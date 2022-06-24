MLW Fusion Results 6/23/22

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. KC Navarro vs. Arez w/Strange Sangre In A Triple Threat Match For The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Reed side steps Navarro into the turnbuckles. Reed ducks a clothesline from Arez. Navarro kicks Reed in the gut. Arez with a forearm smash. Arez and Navarro goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Reed lands back on his feet. Double SuperKick. Navarro dodges The Pump Kick. Arez drops down on the canvas. Arez leapfrogs over Navarro. Navarro with a deep arm-drag. Arez delivers his combination offense in the corner. Arez with Two Enzuigiri’s. Arez slides out of the ring. Navarro lands The Suicide Dive. Navarro engages in a standoff with Reed. Navarro ducks under two clotheslines from Reed. Tip Up by Reed. Navarro slips over Reed’s back. Reed sends Navarro into the ropes. Reed showcases his speed and agility.

Reed with a forearm smash. Arez pulls Reed off the ring apron. Reed avoids The Apron MoonSault. Navarro with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Reed lands The Stage Dive. Navarro jumps off the apron. Navarro hits The Double DDT on the floor. Navarro rolls Arez back into the ring. Navarro hooks the outside leg for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Navarro reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Arez goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Navarro counters with a PowerBomb for a two count. Arez with an inside cradle for a two count. Navarro with a Flying Enzuigiri. Second Forearm Exchange. Navarro sends Arez to the corner. Arez side steps Navarro into the turnbuckles. Arez sweeps out the legs of Navarro.

Arez grapevines the legs of Navarro on the bottom rope. Arez with a Mid-Kick. Arez with The Apron MoonSault. Arez follows that with The Slingshot DDT. Reed breaks up the cover with The No CAP Splash. Reed’s quick pin attempts went nowhere. Holidead trips Reed from the outside. Arez rolls Reed over for a two count. Arez with a Pop Up Scorpion Kick. Arez heads to the apron. Reed decks Arez with a back elbow smash. Reed with a Step Up Enzuigiri. O’Connor Roll Exchange. Navarro thrust kicks the left knee of Reed. Navarro delivers The Spinning Heel Kick. Navarro lands The SomerSault Plancha. Reed avoids The Frog Splash. Navarro with The Standing Slice Bread. Reed connects with The Clout Cutter. Reed plants Navarro with The Death Valley Driver on top of Arez to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW World Middleweight Champion, Myron Reed via Pinfall

– Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Vignette

– MLW Kings Of Colosseum 2022 will take place on July 14th.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, Strange Sangre will battle Taya Valkyrie, Lince Dorado and Microman In A Mixed 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Second Match Los Maximos vs. Chris Cage & Jaden Valo

EJ Nduka joins the commentary team for this match. Cage and Valo attacks Los Maximos before the bell rings. Cage with clubbing blows to Joel’s back. Cage reverses out of the irish whip from Joel. Joel avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Joel kicks Cage in the face. Joel catches Valo in mid-air. Jose lands The Suicide Dive. Joel rolls Cage back into the ring. Cage repeatedly stomps on Joel’s back. Cage with a southpaw haymaker. Cage sends Joel to the corner. Joel decks Cage with a back elbow smash.

Cage drops Joel with The SpineBuster for a two count. Cage tags in Valo. Valo with heavy bodyshots. Joel sends Valo to the ring apron. Vallo with an Apron Enzuigiri to Jose. Vallo slides under Joel. Valo shows off his athleticism. Valo with a Headscissors Takeover. Valo with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Joel kicks out the legs of Vallo. Joel slaps Valo in the chest. Cage attacks Valo from behind. Standing Switch Exchange. Joel throws Cage into the turnbuckles. Los Maximos delivers The Washing Machine. Los Maximos connects with The Avalanche Double Spanish Fly to pickup the victory.

Winner: Los Maximos via Pinfall

Third Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger In A Weapons Of Mass Destruction Match

Fatu flings a chair into Krugger’s face before the bell rings. Fatu with two uppercuts. Fatu with a knife edge chop. Fatu rolls Krugger back into the ring. Krugger knocks Fatu off the ring apron. Fatu cracks Krugger with a steel chair. Fatu with clubbing kendo stick shots. Krugger with a gut punch. Krugger tees off on Fatu with two baton sticks. Krugger whips Fatu into the steel barricade. Krugger grabs a steel chain. Fatu uppercuts Krugger. Fatu wraps the chain around Krugger’s neck. Fatu punches Krugger in the back. Fatu HeadButts Krugger. Fatu places a hazard box on the apron. Fatu repositions a table on the floor. Krugger blinds Fatu with powder. Krugger PowerBombs Fatu through the table on the floor. Krugger rolls Fatu back into the ring. Krugger with a gut punch. Krugger drops Fatu with The Big Boot. Krugger grabs his Club.

Fatu Spears Krugger. Krugger delivers a nasty club shot. Krugger drapes a CONTRA Flag over Fatu’s body. Krugger pours liter fluid on top of Fatu. Fatu pops back on his feet. Fatu punches Krugger in the back. Fatu with a Big Dive to the outside. Fatu rolls Krugger back into the ring. Krugger and Fatu are trading back and forth shots. Fatu with a Belly to Back Suplex. Krugger ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Krugger with a Belly to Back Suplex of his own. Krugger Chokeslams Fatu. Fatu with a Release German Suplex. Fatu with The Samoan Drop. Krugger refuses to stay down. Krugger decks Fatu with a back elbow smash. Krugger drills Fatu with The Canadian Destroyer. Fatu SuperKicks Krugger. Fatu ducks a clothesline from Krugger. Fatu with a Twisting Senton Splash. Fatu lands The MoonSault. Krugger tumbles to the floor. Fatu with The Suicide Dive.

Fatu puts Krugger on a stretcher. Fatu is raining down haymakers. Fatu attacks Krugger with the CONTRA Flag. Fatu starts biting Krugger’s forehead. Fatu puts on black gloves. Fatu puts a strand of barbed wire on Krugger’s chest. Fatu with The Flying Splash onto the stretcher. Fatu rolls Krugger back into the ring. Fatu hooks the outside leg for a two count. Krugger applies The Triangle Choke. Fatu rolls Krugger over for a two count. Krugger with The SpineBuster. The Sentai Death Squad rolls a ladder into the ring. Krugger punches Fatu. Krugger is choking Fatu with his boot. Fatu SuperKicks Krugger. Fatu attacks The Sentai Death Squad. Krugger with an Inside Out Lariat. Short-Arm Reversal by Fatu. Fatu with another SuperKick. Fatu scores a chair shot that sends Krugger crashing through the table in the corner. Fatu connects with The Samoan Splash off the ladder to pickup the victory. After the match, Fatu removes Krugger’s mask. Fatu puts Krugger inside the hazard box to close the show.

Winner: Jacob Fatu via Pinfall

