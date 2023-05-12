MLW Fusion is returning this month.

MLW announced today that its flagship TV show Fusion will return on Thursday, May 25 at 8pm ET on YouTube. The show will continue to air for free each week.

“YouTube is a powerful platform that has introduce MLW, its extraordinary wrestlers and their rivalries to a global audience,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We listen to the fans. They wanted Fusion back on YouTube so it’s back, starting May 25th.”

In addition to streaming on YouTube, MLW Fusion will also broadcast on cable TV’s beIN SPORTS, as well as the network’s FAST channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA. beIN SPORTS XTRA is also available for free over the air in major markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas, among others. Cable TV viewers can visit getbein.com/us/ for a complete list of providers for beIN SPORTS.

Below is a teaser for the return of MLW Fusion:

