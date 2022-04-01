MLW Fusion Results 3/31/22

Grady Cole Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Arez, Gino Medina and Mini Abismo Negro w/Dr. Dax vs. Microman, Octagon Jr and Puma King w/MSL In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Arez and Puma King will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Test Of Strength. King applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rollup Exchange. King with a deep arm-drag. Arez crawls under King. Arez with The La Magistral for a two count. King with two arm-drags. King blocks an arm-drag from Arez. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. King is playing mind games with Arez. Arez shoves King. Octagon tags himself in. King decks Arez with a back elbow smash. Octagon with a Flying Crossbody Block. Medina applies The Full Nelson Lock. Arez inadvertently punches Medina. Octagon shoves Medina into Arez. Octagon slaps Medina in the chest. Octagon with The SpringBoard Headscissors Takeover. Octagon runs into Medina. Octagon with a Spinning Headscissors Takeover. Octagon avoids the dropkick from Negro. Microman with a Flying Hurricanrana. Stereo SomerSault Plancha’s.

Microman whips Negro across the ring. Microman dropkicks the left knee of Negro. Arez and Medina runs interference. Arez repeatedly stomps on Microman’s chest. The referee is losing complete control of this match. Negro drives Microman face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Arez is choking Microman with his boot. Assisted GutBuster. Team Arez with Two Elbow Drops. Medina with a Rebound Boot. King walks into the ring. Arez kicks King in the gut. Team Arez gangs up on King. Double Irish Whip. Negro with a corner clothesline. Medina SuperKicks King. SuperKick/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Assisted Shotgun Dropkick. Arez kicks Octagon in the ribs. Double Irish Whip. Medina dumps Octagon face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Medina with a Rising Knee Strike. Medina with a basement dropkick. Negro follows that with The Frog Splash. Arez with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Medina is putting the boots to Microman. Dax attacks Microman behind the referee’s back. The referee is allowing Team Arez to do whatever they want.

Double Irish Whip. Negro drops down on the canvas. Medina dropkicks the left knee of King. King avoids The Leg Drop. King with a Running Hurricanrana. Negro answers with a Step Up Enzuigir. Octagon hits The Tornillo. Octagon drops Arez with The Cutter. Octagon dives over Negro. Arez inadvertently spears Negro. Octagon SuperKicks Arez. Microman with a Twisting FaceBuster. Octagon SuperKicks Medina. Octagon with a flying forearm smash. Octagon sweeps out the legs of Medina. Microman with a Diving HeadButt. King sends Negro crashing to the outside. Microman with a Flying Splash off the ring apron. Team Microman has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Arez and King put on an aerial display. King with a Shotgun Dropkick. King plays to the crowd. Arez kicks King in the face. Arez with a roll through takedown. Arez with Two Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreakers onto King’s knees. Arez follows that with The LionSault for a two count. Arez slaps Microman in the face. Arez whips Microman into the turnbuckles. Arez goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Microman ducks out of the way. Microman lands The Vader Bomb for a two count. Medina tells Microman to bring it. Medina shoves Microman into the canvas. Medina with a basement dropkick. Chop Exchange.

Medina ducks a clothesline from King. Medina with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Medina with The Slingshot FaceBuster for a two count. Octagon rocks Medina with a forearm smash. Octagon reverses out of the irish whip from Medina. Medina dodges The Running Boot. Octagon with The SpringBoard Meteora. Medina answers with a forearm smash. Octagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Octagon with The Fallaway MoonSault for a two count. Octagon launches Negro to the middle turnbuckle. Negro with The Hook Kick. Negro with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Negro leapfrogs over Octagon. Negro thrust kicks the midsection of Octagon. Negron with a Double Underhook Slam for a two count. King lunges over Negro. Octagon with The SpringBoard CodeBreaker. King with The Backstabber. Octagon follows that with The Slingshot Tornillo. King with a Running Meteora. King drags Negro to the corner. Octagon connects with The 450 Splash for a two count. Team Microman tosses Arez and Medina out of the ring. King with a SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Octagon wipes out everybody with The Corkscrew Asai MoonSault. Microman plants Negro with The Tilt-A-Whirl Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Microman, Octagon Jr and Puma King via Pinfall

– The Von Erichs and The Mortons Vignette.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, Myron Reed will put the MLW World Middleweight Championship on the line against TJ Perkins.

Second Match: Ikuro Kwon vs. Ken Broadway

Kwon attacks Broadway before the bell rings. Broadway reverses out of the irish whip from Kwon. Broadway with a spinning elbow strike. Broadway bodyslams Kwon. Broadway hits The MoneySault for a two count. Broadway with combination forearms. Broadway follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Kwon chops the ribs of Broadway. Kwon nails Broadway with The Hook Kick. Kwon with The SlingBlade BackBreaker.

Kwon with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Broadway side steps Kwon into the turnbuckles. Broadway with The Running Powerslams. Broadway is fired up. Broadway drags Kwon to the corner. Broadway starts making it rain. Broadway goes for The MoonSault, but Kwon ducks out of the way. Kwon with The Axe Kick. Kwon connects with The Chancery NeckBreaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Kwon gets into a massive brawl with Jacob Fatu. Mads Krugger joins the fray in the backstage area.

Winner: Ikuro Kwon via Pinfall

Third Match: 5150 (c) w/Julius Smokes vs. EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

5150 attacks Nduka and Tankman before the bell rings. Nuduka tosses Boogie out of the ring. Nduka with two haymakers. Limelight retreats to the corner. Nduka with the irish whip. Nduka catches Limelight in mid-air. Limelight denies The Powerslam. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight thrust kicks the midsection of Nduka. Nduka with a Back Body Drop. Nduka with a Corner Spear. Nduka dumps Limelight face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Nduka with a running shoulder block. Nduka tags in Tankman. Tankman with a corner clothesline. Nduka levels Limelight with The Body Avalanche. Tankman bodyslams Limelight. Boogie kicks Tankman in the back. Tankman shoves Boogie off the ring apron. Limelight with a Bulldog against the top strand. Limelight with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Limelight taunts Nduka. 5150 has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Limelight tags in Boogie. 5150 gangs up on Tankman.

Chop Exchange. Boogie rakes the eyes of Tankman. Tankman puts Boogie on the top turnbuckle. Tankman with a palm strike. Tankman drops Boogie with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Boogie applies a front face lock. Boogie tags in Limelight. Limelight uses the middle rope as a weapon. Limelight kicks the middle rope into Tankman’s face. Limelight tags in Boogie. Limelight with a cheap shot to Nduka. Boogie gives Nduka the middle finger. Apron Enzuigiri/Corner Clothesline Combination. 5150 hits The Street Sweeper for a two count. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight starts dancing. Tankman with The Pop Up Spinning Back Fist for a two count. Tankman tags in Nduka. Nduka clotheslines Boogie. Nduka with The SpineBuster. Nduka blasts Boogie off the apron. Tankman and Boogie are brawling on the outside. Limelight lands The Tornillo, but Boogie was the recipient of the contact. Limelight goes for The Symbiote DDT, but Nduka counters with The Oklahoma Stampede. Nduka tags in Tankman. Tankman connects with The Running Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: New MLW World Tag Team Champions, EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman via Pinfall

