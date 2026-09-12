Matt Riddle will face Brick Savage in the main event of MLW Fusion on Saturday, September 12. MLW’s official preview also confirms two opening-round matches in the 2026 Opera Cup.

The promotion introduces Savage as CONTRA Unit’s newest recruit under Josef Samael, putting him opposite Riddle in the featured match.

Two Opera Cup matches announced

LaBron Kozone faces Joe Coffey in one opening-round bout. Diego Hill takes on Anthony Greene in the other, with the winners advancing in the tournament.

MLW frames Kozone’s match as a chance to avenge an earlier loss to Coffey, adding a personal issue to their tournament meeting.

When to watch MLW Fusion

MLW advertises a YouTube start time of 18:05 Eastern on Saturday, while its official premiere page currently lists 18:00 Eastern. VEEPS carries the episode at 21:00 Eastern that night.

NJPW World’s scheduled release is Monday, September 14, at 12:00 in Japan. For viewers in the Eastern time zone, that is Sunday, September 13, at 23:00.

Sources: MLW’s official Fusion preview; official YouTube premiere.