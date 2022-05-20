MLW Fusion Results 5/19/22

Gilley’s Live

Dallas, Texas

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: NZO vs. ACH

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. NZO whips ACH across the ring. Stalemate in the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. NZO applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, ACH applies a hammerlock. ACH grabs a side headlock. NZO sends ACH into the ropes. ACH drops NZO with a shoulder tackle. NZO drops down on the canvas. ACH dropkicks NZO for a two count. ACH applies a rear chin lock. NZO regains control of the match during the commercial break. ACH reverses out of the irish whip from NZO. ACH dropkicks NZO to the floor. ACH lands The Suicide Dive. ACH with The Slingshot Pescado. NZO regroups on the outside. NZO gets ACH trapped in the ring skirt. NZO tees off on ACH. NZO kicks ACH in the face. NZO with a forearm smash.

NZO dumps ACH crotch first on the steel barricade. NZO delivers The Razor’s Edge into the steel ring post. ACH avoids the referee’s twenty count. NZO repeatedly stomps on ACH’s chest. NZO is choking ACH with his boot. NZO puts ACH on the top turnbuckle. NZO with The Draping BackStabber for a two count. NZO kicks ACH in the chest. NZO ascends to the top turnbuckle. ACH with two forearm smashes. NZO denies The SuperPlex. ACH with an Avalanche GutWrench Suplex. ACH with a flying forearm smash. ACH puts NZO on the top turnbuckle. ACH goes for The SuperPlex, but NZO blocks it. NZO rakes the eyes of ACH. ACH dropkicks NZO in mid-air for a two count. ACH sets up for The Frog Splash. NZO shoves the referee into the ropes. NZO connects with The Donzo to pickup the victory. After the match, KC Navarro appears on the stage, but immediately gets restrained by the referees.

Winner: NZO via Pinfall

Second Match: Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka (c) vs. Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas For The MLW World Tag Team Championship

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Tankman with two knife edge chops. Tankman with a forearm smash. Nduka scores the elbow knockdown. Tankman with a corner clothesline. Tankman bodyslams Kane. Big Splash/Leg Drop Combination. Bomaye Fight Club regroups on the outside. Thomas with a knife edge chop. Nduka is throwing haymakers at Thomas. Nduka repeatedly stomps on Thomas chest. Nduka goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Kane gets in the way. The referee is trying to calm down Tankman. Thomas attacks Nduka with cool spray behind the referee’s back. Thomas with a double sledge. Thomas with a blistering chop. Thomas punches Nduka in the back. Thomas rakes the eyes of Nduka. Thomas tags in Kane.

Kane repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Nduka. Kane drives his knee into the midsection of Nduka. Kane rakes the eyes of Nduka. Kane with clubbing blows to Nduka’s back. Kane ducks under two clotheslines from Nduka. Nduka denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Nduka nails Kane with The Bell Clap. Nduka with a forearm smash. Nduka tags in Tankman. Tankman with three clotheslines. Kane side steps Tankman into the turnbuckles. Kane with a flying forearm smash. Thomas drops Kane with The Boss Man Slam. Kane hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kane and Tankman are trading back and forth shots. Kane kicks Tankman in the gut. Kane with clubbing blows to Tankman’s back. Kane applies a waist lock.

Tankman with a chop/forearm combination. Kane answers with a toe kick. Kane with a Running Boot. Kane applies a front face lock. Thomas tags himself in. Tankman with a knife edge chop. Thomas hammers down on Tankman’s back. Chop Exchange. Thomas drops Tankman with The Big Boot. Thomas kicks Tankman in the back. Thomas tags in Kane. Kane kicks Tankman in the face. Kane applies a front face lock. Tankman with a chop/forearm combination. Tankman delivers his combination offense. Kane dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Kane kicks the left knee of Tankman. Kane with a Running Boot. Tankman responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Nduka and Thomas are tagged in. Nduka with Two Lariats. Nduka hits The Verdict. Tankman tags himself in. Nduka connects with The Oklahoma Stampede. Tankman plants Thomas with a Running Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Tag Team Champions, Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka via Pinfall

Third Match: The Von Erichs vs. 5150 w/Julius Smokes In A Bunkhouse Brawl Match

A massive brawl breaks out on the stage before the bell rings. Ross kicks Hernandez off the ring apron. Von Erichs tees off on Limelight. Double Dropkick. Ross with The Helluva Kick. Marshall with a flying forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Ross with The PK. Marshall with The Standing MoonSault for a one count. Hernandez pulls Marshall out of the ring. Hernandez whips Marshall into a support beam. Forearm Exchange. Smokes wraps the bull rope around Marshall’s neck. Ross kicks Hernandez in the face. Hernandez catches Ross in mid-air. Hernandez with The SitOut PowerBomb. Hernandez starts choking Ross. Limelight and Marshall are brawling on the outside. Marshall sends Limelight back first into the steel barricade.

Marshall pulls out a ring board. Marshall uppercuts Limelight. Hernandez wraps a t-shirt around Ross’s neck. Marshall goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Limelight ducks out of the way. 5150 talks smack to Marshall. Hernandez attacks Ross with a rake. Double Irish Whip. Hernandez with The Stinger Splash. Assisted Corner Dropkick. Hernandez clotheslines Ross. 5150 poses for the crowd. Hernandez catapults Ross into a SuperKick from Limelight. Limelight with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Limelight with forearm shivers to Marshall. Limelight goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Marshall counters with a GourdBuster on the hay. Hernandez wraps the bull rope around Ross’s neck. Limelight with a Running Boot.

5150 goes for The Doomsday Device, but Marshall throws a board at Limelight. Hernandez blocks a boot from Ross. Ross with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall with The SuperPlex. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Limelight. Marshall dropkicks Hernandez. Marshall with two corner clotheslines. Marshall with The Pop Up Powerslam for a one count. Ross delivers his combination offense. Ross with a sharp knee strike. Von Erichs has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ross places a table in the corner. Ross punches Hernandez in the back. Ross with forearm shivers. Hernandez side steps Ross through the wedged table in the corner. Limelight rolls multiple chairs into the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Dallas. Marshall drops Hernandez with The Discus Lariat. Marshall delivers The Death Valley Driver through the 5150 Board. Hernandez kicks Marshall in the gut. Ross denies The Border Toss. Von Erichs connects with The Iron Eagle to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Von Erichs via Pinfall

