross in the face. Cross with a BackBreaker. Cross has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Cross with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Cross with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Tajiri delivers his combination offense to Bandido and Cross. Tajiri kicks Reed in mid-air. Tajiri with a knife edge chop. Reed reverses out of the irish whip from Tajiri. Tajiri applies The Tarantula. Reed avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Bandido SuperKicks Tajiri. Bandido blocks The Pump Kick. Reed SuperKicks Cross. Chop Exchange. Reed with a chop/forearm combination.

Bandido goes for The One Arm Slam, but Reed lands back on his feet. Reed applies a waist lock. Bandido decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Bandido goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Reed counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Reed nails Bandido with The Hook Kick. Bandido denies The Cutter. Reed puts Bandido on his shoulders. Cross with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Cross lands The Suicide Dive. Bandido rolls Reed oer for a two count. Bandido ducks a clothesline from Reed. Bandido hits The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Bandido puts Cross on the top turnbuckle. Bandido with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bandido with a Pump Kick to Reed. Reed puts Bandido on his shoulders. Cross goes for The Doomsday Crossbody Block, but Bandido counters with a Fallaway Slam/Reverse Hurricanrana Combination. Tajiri drops Bandido with The Roundhouse Kick. Tajir with two desperation covers. Reed matrix under a clothesline from Tajiri. Tajiri blinds Bandido with the green mist. Reed shoves Bandido into Tajiri. Cross ducks a clothesline from Reed. Cross with The Handspring Double Cutter. Cross goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Reed counters with The Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Middleweight Champion, Myron Reed via Pinfall

