MLW Fusion Results 4/21/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Ray Flores & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rocky Romero vs. Gino Medina

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Romero kicks Medina in the face. Test Of Strength. Standing Switch Exchange. Medina drop steps into a side headlock. Romero whips Medina across the ring. Medina drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Medina kicks Romero in the face. Romero with a drop toe hold. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Medina transitions into a front face lock. Romero grabs a side wrist lock. Romero with an arm-ringer. Romero kicks the left shoulder of Medina. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with a flying knee drop across the left shoulder of Medina. Romero applies an arm-bar. Romero maintains wrist control. Forearm Exchange. Medina rakes the eyes of Romero. Medina ducks a clothesline from Romero. Medina with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Medina with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange.

Medina stomps on the left hand of Romero. Medina sends Romero to the corner. Medina kicks Romero in the gut. Medina with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Medina kicks Romero in the back for a two count. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Medina kicks the left wrist of Romero. Medina with a blistering chop. Medina applies a wrist lock. Second Forearm Exchange. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Third Forearm Exchange. Medina applies a modified hammerlock. Medina transitions into a standing arm-bar. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Romero with a thumb to the eye. Romero sends Medina tumbling to the floor. Romero with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Romero rolls Medina back into the ring.

Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero kicks Medina tied up in the ropes. Romero delivers his combination offense. Romero with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Medina denies The Shiranui. Romero uppercuts Medina. Forever Clotheslines. Medina drops Romero with The RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Medina hits The Hammerlock Lariat for a two count. Medina goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Romero kicks Medina in the face. Medina dumps Romero face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero connects with The Tornado DDT. Romero with a Vertical Suplex. Romero makes Medina tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Rocky Romero via Submission

Los Parks Promo

Salutations! I want all the people to realize that I don’t agree with Salina De La Renta or how she went against EL Jefe last week. Salina, if you’re listening, how many times have I taken you along for our victories, when you believed that I would not win and then we won. We have walked together, and you have walked to a high level thanks to the real family. I have won titles and you have profited from my family’s success. But the bad decisions are mounting. Remember when Alexander Hammerstone hit me in my head?

My cranium moaned to heaven as I turned in a daze. And what did I see? You telling the people that I was a dumbass. A dumbass? I am no such thing. You should be grateful, Salina. Thanks to me, you’re known in the US and Mexico. Respect. Now that El Jefe is constructing the new temple, he’s going to be so happy with all the fresh violence that’s going to happen, son. We are going to be stronger than ever. The only thing left to say is to prepare yourself for the consequences because this trio, the realest family is not going to stop. If you fail El Jefe again, you will regret it, Salina. You’re going to regret it. I promise.

PWI Top 10 Contenders For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

10.) ACH

9.) Calvin Tankman

8.) Myron Reed

7.) Mil Muertes

6.) Low Ki

5.) Richard Holliday

4.) Mads Krugger

3.) Lio Rush

2.) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1.) Alexander Hammerstone

Second Match: King Mo w/Dan Lambert vs. Robert Martyr

Chain grappling exchange. Mo with a waist lock go-behind. Martyr applies The Triangle Choke. Mo PowerBombs Martyr. Mo talks smack to Martyr. Mo buries his shoulder into the midsection of Martyr. Mo with a Spinning Slam. Mo makes Martyr pass out to The Standing Front Choke. After the match, Dan Lambert and King Mo talks smack about Low Ki.

Winner: King Mo via Referee Stoppage

– Salina De La Renta seems to be in trouble with Azteca Underground.

– Major League Wrestling will be debuting on Vice TV this spring.

– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor challenges Marshall Von Erich to a singles match.

– Myron Reed says that he’s preparing to recapture his MLW World Middleweight Championship on May 5th.

Josef Samael Promo

Oh Mr. Bauer, so full of hope, so full of delusion. You know, it’s almost been a year since you bleed and beg before me in that office of yours. Did you really think that I wouldn’t leave the back door open? I can walk back through whenever I wish. This league can become mine with a snap of my fingers. Chaos is a ladder, one that you’re losing grip of. Just like the mighty Hammerstone, once a dominant force in MLW, now crippled by terror.

He knows what awaits him in the shadows. While Fatu sits a top of his throne for two years, a god of war that no man can defeat. Celebrate your new deals, because I am. And now millions of souls on national tv will bare witness to our crusade. On Saturday, July 10th, I want you to fill up that 2300 Arena with fans, so they can personally witness the massacre that awaits when CONTRA raises that black flag high over Philadelphia. HAIL, CONTRA!!!!!

Third Match: TJ Perkins vs. Bu Ku Dao

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Perkins blocks a boot from Dao. Perkins sends Dao to the corner. Perkins with a leg sweep. Perkins applies a toe and ankle hold. Dao with a drop toe hold. Dao applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover Exchange. Dao applies the headscissors neck lock. Perkins grapevines the legs of Dao. Perkins applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Dao with a basement dropkick. Dao with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Dao kicks Perkins in the face. Perkins pulls Dao off the ring apron. Perkins drives Dao back first into the apron. Perkins rolls Dao back into the ring. Perkins whips Dao across the ring. Perkins scores the elbow knockdown. Perkins goes into the cover for a one count. Perkins drives his knee into Dao’s back. Perkins bodyslams Dao. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins drives Bao back first into the turnbuckles. Perkins goes for The Dominator, but Dao counters with a deep arm-drag. Perkins stands on Dao’s face. Perkins grapevines the legs of Dao.

Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Perkins applies The Gory Stretch. Perkins kicks Dao in the face. Perkins uppercuts Dao. Perkins sends Dao to the corner. Perkins sends Dao to the corner. Dao side steps Perkins into the turnbuckles. Dao kicks Perkins in the back. Dao with a Rising Knee Strike. Dao with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Dao whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins PowerBombs Dao for a two count. Perkins applies The Romero Special. Dao kicks Perkins in the face. Perkins goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Dao lands back on his feet. Dao runs into Perkins. Perkins hammers down on the back of Dao’s neck. Perkins with a knife edge chop. Perkins stands on the left hand of Dao. Perkins goes back to the bow and arrow stretch.

Dao with a Desperation Kick. Dao lands The Suicide Dive. Dao rolls Perkins back into the ring. Dao with a diving shoulder tackle. Dao with a single leg dropkick. Dao delivers his combination offense. Dao with The Running Bulldog. Dao with heavy bodyshots. Dao with a Running Hip Attack. Perkins dropkicks Dao in mid-air. Perkins with a Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Dao throws Perkins off the top turnbuckle. Perkins with The SuperPlex. Perkins applies The Cobra Twist. Perkins with a straight right hand. Perkins uppercuts Dao. Dao with forearm shivers. Perkins inadvertently knocks down the referee. Dao with The Rolling Crucifix. Perkins drives Dao face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Perkins puts Dao on the top turnbuckle. Dao sends Perkins crashing into the canvas. Dao connects with The Tornado Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bu Ku Dao via Pinfall

