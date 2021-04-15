MLW Fusion Results 4/14/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Ray Flores & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Richard Holliday (c) vs. Gino Medina For The MLW Caribbean Championship

Holliday talks smack to Medina after the bell rings. Quick shoving contest. Holliday applies a side headlock. Medina whips Holliday across the ring. Holliday drops Medina with a shoulder tackle. Medina drops down on the canvas. Medina with a single leg dropkick. Medina with a chop/forearm combination. Holliday uppercuts Medina. Holliday with a blistering chop. Medina kicks Holliday in the gut. Medina with forearm shivers. Medina dives over Holliday. Holliday scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Holliday with a chop/forearm combination of his own. Holliday slams Medina’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Holliday reverses out of the irish whip from Medina. Medina decks Holliday with a back elbow smash. Medina sends Holliday shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Medina uses the bottom rope for leverage for a two count. Medina continues to dish out chops and forearms. Following a snap mare takeover, Medina kicks Holliday in the back. Medina fish hooks Holliday. Holliday kicks Medina in the gut. Holliday with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Holliday. Holliday with a back elbow smash. Holliday reverses out of the irish whip from Medina. Medina slips over Holliday’s back. Medina drops Holliday with The Hammerlock Lariat for a two count. Medina stomps on the left hand of Holliday. Medina with a knife edge chop. Medina is choking Holliday with his boot. Medina with another chop for a two count. Medina hooks the outside leg of Holliday for a two count.

Medina is picking Holliday apart. Haymaker Exchange. Holliday dodges The Spinning Enzuigiri. Medina with an inside cradle for a two count. Holliday with a Belly to Back Suplex. Medina denies The Butterfly Suplex. SuperKick Exchange. Holliday hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Medina denies The GutWrench Suplex. Medina with a jackknife cover for a two count. Medina dumps Holliday face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Medina with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Medina connects with The 2008 for a two count. Holliday reverses out of the irish whip from Medina. Holliday goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Medina lands back on his feet. Medina with a Windmill Kick. Holliday side steps Medina into the exposed steel. Holliday plants Medina with The 2008 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW Caribbean Champion, Richard Holliday via Pinfall

– Von Erichs Vignette.

– Ray Flores and MSL recaps last weeks Never Say Never Special.

– Video recap on the Konnan/Salina De La Renta Rivalry.

– Alicia Atout had an exclusive with TJ Perkins. Perkins will have a one on one match with Bu Ku Dao on next weeks edition of MLW Fusion.

– Court Bauer will appear on next weeks edition of MLW Fusion.

Second Match: Los Parks (c) w/Salina De La Renta vs. The Dirty Blondes w/Aria Blake For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

A pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Patrick repeatedly stomps on Park’s chest. Brien bodyslams Hijo. Brien applies the cravate. Salina and Aria Blake are trading verbal barbs. The referee has no control whatsoever in this match. Dirty Blondes are mauling Park in the corner. Patrick is choking Hijo with his boot. Brien tees off on Park. Meeting Of The Minds. Dirty Blondes are lighting up Park’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Park HeadButts Patrick. Brien goes for an elbow drop, but Hijo ducks out of the way. Blake runs interference. Park with a Slingshot Splash for a two count. Hijo stomps on Brien’s back.

Double Irish Whip. Hijo with a corner clothesline. Park levels Brien with a Body Avalanche. Los Parks gangs up on Brien. Patrick pulls Park out of the ring. Patrick is throwing haymakers at Park. Another six brawl ensues on the outside. Clothesline Exchange. Hijo headbutts the midsection of Park. Hijo with a forearm smash. The referee is distracted by Salina. Patrick delivers a low blow. Patrick with The Flying Splash for a two count. Park reverses out of the irish whip from Brien. Brien decks Park with a back elbow smash. Patrick scores another low blow. Dirty Blondes argues with the referee. LA Park Jr connects with the double low blow. Los Parks with Stereo Schoolboy Rollups to pickup the victory. After the match, Salina gets into a brawl with Blake.

Winner: Still MLW World Tag Team Champions, Los Parks via Pinfall

Alicia Atout Interview With Lio Rush

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Mil Muertes w/Salina De La Renta For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Hammerstone starts things off with a Pump Kick. Hammerstone slams Muertes head on the top turnbuckle pad. Haymaker Exchange. Muertes with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Hammerstone. Hammerstone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Muertes with a straight right hand. Muertes launches Hammerstone over the top rope. Hammerstone with an Apron Enzuigiri. Hammerstone delivers The Missile Dropkick. Muertes regroups on the outside. Muertes pulls Hammerstone out of the ring. Muertes drives Hammerstone back first into the ring apron. Muertes HeadButts Hammerstone. Muertes with a straight right hand. Muertes sends Hammerstone face first into the steel ring post. Muertes wraps a belt around Hammerstone’s neck. Muertes with clubbing blows to Hammerstone’s chest. Muertes fish hooks Hammerstone. Muertes repeatedly stomps on Hammerstone’s chest. Muertes uses the middle rope as a weapon.

The referee admonishes Muertes. Muertes with a Belly to Back Suplex. Muertes repeatedly drives his knee into Hammerstone’s back. Muertes stands on the back of Hammerstone’s neck. Hammerstone with a chop/forearm combination. Muertes dropkicks the left knee of Hammerstone. Muertes drops Hammerstone with The DDT. Muertes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Muertes starts choking Hammerstone. Muertes with the irish whip. Hammerstone kicks Muertes in the face. Muertes clotheslines Hammerstone. Muertes with clubbing corner clotheslines. Muertes with clubbing shoulder blocks. Hammerstone side steps Muertes into the turnbuckles. Muertes sends Hammerstone shoulder first into the ring post. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Hammerstone with forearm shivers. Muertes whips Hammerstone across the ring. Hammerstone with a diving clothesline. Hammerstone with a corner clothesline. Hammerstone follows that with The Pump Kick.

Hammerstone hits The Wrist Clutch Suplex for a one count. Hammerstone with two haymakers. Hammerstone decks Muertes with a back elbow smash. Hammerstone kicks Muertes in the chest. Muertes Powerslams Hammerstone for a two count. Hammerstone fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hammerstone with a Ripcord Lariat. Hammerstone SuperKicks Muertes for a two count. Muertes drops Hammerstone with The BackStabber for a two count. Muertes with Two HeadButts. Muertes with a straight right hand. Hammerstone ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Hammerstone with a German Suplex. Hammerstone with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Muertes decks Hammerstone with a JawBreaker. Hammerstone and Muertes are trading back and forth shots. Hammerstone with a Pump Kick. Hammerstone denies Straight To Hell. Hammerstone connects with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory. After the match, Hammerstone says that he’ll be having a press conference next week and will share some dynastic news.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

