MLW Fusion Results 6/2/22

Gilley’s Live

Dallas, Texas

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Los Parks vs. Gangrel & Pagano In A Mexican Deathmatch

LA Park Jr and Gangrel will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gangrel backs Park Jr into the ropes. Strong lockup. Park Jr walks Gangrel into the ropes. Gangrel shoves Park Jr. Gangrel whips Park Jr across the ring. Gangrel with a shoulder block. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Park Jr with a Spinning Back Kick. Park Jr applies a side headlock. Gangrel sends Park Jr into the ropes. Pagano runs interference. Quick shoving contest. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Gangrel whips Park across the ring. Gangrel drops down on the canvas. Park ducks a clothesline from Pagano. Stereo Big Boots. Stereo Suicide Dives. Los Parks has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lariat Exchange. Pagano uppercuts Park Jr. Pagano kicks the left hamstring of Park. Pagano attacks Park with a can of beer. Pagano rams the beer can across Park Jr’s face. Pagano grabs a sickle. Park cracks Pagano with the leather belt. Park stabs Pagano with the sickle. Park sends Pagano face first into the steel ring post.

Pagano is busted open. All hell is breaking loose in Dallas. Park Jr and Gangrel are trading back and forth shots. Park repeatedly slams Pagano’s head on the chair. Park rolls Pagano back into the ring. Gangrel drives his knee into the midsection of Park Jr. Pagano slaps Park in the face. Chop Exchange. Toe Kick Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Park struts around the ring. Park with The Short-Arm Lariat for a two count. Park Jr with a single leg takedown. Gangrel reverses out of the irish whip from Park Jr. Park Jr with an arm-drag takeover. Gangrel puts Park Jr on the top turnbuckle. Gangrel slaps Park Jr in the chest. Park Jr with The Flying Arm-Drag. Park Jr tags in Park. Double Lariat. Pagano unloads a flurry of right jabs.

Park HeadButts Pagano. Park with a Lariat/STO Combination for a two count. Park sends Pagano to the corner. Pagano decks Park with a back elbow smash. Pagano with The SpringBoard CodeBreaker for a two count. Park ducks a clothesline from Pagano. Park Powerslams Pagano for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Gangrel with The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Park Jr ducks a clothesline from Gangrel. Park Jr with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Park Jr bodyslams Gangrel. Park Jr lands The Suicide Dive. The referee snatches the chair out of Park’s hands. Pagano punches the chair into the referee’s face. Pagano with the irish whip. Pagano with a Rising Knee Strike. Pagano pulls off Park’s mask. Pagano grabs the skewers. Pagano goes for a Flying Axe Handle Strike, but Park counters with a gut punch. Park jams the skewers inside of Pagano’s forehead. Park drops Pagano with The DDT. Park connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Los Parks via Pinfall

Second Match: NZO vs. KC Navarro In A Grudge Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. NZO outpowers Navarro. Strong lockup. NZO backs Navarro into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. NZO wraps the left shoulder of Navarro around the top rope. NZO with a knife edge chop. NZO with a Big Biel Throw. NZO whips Navarro across the ring. Navarro ducks a clothesline from NZO. NZO catches Navarro in mid-air. NZO with The Fallaway Slam. NZO sends Navarro to the corner. Navarro side steps NZO into the turnbuckles. Navarro connects with The MoonSault Press to pickup the victory.

Winner: KC Navarro via Pinfall

Third Match: Bandido vs. Flamita

Forearm Exchange. Bandido drops down on the canvas. Bandido leapfrogs over Flamita. Flamita lunges over Bandido. Bandido ducks a clothesline from Flamita. Double Handspring. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Flamita blocks a boot from Bandido. Flamita avoids the leg sweep. Flamita goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Bandido ducks out of the way. Double Dropkick. Double Kickup. Flamita with a running axe handle strike. Flamita repeatedly stomps on Bandido’s back. Flamita whips Bandido across the ring. Flamita scores the elbow knockdown. Flamita fish hooks Bandido. Flamita is choking Bandido with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Flamita with a basement dropkick for a two count. Bandido is throwing desperation haymakers. Flamita applies the blatant choke. Flamita dumps Bandido out of the ring. Flamita unloads two knife edge chops. Flamita sends Bandido face first into the steel ring post. Flamita with a Vertical Suplex on the ramp way.

Flamita has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Flamita applies the single leg crab. Bandido grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Flamita toys around with Bandido. Bandido slaps Flamita in the face. Bandido with forearm shivers. Flamita scores a right jab. Bandido with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Bandido dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Flamita crawls under Bandido. Flamita applies a waist lock. Bandido decks Flamita with a back elbow smash. Flamita goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Bandido lands back on his feet. Bandido with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bandido hits The Fosbury Flop. Bandido rolls Flamita back into the ring. Flamita knocks Bandido off the ring apron. Flamita with The Corkscrew Tornillo off the ring post. Bandido with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bandido dives over Flamita. Flamita thrust kicks the midsection of Bandido. Bandido with The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Flamita with a reverse hammer throw into the middle turnbuckle pad. Flamita follows that with The Tiger Feint Kick. Flamita teases a dive. Flamita stomps on Bandido’s chest for a two count. Flamita goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bandido lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Bandido launches Flamita over the top rope. Flamita with The Slingshot DDT for a two count. Flamita goes for a PowerBomb, but Bandido counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Bandido pump kicks the midsection of Flamita. Flamita with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bandido with The Argentine GTS. Flamita responds with The Standing Spanish Fly. Bandido drops Flamita with The Pop Up Cutter. Bandido with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Flamita SuperKicks Bandido. Flamita connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Flamita goes for The MoonSault, but Bandido gets his feet up in the air. Bandido delivers another Argentine GTS. Bandido plants Flamita with The 21 Plex to pickup the victory. After the match, Bandido asks Flamita to shake his hand. Flamita gives Bandido the middle finger as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Bandido via Pinfall

