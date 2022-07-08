MLW Fusion Results 7/7/22

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: NZO vs. Lince Dorado

NZO is playing mind games with Dorado. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. NZO applies a side headlock. Dorado reverses the hold. Dorado goes for a side headlock takeover, but NZO counters with a leg lock. Dorado applies a Knee Bar. NZO grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Standing Switch Exchange. NZO with a wrist lock takedown. Dorado with a drop toe hold. Dorado applies a hammerlock. NZO reverses the hold. Following a snap mare takeover, Dorado scores the ankle pick. NZO clings onto the bottom rope. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Dorado applies a side headlock. NZO backs Dorado into the ropes. NZO drives Dorado face first into the top rope. NZO bodyslams Dorado. NZO with two elbow drops. NZO applies a rear chin lock. NZO backs Dorado into the turnbuckles. NZO with the irish whip. Dorado dives over NZO. Dorado with a Running Hurricanrana. Dorado mocks NZO. Dorado dumps NZO out of the ring. Dorado lands The Suicide Dive. Dorado is raining down haymakers. Dorado rolls NZO back into the ring.

Dorado with a Flying Clothesline/Splash Combination for a two count. NZO side steps Dorado into the turnbuckles. Dorado decks NZO with a back elbow smash. NZO sends Dorado crashing to the outside. Dorado starts favoring his right knee. NZO has complete control of the match during the commercial break. NZO delivers The Razor’s Edge into the steel ring post. Dorado slowly gets back in the ring. NZO repeatedly stomps on Dorado’s chest. NZO is choking Dorado with his boot. NZO with a running shoulder block. NZO kicks Dorado in the ribs. NZO whips Dorado into the turnbuckles. Dorado sends NZO shoulder first into the ring post. Dorado with a Delayed German Suplex. Dorado unloads three running chops. NZO kicks Dorado in the face. NZO hits The Diving DDT for a two count. Dorado throws NZO off the top turnbuckle. Dorado slaps NZO in the chest. NZO reverses out of the irish whip from Dorado. Dorado connects with The Golden Rewind. Dorado goes for The Trifecta MoonSault, but NZO ducks out of the way. Dorado tries to get around the referee. NZO kicks the right knee of Dorado. NZO plants Dorado with The Donzo to pickup the victory.

Winner: NZO via Pinfall

– Next week is MLW Kings Of Colosseum. Alexander Hammerstone will put his MLW World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Richard Holliday.

Second Match: Alex Kane (c) w/Mr. Thomas vs. Davey Richards For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kane applies a side headlock. Richards whips Kane across the ring. Richards leapfrogs over Kane. Richards drops down on the canvas. Richards brings Kane down to the mat. Kane avoids The Ankle Lock. Kane regroups on the outside. Test Of Strength. Richards with a wrist lock takedown. Kane applies an arm-bar. Richards escapes the side wrist lock. Kane scores the ankle pick. Richards wraps the left shoulder of Kane around the middle rope. Richards with clubbing mid-kicks. Kane blocks The Running Mid-Kick. Kane with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Kane with a Running Splash on the apron. Kane kicks Richards in the face. Richards struggles to get back in the ring. Kane stomps on Richards chest. Kane with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Kane buries his shoulder into the midsection of Richards. Kane with a Belly to Back Suplex. Richards attacks the midsection of Kane. Kane punches Richards in the back. Kane applies The Dragon Sleeper. Kane drops Richards with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Kane goes for a PowerBomb, but Richards counters with a Back Body Drop. Thomas pulls the middle rope away from Richards. Kane goes for a Sunset Flip, but Richards counters with a Double Foot Stomp. Forearm Exchange. Richards with Three Mid-Kicks. Kane reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards side steps Kane into the turnbuckles. Richards with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Kane avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards rolls Kane over for a one count. Richards applies The Trailer Hitch. Kane grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards with a knee lift. Kane goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Richards lands back on his feet. Richards goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Kane holds onto the ropes. Richards with The Roundhouse Kick. Richards hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Kaen denies The BrainBuster. Richards blocks The Olympic Slam. Standing Switch Exchange. Richards with three sharp elbow strikes.

Kane reverses out of the irish whip from Richards. Richards goes for a Handspring Back Elbow Smash, but Kane counters with a German Suplex. Kane with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Richards hammers down on the back of Kane. Kane kicks Richards in the face. Kane ascends to the top turnbuckle. Richards with a running forearm smash. Kane denies The SuperPlex. Kane with forearm shivers. Richards with clubbing headbutts. Richards follows that with The SuperPlex. Second Forearm Exchange. Richards with a Spinning Back Kick. Kane kicks Richards in the face. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. Richards blasts Kane with The PK. Richards drills Kane with The BrainBuster for a two count. Richards goes back to The Ankle Lock. Richards applies The Trailer Hitch as time expires. After the match, Kane and Thomas gangs up on Richards. Myron Reed storms into the ring with a steel chair. Reed joins forces with The Bomaye Fight Club. Kane wraps the chair around the left shoulder of Richards. Reed delivers The Flying Double Foot Stomp to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Alex Kane via Time-Limit Draw

