MLW Fusion Results 6/30/22

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Samoan SWAT Team w/Jacob Fatu vs. Los Aztecas w/Cesar Duran In A No Disqualification Match

Lance Anoai and Azteca 1 will start things off. Jacob Fatu joins the commentary team for this match. Dropkick/Samoan Drop Combination. Lance tags in Finau. Finau with a Body Avalanche. Finau with a Running Senton Splash. Assisted Cannonball Strike. SST has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Finau with a Running Hip Attack. Duran has now made this match a No DQ Match.

Finau punches the chair into Azteca 3’s face. Lance SuperKicks Azteca 3. Finau with another Body Avalanche. Finau sweeps out the legs of Azteca 3. Lance delivers The Coast to Coast Dropkick. Finau with a Double Body Avalanche. Finau with a Double Samoan Drop. Lance connects with The Flying Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, nZo viciously attacks Fatu on the outside.

Winner: The Samoan SWAT Team via Pinfall

– Los Maximos wants a shot at the MLW World Tag Team Titles.

– Killer Kross Vignette.

– Next week on MLW Fusion, The Bomaye Fight Club presents the “Thrilla in Philla” where one competitor will get a chance at Alex Kane’s MLW National Openweight Championship, but they only have 20 minutes to get the job done.

SST present the Polynesian Chop Shop on #MLWFusion 💰 pic.twitter.com/2RJ3jy8kPT — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 1, 2022

Richard Holliday Promo

I used to be of the belief that the clothes made the man, but on rare occasions, the man can make the clothes a true custom fit. From the tailoring to the stitching, to the material, to the cut, but most importantly, the color. And recently I have really been into the color red. You know who I have to thank for the introduction to the color red? You, Hammerstone, because this is your blood on my coat. And it’s so funny, the color red, you could almost taste it. In fact, I do, and I am addicted to the taste. The color red has opened up my eyes to a whole new world of possibilities, a world I didn’t even know was out there.

And it’s so funny, the draining of your blood has given me new life. I see the world so much differently now. It’s so much clearer, you come out of the shadows, you come out of the darkness, you don’t realize you’ve been in there for so long and then you finally see the light. And I belong in the light. The light in Richard Holliday, it coincides, it is one, we belong together. And now I am here, and I am never going to leave, because once you taste blood, hammer, it is tough to give up that feeling. One thing I need you to feel, and it needs to be abundantly clear, that I am the sole proprietor of The Dynasty, and it was always me.

Second Match: Taya Valkyrie, Lince Dorado and Microman w/MSL vs. Strange Sangre In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Negro repeatedly stomps on Microman’s chest. Arez drives Microman face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Holidead with a running forearm smash to Valkyrie. Holidead slams Valkyrie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Holidead repeatedly stomps on Valkyrie’s chest. Holidead sends Valkyrie to the corner. Valkyrie kicks Holidead in the face. Valkyrie ducks a clothesline from Holidead. Valkyrie Spears Holidead. Team Valkyrie has control of the match during the commercial break. Dorado and Arez are tagged in. Dorado ducks a clothesline from Arez. Dorado slaps Arez in the chest. Dorado applies a side headlock. Arez whips Dorado across the ring. Dorado drops Arez with a shoulder tackle. Arez drops down on the canvas. Arez blocks a boot from Daivari. Dorado reverses out of the irish whip from Arez. Dorado denies the deep arm-drag. Arez avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Arez with a Leaping Dropkick.

Arez pops back on his feet. Arez tags in Negro. Double Irish Whip. Arez leapfrogs over Dorado. Arez with a Pop Up Spinning Back Kick. Negro SuperKicks Dorado. Running Lariat/Leg Sweep Combination. Muta Lock/Basement Dropkick Combination. Arez kicks Valkyrie out of the ring. Arez brings Microman into the ring. Negro SuperKicks Microman. Dorado rolls Negro over for a one count. Double Irish Whip. Dorado hits The Double Golden Rewind. Microman with a Double Arm-Drag. Assisted Hurricanrana to Arez. Negro goes for a Senton Splash, but Microman ducks out of the way. Microman with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Holidead nails Microman with The Pump Kick. Valkyrie kicks Holidead in the gut. Valkyrie with a knee lift. Valkyrie drops Holidead with The STO. Strange Sangre regroups on the outside.

Microman runs away from Strange Sangre. Microman crawls under the ring. Strange Sangre pulls out The Blue Meanie from under the ring. Blue Meanie tees off on Arez and Negro. Meeting Of The Minds. Microman with The Slingshot Pescado. Holidead slams Valkyrie’s head on the ring apron. Dorado SuperKicks Arez. Dorado with Three MoonSaults for a two count. Dorado slaps Negro in the chest. Valkyrie teep kicks Negro. Holidead responds with a Big Boot to Microman. The referee is losing control of this match. Holidead and Valkyrie starts brawling on the ramp way. Microman connects with The Victory Roll to pickup the victory. After the match, Strange Sangre gangs up on Microman. The Sandman comes down to the ring to make the save. Sandman and Microman deliver multiple kendo stick shots to close the show.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie, Lince Dorado and Microman via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 316 of The Hoots Podcast