Austin Aries advanced to the Opera Cup semifinals on the October 22 broadcast of MLW Fusion, defeating Trevor Lee in the main event. The episode aired on Tubi and closed with Killer Kross and Josh Bishop fighting through the parking lot and into the street.

As ProWrestling.net reports, Aries tried to trick the referee into disqualifying Lee with a championship belt. When that failed, he followed with a running kick and brainbuster to secure the pin.

The matches were taped June 12 at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, with additional SuperFight material included in Thursday's broadcast. The four match results are listed below.

Joe Coffey defeated Andrew Everett.

Josh Bishop defeated Rich Moya.

Saya Kamitani defeated Lady Frost.

Austin Aries defeated Trevor Lee in an Opera Cup quarterfinal.

The Opera Cup continues next week with Matt Riddle against Ikuro Kwon and LaBron Kozone against Diego Hill, according to Fightful's broadcast report. Both matches will determine additional semifinalists.