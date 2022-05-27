MLW Fusion Results 5/26/22

Gilley’s Live

Dallas, Texas

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Davey Richards vs. Danny Limelight w/Julius Smokes

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Richards applies a wrist lock. Richards with an arm-ringer. Richards backs Limelight into the ropes. Limelight signals for the test of strength. Limelight kicks Richards in the gut. Limelight punches Richards in the back. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight applies a wrist lock. Richards kicks the left shoulder of Limelight. Limelight wants Richards to shake his hand. Limelight slaps Richards in the face. Richards kicks Limelight in the gut. Richards with clubbing blows to Limelight’s back. Limelight applies a side headlock. Richards whips Limelight across the ring. Richards with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Limelight dodges The PK. Limelight dropkicks Richards. Limelight pops back on his feet. Limelight starts dancing.

Limelight hooks the outside leg for a one count. Limelight applies a rear chin lock. Limelight is choking Richards with his knee. Limelight stomps on Richards back. Limelight with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Limelight with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Limelight goes back to the rear chin lock. Limelight with clubbing elbow smashes. Limelight poses for the crowd. Limelight has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Limelight toys around with Richards. Richards with three mid-kicks. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards side steps Limelight into the turnbuckles

. Richards with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Limelight avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards applies The Trailer Hitch. Limelight grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards applies a waist lock. Limelight with three sharp elbow strikes. Richards with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight avoids The PK. Limelight with a Rolling Head Kick. Limelight drops Richards with The DDT for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Richards with The Roundhouse Kick. Richards with a Release German Suplex. Richards follows that with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Richards connects with The PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Richards tells Rich Bocchini that he’s on the hunt for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

Winner: Davey Richards via Pinfall

– Killer Kross Vignette.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, NZO will battle KC Navarro In A Grudge Match. Plus, Bandido vs. Flamita.

Second Match: Microman, Aerostar and El Dragon w/MSL vs. Arez, TJ Perkins and Mini Abismo Negro w/Dr. Dax & Holidead In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

MSL joins the commentary team for this match. Aerostar with a Pump Kick to Negro. Arez dumps Dragon out of the ring. Aerostar lunges over Arez. Arez launches Aerostar over the top rope. Aerostar dodges The Running Boot. Aerostar with an Apron Enzuigiri. Aerostar with The Tornillo. Aerostar ducks a clothesline from Arez. Arez grabs Aerostar from behind. Negro inadvertently slaps Arez in the chest. Aerostar with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Aerostar with a Roll Through Cutter. Aerostar follows that with The 619. Aerostar with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Perkins kicks Aerostar in the gut. Perkins hammers down on the back of Aerostar’s neck. Aerostar reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins tells Microman to bring it. Microman scores the low blow. Microman ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Microman with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Microman blocks a boot from Perkins. Microman sends Perkins face first into the canvas. Microman kicks the left knee of Perkins. Microman with a forearm smash. Microman with a Running Bulldog. Microman tags in Dragon.

Dragon dives over Perkins. Dragon sweeps out the legs of Perkins. Perkins avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Dragon sends Perkins into the ropes. Perkins side steps Dragon to the floor. Team Arez gangs up on Dragon. The referee gets distracted by Holidead. Dax rolls Aerostar back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins with a knee drop. Perkins tags in Arez. Perkins applies a front face lock. Arez kicks the left hamstring of Aerostar. Arez kicks Dragon in the gut. Arez with a BlockBuster/DDT Combination. Arez tags in Negro. Negro leapfrogs over Dragon. Negro whips Dragon across the ring. Negro with a Leaping Thrust Kick. Negro with The Fireman’s Carry Slam. Negro stomps on the midsection of Dragon. Arez with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Negro with The Frog Splash for a two count. Team Arez has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Arez is choking Microman with his boot. The referee is losing control of the match. Arez repeatedly stomps on Microman’s chest. Negro whips Microman into the turnbuckles. Microman hulks up. Team Arez catches Dragon in mid-air. Aerostar delivers The Missile Dropkick. Triple Splash Party for a two count. Arez with The Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Dragon answers with The Pump Kick. Arez sends Dragon tumbling to the floor. Arez with The Apron MoonSault. Aerostar with The SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Negro follows that with The Orihara MoonSault. Dragon wipes out everybody with The Tornillo. Perkins attacks Microman from behind. Perkins struggles to apply The Sharpshooter. Microman brings Perkins down to the mat. Microman applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Negro with The Double Foot Stomp. Negro with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Microman ducks out of the way. Microman delivers The 619. Microman rolls under Negro. Microman connects with The Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Microman, Aerostar and El Dragon via Pinfall

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Cesar Duran For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Duran demands that Hammerstone wrestle with one hand tied behind his back. Duran grabs a steel chair. Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout makes their way down to the ring. Holliday goes on a soliloquy about how he should be the one fighting for the MLW World Title. Holliday delivers the low blow which forces the referee to call off the match. Holliday is throwing haymakers at Hammerstone.

Holliday repeatedly stomps on Hammerstone’s chest. Holliday with forearm shivers. Holliday delivers multiple chair shots. Holliday transitions into a ground and pound attack. Holliday poses with the MLW World Title. Duran has a surprise for Hammerstone. Mads Krugger and King Muertes gangs up on Hammerstone. The Von Erichs storms into the ring to make the save. Duran closes the show by announcing a huge trios match: Hammerstone & The Von Erichs vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger and King Muertes.

Match Result: No-Contest, But Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone

