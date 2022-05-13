MLW Fusion Results 5/12/22

Gilley’s Live

Dallas, Texas

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Holidead w/Dr. Dax & Gangrel vs. Chik Tormenta

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tormenta backs Holidead into the turnbuckles. Tormenta slaps Holidead in the chest. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Chop Exchange. Holidead ducks a clothesline from Tormenta. Holidead drops down on the canvas. Tormenta with a basement dropkick. Holidead reverses out of the irish whip from Tormenta. Tormenta lands The Suicide Dive. Holidead kicks Tormenta in the face. Holidead with two running corner clotheslines. Holidead with a Vertical Suplex.

Holidead applies The SurfBoard Stretch. Holidead repeatedly stomps on Tormenta’s back. Holidead toys around with Tormenta. Tormenta ducks a clothesline from Holidead. Tormenta thrust kicks the right knee of Holidead. Tormenta with a Running Hurricanrana. Holidead hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Tormenta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tormenta with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Tormenta with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Tormenta goes for The MoonSault, but Holidead ducks out of the way. Holidead connects with Darkness Falls to pickup the victory.

Winner: Holidead via Pinfall

Second Match: King Muertes (c) vs. Octagon Jr vs. El Dragon vs. Hijo de LA Park In A Fatal Four Way Match For The IWA Caribbean Championship

Everybody gangs up on Muertes after the bell rings. Muertes with two clotheslines. Muertes with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Muertes tosses Dragon and Octagon out of the ring. Park gets up in Muertes grill. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Park ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Muertes with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Muertes sends Park to the corner. Muertes with clubbing corner clotheslines. Muertes punches Park. Park kicks Muertes in the face. Muertes Chokeslams Park for a two count. Muertes goes after Dragon’s mask. Muertes applies a waist lock. Dragon with clubbing back elbow smashes. Dragon sends Muertes into the ropes. Dragon with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Octagon with a Tornillo Arm-Drag. Octagon follows that with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Octagon with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Octagon rolls under a clothesline from Dragon. Octagon with a Headscissors Takeover.

Park slaps Octagon in the chest. Park starts shaking his hips. Octagon reverses out of the irish whip from Park. Octagon drops down on the canvas. Park ducks a clothesline from Octagon. Park with a Running Hurricanrana. Octagon launches Park over the top rope. Park with an Apron Enzuigiri. Park with The Flying Crossbody Block. Park follows that with a Headscissors Takeover. Park ducks a clothesline from Muertes. Park kicks Muertes in the chest. Muertes Powerslams Park for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Muertes. Muertes sends Dragon to the corner. Dragon side steps Muertes into the turnbuckles. Dragon with a diving corner clothesline. Dragon with The SpringBoard Elbow Drop for a two count.

Octagon punches Dragon in the back. Octagon with The Twisting Butterfly Suplex. Octagon lands The 450 Splash for a two count. Octagon has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Park drills Octagon with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Muertes drops Dragon with The DDT. Muertes Spears Park. Muertes with three corner clotheslines. Octagon SuperKicks Muertes. Park with The Backstabber. Dragon with The Roll Through Cutter. Octagon follows that with The SpringBoard Frog Splash. Octagon SuperKicks Dragon. Octagon with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Park. Doomsday Crossbody Block. Park Powerslams Octagon. Muertes pulls Park out of the ring. Park clotheslines Muertes over the ringside barricade. Park with a Flying Plancha into the crowd. Dragon reverses out of the irish whip from Octagon. Octagon launches Dragon over the top rope. Enzuigiri Exchange. Octagon connects with The Avalanche Fallaway Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWA Caribbean Champion, Octagon Jr via Pinfall

Third Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Bestia 666 In An Apocalypto Match

Bestia side steps Fatu into the turnbuckles. Bestia with rapid fire bodyshots. Fatu shoves Bestia. Fatu puts Bestia on the top turnbuckle. Bestia kicks the right shoulder of Fatu. Bestia with a Flying Hurricanrana. Bestia ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Fatu kicks Bestia in the gut. Fatu with a cross chop. Fatu with a straight right hand. Fatu HeadButts Bestia. Fatu whips Bestia across the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Fatu lands The Suicide Dive. Fatu tosses Bestia around the ringside area. Fatu with two uppercuts. Fatu HeadButts Bestia. Fatu unloads two knife edge chops. Fatu whips Bestia into the steel barricade. Fatu inadvertently chops the steel ring post. However, Bestia did the same exact thing moments later. Fatu rolls Bestia back into the ring. Fatu with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Fatu grabs a steel chair. Fatu punches Bestia. Fatu and Bestia are trading back and forth shots. Fatu Powerslams Bestia for a two count.

Fatu has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Bestia kicks Fatu in the face. Fatu goes for a Running Powerslam, but Bestia counters with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Bestia wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Fatu denies The Cutter. Fatu SuperKicks Bestia. Fatu goes for The Samoan Drop, but Bestia counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Bestia sends Fatu face first into the wedged chair. Bestia puts Fatu on the top turnbuckle. Bestia connects with a Modified Muscle Buster for a two count. Bestia delivers multiple chair shots. Bestia tees off on Fatu. Fatu with The Pop Up Samoan Drop for a two count. Fatu sends Bestia to the corner. Bestia decks Fatu with a back elbow smash. Bestia drills Fatu with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bestia placed a board in between two chairs. Bestia with forearm shivers. Fatu delivers The Pop Up Samoan Drop through the board. Fatu plants Bestia with The MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jacob Fatu via Pinfall

