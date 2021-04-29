MLW Fusion Results 4/28/21

Tier Nightclub

Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Ray Flores & MSL

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ross Von Erich w/Marshall Von Erich vs. Dominic Garrini w/Kevin Ku

Garinni sits on the canvas. Ross wants to fight not grapple. Test Of Strength. Garrini with a single leg takedown. Garrini grapples around Ross. Ross reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Ross with a double leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Garrini applies a double wrist lock. Ross puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Back to the test of strength. Garrini applies a heel hook. Ross repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Garrini. Standing Switch Exchange. Ross with a waist lock takedown.

Ground and Pound Display. Palm Strike Exchange. Garrini applies The Triangle Choke. Garrini transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ross rolls Garrini over for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Rockers Punches. Garrini with a discus knife edge chop. Ross responds with a Spinning Back Kick. Ross unloads three mid-kicks. Ross hits The PK for a two count. Ross goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Garrini counters with a guillotine choke. Ross refuses to quit. Garrini delivers his combination offense. Garrini goes for The BrainBuster, but Ross counters with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory. After the match, The Von Erichs gets into a brawl with Team Filthy.

Winner: Ross Von Erichs via Pinfall

– Next week on MLW Fusion, Lio Rush will put his MLW World Middleweight Championship on the line against Myron Reed.

– “Filthy” Tom Lawlor made Marshall Von Erich take a drug test.

– Season 2 of MLW Fusion will begin on July 10th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– Lio Rush decided to skip the media session ahead of his big title match with Myron Reed next week.

Second Match: Hijo De LA Park w/Salina De La Renta vs. Bu Ku Dao

Hijo is playing mind games with Dao. Hijo clotheslines Dao. Hijo repeatedly stomps on Dao’s chest. Hijo rakes the eyes of Dao. Hijo whips Dao across the ring. Hijo SuperKicks Dao. Hijo applies a rear chin lock. Hijo whips Dao with a weight belt. Hijo wraps the weight belt around Dao’s neck. The referee admonishes Hijo. Hijo dumps Dao out of the ring. Hijo bodyslams Dao on the stage. Hijo with a knife edge chop. Hijo fish hooks Dao. Hijo rolls Dao back into the ring. Hijo with a cokcy cover for a one count. Hijo slaps Dao in the chest for a two count. Hijo whips Dao across the ring. Hijo shrugs off with a leaping shoulder tackle from Dao. Dao with a single leg dropkick. Dao with a knee smash. Dao follows that with The Running Bulldog.

Dao lands The Suicide Dive. Dao rolls Hijo back into the ring. Dao hits The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Hijo unloads three chops. Hijo starts dancing. Dao reverses out of the irish whip from Hijo. Hijo puts Dao on the top turnbuckle. Hijo thrust kicks the left knee of Dao. Hijo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hijo connects with The Draping CodeBreaker for a two count. Hijo is shocked. Dao rolls under a clothesline from Hijo. Dao with a Tilt-A-Whirl Takedown. Dao applies The CrossFace. Hijo reverses out of the irish whip from Dao. Hijo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hijo sweeps out the legs of Dao. Hijo with The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Hijo puts Dao on the top turnbuckle. Hijo gloats. Dao kicks Hijo in the face. Dao plants Hijo with The Tornado Flatliner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bu Ku Dao via Pinfall

Josef Samael Promo

Alex Hammerstone, you’re saying all the right words, but do you mean any of them? I don’t think so. But even if you did, you don’t call the shots, you don’t have the power, I do. This isn’t a propaganda video. This is a video of truths, the truths for the golden ace, for you, Alex Hammerstone. One year ago, almost to the day, CONTRA seized control of MLW. And I walked right into Court Bauer’s office and, well, let’s just say I reworked some contracts. So here’s the deal, I control the fate of the world champion. And that power is infinite. I control who gets the privilege to challenge Jacob Fatu, not MLW, and certainly not you. So flex all you want, but your challenge has unfortunately been denied. Keep your ringer on, who knows, if I got a refrigerator to move, you’ll be the first idiot I call. HAIL, CONTRA!!!

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/Team Filthy vs. Marshall Von Erich w/Ross Von Erich

Lawlor dropkicks the left knee of Marshall. Rockers punches. Lawlor with a single leg takedown. Lawlor slams the left knee of Marshall on the canvas. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Marshall with forearm shivers. Marshall uppercuts Lawlor. Marshall punches Lawlor in the back. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Lawlor backs Marshall into the ropes. Lawlor unloads two knife edge chops. Lawlor dropkicks the left knee of Marshall. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Marshall. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor applies a waist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Lawlor tugs on the referee’s chest. Lawlor shoves Marshall towards the referee. Lawlor with a chop block. Lawlor drops Marshall with The Skull Crushing Finale. Lawlor applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Lawlor transitions into The STF. Marshall grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Marshall. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor hyperextends the left knee of Marshall. Ground and Pound Display. Forearm Exchange. Marshall with the irish whip. Marshall with a corner clothesline. Marshall uppercuts Lawlor. Marshall tees off on Lawlor. Marshall with a Lariat. The referee gets distracted by Team Filthy.

Lawlor clips the left knee of Marshall with a wrench. Lawlor repeatedly drops his weight on the left knee of Marshall. Lawlor talks smack to Marshall. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Marshall. Lawlor stomps on the back of Marshall’s knees. Lawlor is putting the boots to Marshall. Lawlor with another chop/forearm combination in the corner. Lawlor is choking Marshall with his boot. Lawlor with a discus corner clothesline. Marshall ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Marshall with two dropkicks. Lawlor swats Marshall out of mid-air. Lawlor goes back to attacking the left leg of Marshall. Lawlor applies The Heel Hook. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lawlor applies a standing leg lock. Marshall responds with The Claw. Marshall with forearm shivers. Lawlor drops Marshall with The Uranage Slam. Third Forearm Exchange. Lawlor applies the guillotine choke. Marshall connects with The Claw Slam for a two count. Marshall keeps grasp of the claw. Lawlor finally create separation. Lawlor with a single leg pick. Lawlor makes Marshall pass out to The Single Leg Crab. After the match, Team Filthy gets into a massive brawl with ACH and The Von Erichs to close the show.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

